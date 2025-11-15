“Match Made in Heaven”: This Family Adopted The Oldest Cat In A Shelter For A 101-Year-Old Woman Looking For An Elderly Companion

by

While many people are looking for an adorable small companion, they may not realize the time and patience involved in raising one properly. Not only do pets take a lot of time and energy, but they can also be a little too demanding for busy or first-time owners. Therefore, older pets are usually recommended for many people to consider adopting because they are easier to look after and usually were trained to behave. Unfortunately, despite all of that, people still choose younger animals over older ones contributing to the sad reality of older pets spending their days at the shelters and waiting to find their new forever home. However, one special case of an older pet being adopted happened just recently.

A cat named Gus, from North Carolina, in the United States, was left by his former owner in a shelter when the owner faced a situation that meant they couldn’t take care of him any longer. Luckily enough the cat got adopted just a month later by a 101-year-old lady named Penny.

Meet the 19-year-old Gus who was the oldest cat at the animal shelter until he was recently adopted by a 101-year-old lady named Penny

According to the Humane Society of Catawba County, Gus stole the hearts of shelter workers immediately upon his arrival

Gus was presented for adoption (on the right) in September after his former owner couldn’t take care of him anymore

Just a few weeks after the cat arrived at the shelter, they received a very special request

The request was from a 101-year-old lady named Penny who was looking for a new pet, as her previous cat had unfortunately passed away

Penny wanted a new furry companion and Gus was the perfect choice

Older pets generally have a harder time finding a new home, but for this elderly kitty, this is exactly what helped him to find his new family

Gus and Penny clicked almost instantly and the adorable cat didn’t take long to get used to the new home. Right now Gus is very happy at his new home watching squirrels

