134 Summer Quotes That No Sun Umbrella Can Block

The sun is shining, birds are chirping, and flowers emit a wonderful aroma of happiness—that’s right, it’s summer. While there are annoying things present too (like mosquitos), overall, there’s no better season in the year. It might be hard to put into words just how much you love it, but worry not! We’ve put up a selection of summer quotes for you to enjoy, just for this reason.
From memories made to lessons learned, quotes about summer on this list will surely make you remember the best days of your life. Mostly by writers, these inspiring sayings speak of adventures, friends you made during them, and incredible experiences that summer can bring. Every ingredient that makes the summer memorable is described in these words.
If you’re looking for summertime quotes to boost the quality of your vacation, this place here will be of great help to you. Or if you want to reminisce about your days in the past with friends, these quotes will do a great job expressing your captured feeling during that time.
Dig into this list and unlock wonderful memories with summer quotes! Make sure to vote for your favorites and share the nostalgic and warm feelings with those around you.
#1
“The summer night is like a perfection of thought.” — Wallace Stevens
#2
“Some of the best memories are made in flip-flops.” — Kellie Elmore
#3
“Everything good, everything magical happens between the months of June and August.” — Jenny Han
#4
“Cause a little bit of summer is what the whole year is about.” — John Mayer
#5
“I could never in a hundred summers get tired of this.” — Susan Branch
#6
“Live in the sunshine. Swim in the sea. Drink in the wild air.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#7
“If a June night could talk, it would probably boast it invented romance.” – Bern Williams
#8
“If I had my way, I’d remove January from the calendar altogether and have an extra July instead.” – Roald Dahl
#9
“Spring being a tough act to follow, God created June.” – Al Bernstein
#10
“Summer afternoon—summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.” — Henry James
#11
“My old grandmother always used to say, Summer friends will melt away like summer snows, but winter friends are friends forever.” ― George R.R. Martin
#12
“Every summer has its own story, but mine is a novel.”
#13
“In the depth of winter I finally learned that there was in me an invincible summer.” – Albert Camus
#14
“Let a man walk ten miles steadily on a hot summer’s day along a dusty English road, and he will soon discover why beer was invented.” – Gilbert K. Chesterton
#15
“A lot of parents pack up their troubles and send them off to summer camp.” –
Raymond Duncan
#16
“A perfect summer day is when the sun is shining, the breeze is blowing, the birds are singing, and the lawnmower is broken.” – James Dent
#17
“Summer should get a speeding ticket – goes by way too fast!”
#18
“If you’re not barefoot, you’re overdressed.”
#19
“Summer bachelors like summer breezes, are never as cool as they pretend to be.” — Nora Ephron
#20
“Summertime is always the best of what might be.” — Charles Bowden
#21
“A life without love is like a year without summer.” — Swedish Proverb
#22
“I love how summer just wraps its arms around you like a warm blanket.” — Kellie Elmore
#23
“You are so much sunshine in every square inch.” — Walt Whitman
#24
“When all else fails, take a vacation.” — Betty Williams
#25
“Summer has a flavor like no other. Always fresh and simmered in sunshine.” – Oprah Winfrey
#26
“Summer is the annual permission slip to be lazy. To do nothing and have it count for something. To lie in the grass and count the stars. To sit on a branch and study the clouds.” — Regina Brett
#27
“In the summer I was a wild child in the woods, with no shoes, and in the fall it was back to the city, shoe shops and school.” — Margaret Atwood
#28
“In the summer, the days were long, stretching into each other. Out of school, everything was on pause and yet happening at the same time, this collection of weeks when anything was possible.” — Sarah Dessen
#29
“Keep your face to the sunshine and you will never see the shadows.” — Helen Keller
#30
“August rain: the best of the summer gone, and the new fall not yet born. The odd uneven time.” ― Sylvia Plath
#31
“To escape and sit quietly on the beach—that’s my idea of paradise.” — Emilia Wickstead
#32
“Nothing is more memorable than a smell. One scent can be unexpected, momentary and fleeting, yet conjure up a childhood summer beside a lake in the mountains.” – Diane Ackerman
#33
“People take pictures of the Summer, just in case someone thought they had missed it, and to prove that it really existed.” – Ray Davies
#34
“Long summer days can calm the angriest of beasts.” – Bert McCoy
#35
“Summer romances end for all kinds of reasons. But when all is said and done, they have one thing in common. They are the shooting stars, a spectacular moment of light in the heavens, a fleeting glimpse of eternity. And in a flash, they’re gone.” – Nicholas Sparks
#36
“Winter is copper, autumn is bronze, spring is silver, and summer is gold.” –
Matshona Dhliwayo
#37
“Whenever you lose faith in Humanity, think about the best summer you’ve ever had.”
#38
“Green was the silence, wet was the light, the month of June trembled like a butterfly.” ― Pablo Neruda
#39
“Summer is a promissory note signed in June, it’s long days spent and gone before you know it, and due to be repaid next January.” – Hal Borland
#40
“Heat, Ma’am!… it was so dreadful here, that I found there was nothing left for it but to take off my flesh and sit in my bones.” – Sydney Smith
#41
“July is hot afternoons and sultry nights and mornings when it’s joy just to be alive. July is a picnic and a red canoe and a sunburned neck and a softball game and ice tinkling in a tall glass. July is a blind date with summer.” ― Hal Borland
#42
“To go out with the setting sun on an empty beach is to truly embrace your solitude.” – Jeanne Moreau
#43
“A day at the beach restores the soul.”
#44
“I know that if odor were visible, as color is, I’d see the summer garden in rainbow clouds. — Robert Bridges
#45
“It was June, and the world smelled of roses. The sunshine was like powdered gold over the grassy hillside.” — Maud Hart Lovelac
#46
“It is easy to forget now, how effervescent and free we all felt that summer.” —Anna Godbersen
#47
“Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability.” — Sam Keen
#48
” If it could only be like this always – always summer, always alone, the fruit always ripe…” — Evelyn Waugh
#49
“Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass on a summer day listening to the murmur of water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is hardly a waste of time.” — John Lubbock
#50
“I wonder what it would be like to live in a world where it was always June.” — L.M. Montgomery
#51
“One must maintain a little bit of summer, even in the middle of winter.” — Henry David Thoreau
#52
“What good is the warmth of summer, without the cold of winter to give it sweetness.” — John Steinbeck
#53
“Summer will end soon enough, and childhood as well.” — George R.R. Martin
#54
“Summer ends, and Autumn comes, and he who would have it otherwise would have high tide always and a full moon every night.” — Hal Borland
#55
“The grill is the summer equivalent of a fireplace; everyone gravitates to it.” — Katie Lee
#56
“Summer is singing with joy, and the beaches are inviting you with dancing waves.” — Debasish Mridha
#57
“I love summertime more than anything else in the world. That is the only thing that gets me through the winter, knowing that summer is going to be there.” — Jack McBrayer
#58
“When the sun is shining, I can do anything; no mountain is too high, no trouble too difficult to overcome.” – Wilma Rudolph
#59
“It’s a smile, it’s a kiss, it’s a sip of wine… It’s summertime!” — Kenny Chesney
#60
“One benefit of Summer was that each day we had more light to read by.” — Jeannette Walls
#61
“If summer had one defining scent, it’d definitely be the smell of barbecue.” — Katie Lee
#62
“Long stormy spring-time, wet contentious April, winter chilling the lap of very May; but at length the season of summer does come.” — Thomas Carlyle
#63
“Summer, after all, is a time when wonderful things can happen to quiet people. For those few months, you’re not required to be who everyone thinks you are, and that cut-grass smell in the air and the chance to dive into the deep end of a pool give you a courage you don’t have the rest of the year. You can be grateful and easy, with no eyes on you, and no past. Summer just opens the door and lets you out.” — Deb Caletti
#64
“I almost wish we were butterflies and liv’d but three summer days – three such days with you I could fill with more delight than fifty common years could ever contain.” — John Keats
#65
“In early June the world of leaf and blade and flowers explode, and every sunset is different.” — John Steinbeck
#66
“Even so, there were times I saw freshness and beauty. I could smell the air, and I really loved rock ‘n’ roll. Tears were warm, and girls were beautiful, like dreams. I liked movie theaters, the darkness and intimacy, and I liked the deep, sad summer nights.” — Haruki Murakami
#67
“I typically enjoy a beautiful beach destination, as I find the water and sand to be the most replenishing.” — Elizabeth Berkley
#68
“Long walks on the beach are the supposed holy grail of a romantic evening. The beach becomes a kind of utopia—the place where all our dreams come true.” — Roxane Gay
#69
“I like summer. I like warmer weather and long days. I’m one of those silly people who still enjoy lying in the sun—my children are horrified!” — Danielle Steel
#70
“Ah, summer, what power you have to make us suffer and like it.“ – Russell Baker
#71
“There is nothing I like better at the end of a hot summer’s day than taking a short walk around the garden. You can smell the heat coming up from the earth to meet the cooler night air.” – Peter Mayle
#72
“Summer is a great time to visit art museums, which offer the refreshing rinse of swimming pools – only instead of cool water, you immerse yourself in art.” – Jerry Saltz
#73
“Why is summer mist romantic and autumn mist just sad?” – Dodie Smith
#74
“Summer: two shades of blue – the sky and the ocean – and two shades of gold – the sun and the sand.” – Anna de Bryt
#75
“The scent of summer is timeless.”
#76
“Perhaps summer’s ephemeral nature is what inspires us to embrace the beach read. We tell ourselves that these twisted plots and wild characters are literary ice cream sundaes – extravagant treats that aren’t as calorie-laden when we’re wearing flip flops.” – Sarah MacLean
#77
“I’m a summer baby, so I usually have my birthday as a good summer memory.” – Sloane Crosley
#78
“I’m ready for barbecues and picnics; reading books in my hammock; lemon-berry iced tea and a rocking chair on the front porch, watching the sun set with friends; stargazing while eating s’mores in the backyard. Oh, summer… bring it on!” — Oprah Winfrey
#79
“There is no such thing as time to a man in a summer vacation.” – Henry Ward Beecher
#80
“My life, I realize suddenly, is July. Childhood is June, and old age is August, but here it is, July, and my life, this year, is July inside of July.” – Rick Bass
#81
“Sweet, sweet burn of sun and summer wind, and you my friend, my new fun thing, my summer fling.” — K.D. Lang
#82
“Summertime. It was a song. It was a season. I wondered if that season would ever live inside of me.” —Benjamin Alire Sáenz
#83
“And so with the sunshine and the great bursts of leaves growing on the trees, just as things grow in fast movies, I had that familiar conviction that life was beginning over again with the summer.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald
#84
“Do what we can, summer will have its flies.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
#85
“The first week of August hangs at the very top of summer, the top of the live-long year, like the highest seat of a Ferris wheel when it pauses in its turning. The weeks that come before are only a climb from balmy spring, and those that follow a drop to the chill of autumn, but the first week of August is motionless, and hot. It is curiously silent, too, with blank white dawns and glaring noons, and sunsets smeared with too much color.” — Natalie Babbitt
#86
“Summer was on the way; Jem and I awaited it with impatience. Summer was our best season: it was sleeping on the back screened porch in cots, or trying to sleep in the tree house; summer was everything good to eat; it was a thousand colors in a parched landscape; but most of all, summer was Dill.” — Harper Lee
#87
“Summers had a logic all their own and they always brought something out in me. Summer was supposed to be about freedom and youth and no school and possibilities and adventure and exploration. Summer was a book of hope. That’s why I loved and hated summers. Because they made me want to believe.” — Benjamin Alire Sáenz
#88
“In summer, the song sings itself.” — William Carlos Williams
#89
“When I figured out how to work my grill, it was quite a moment. I discovered that summer is a completely different experience when you know how to grill.” — Taylor Swift
#90
“Summer passes and one remembers one’s exuberance.” — Yoko Ono
#91
“Oh, the summer night, has a smile of light, and she sits on a sapphire throne.” — Bryan Procter
#92
“Summer’s lease hath all too short a date.” — William Shakespeare
#93
“There shall be eternal summer in the grateful heart.” — Celia Thaxter
#94
“Then followed that beautiful season… summer… Filled was the air with a dreamy and magical light; and the landscape lay, as if new-created in all the freshness of childhood.” — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
#95
“Have you summered properly?”
#96
“The dandelions and buttercups gild all the lawn; the drowsy bee stumbles among the clover tops, and summer sweetens all to me.” — J. R. Lowell
#97
“I need summer to be longer so I have more time to do nothing.”
#98
“Summer is finally here! School is out and I am kicking back my heels and watching the clouds go by.” – Yvonne Martinez Ward
#99
“New York is strange in the summer. Life goes on as usual but it’s not, it’s like everyone is just pretending, as if everyone has been cast as the star in a movie about their life, so they’re one step removed from it. And then in September it all gets normal again.” ― Peter Cameron
#100
“I know I am but summer to your heart, and not the full four seasons of the year.” – Edna St. Vincent Millay
#101
#102
“What is one to say about June, the time of perfect young summer, the fulfillment of the promise of the earlier months, and with as yet no sign to remind one that its fresh young beauty will ever fade.” — Gertrude Jekyll
#103
“I drifted into a summer nap under the hot shade of July, serenaded by a cicada lullaby, to drowsy-warm dreams of distant thunder.” – Terri Guillemets
#104
“Woods are filled with the music of birds, and all nature is laughing under the glorious influence of Summer.” – Charles Lanman
#105
“Full-on summer fell like a hammer. By nine in the morning you could already start dreading how hot it was going to be.” – Janet Fitch
#106
“We know summer is the height of being alive.” ― Gary Shteyngart
#107
“Sky above, sand below, summer within.”
#108
#109
“Smell the sea, and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly.” — Van Morrison
#110
“Summer has always been my favorite season. I feel happier.” — Zooey Deschanel
#111
“Like a welcome summer rain, humor may suddenly cleanse and cool the earth, the air and you.” — Langston Hughes
#112
“A vacation is having nothing to do and all day to do it in.” — Robert Orben
#113
“I live for summer.” — Sandra Boynton
#114
“Summer means happy times and good sunshine. It means going to the beach, enjoying the scenery, having fun with family and friends.” – Brian Wilson
#115
“Tears of joy are like the summer rain drops pierced by sunbeams.” – Hosea Ballou
#116
“He who marvels at the beauty of the world in summer will find equal cause for wonder and admiration in winter.” – John Burroughs
#117
“Summer is the time when one sheds one’s tensions with one’s clothes, and the right kind of day is jeweled balm for the battered spirit. A few of those days and you can become drunk with the belief that all’s right with the world.” – Ada Louise Huxtable
#118
“Palm trees, ocean breeze, salty air, sun-kissed hair. That endless summer, take me there.” – Michele Elder
#119
“Celebrate summer, sundrenched days and starlit nights…”
#120
“The end-of-summer winds make people restless.” ― Sebastian Faulks
#121
“The summer stretched out the daylight as if on a rack. Each moment was drawn out until its anatomy collapsed. Time broke down. The day progressed in an endless sequence of dead moments.” ― China Miéville
#122
“I will always be haunted by thoughts of a sun-drenched elsewhere.” ― Isabelle Eberhardt
#123
“To say it was a beautiful day would not begin to explain it. It was that day when the end of summer intersects perfectly with the start of fall.” – Ann Patchett
#124
“Summer has filled her veins with light and her heart is washed with noon.” – C. Day Lewis
#125
“The luxury of all summer’s sweet sensation is to be found when one lies at length in the warm, fragrant grass, soaked with sunshine, aware of regions of blossoming clover and of a high heaven filled with the hum of innumerous bees.” – Harriet E. Prescott
#126
“The sun tires of summer and sighs itself into autumn.” – Terri Guillemets
#127
“The quiet August noon has come; A slumberous silence fills the sky; The winds are still, the trees are dumb, In glassy sleep the waters lie.” ― William Cullen Bryant
#128
“Spring has many American faces. There are cities where it will come and go in a day and counties where it hangs around and never quite gets there. Summer is drawn blinds in Louisiana, long winds in Wyoming, shade of elms and maples in New England.” — Archibald Macleish
#129
“To see the summer sky is poetry, though never in a book it lie–true poems flee.” – Emily Dickinson
#130
“All in all, it was a never-to-be-forgotten summer… one of those summers which, in a fortunate combination of delightful weather, delightful friends, and delightful doing, come as near perfection as anything can come in this world.” – L.M. Montgomery
#131
“I have only to break into the tightness of a strawberry, and I see summer – its dust and lowering skies.” — Toni Morrison
#132
“It’s summer and time for wandering…” — Kelli Elmore
#133
“Rejoice as summer should… chase away sorrows by living.” — Melissa Marr
#134
“The only time that love takes a holiday is when we go on vacation together.” – Anthony T. Hincks
