47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

This summer has been disastrously hot in many parts of the world. The heat has been ravaging Europe, the US, and Canada, the situation is dire and has devastated India, South Korea is sweltering, and Japan has been so much affected that it is relaxing strict office dress codes.
Bored Panda has collected and curated the most powerful photos of the effects that these heatwaves have had around the world, and you’ll find them below. These pics almost make you feel the heat through the screen and make you grateful for AC. And they are a reminder to stay cool and hydrated!
#1 The River Loire Today, Loireauxence, Loire-Atlantique, France
Image source: Zlaynoe
#2 I Took A Picture In A Heat Wave
Image source: TeleportingRoach
#3 Temperatures In Basrah, Iraq
Image source: saifland
We can’t overstate how important it is that you stay cool and hydrated when it’s
hot outside. When there’s a heatwave raging, your number one priority should be your health.
Extreme heat can make you sweat more, leading to more fluid loss and potentially dehydration, which can quickly wreck your health. Dehydration can negatively impact your energy levels, affect your fitness performance, and lead to a loss of concentration. If left untreated, it can cause heat illness, kidney damage, heatstroke, loss of consciousness, seizures, and confusion.
So, you should prioritize consistently drinking water, eating food with lots of water content, limiting physical activity, and staying in the shade.
#4 A Melting Road Due To Heatwave In India!!
Image source: Accurate-Magazine235
#5 AZ Heat
Image source: arizona.entertainment.tv
#6 Hot Enough For You?
Image source: Terri Traen Fan Page ·
If you have spent a long time out in the heat, especially if you’ve been physically active, drink some orange juice, coconut water, or skimmed milk to rehydrate quickly.
Something else that you can do is actually train your body to cope with the heat better.
If real life were a video game, going to the sauna would increase your heat resistance.
One of the ways that you can improve your tolerance to heat is regularly heading to the sauna, as it makes you sweat more efficiently, reduces cardiovascular strain, and expands your plasma volume, among other benefits.
#7 Feeling Hot Hot Hot
#8 The Recent Heatwave Melted The Tar From The Roof And It Came Down The Rain Gutter
Image source: [deleted]
#9 Went Searching My Neighborhood For The Hottest Object I Could Find During This Heatwave And The Winner Was The Plastic Handpiece On This Broken Payphone At 155.6 Degrees
Image source: 1805trafalgar
“This [the benefits of sauna] is well established in sports physiology, where athletes deliberately use repeated heat exposure to improve heat tolerance before competing in hot environments,” cardiologist Professor Jari Laukkanen at the University of Eastern Finland told the Guardian.
“Indeed, quite similar physiological adaptations may also occur with passive heat exposure, such as sauna bathing and hot water immersion.”
#10 Parking Disc Melted By Heatwave In Switzerland
Image source: Similar_Reaction8438
#11 Heatwave At The Garden Centre
Image source: Henkdroid
#12 Buying Softgel Pills During An Heatwave Wasn’t A Good Idea!
Image source: Alessioproietti
Meanwhile, Dr Jessica Mee, of the University of Worcester, noted that heat exposure changed how hot people felt and how they behaved when the temperature rises.
“People who are accustomed to heat pace themselves more sensibly, hydrate more consistently and recognize their own warning signs earlier.”
In a nutshell, training to improve your heat tolerance might involve heat exposure between 40 and 60 minutes each day for at least 4 to 6 days. These benefits should last roughly a week, but you can get longer-lasting effects by training for longer.
#13 Came Home To Find The Glass Panel On My Landing Had Shattered Everywhere. Assuming The Heatwave Expanded The Brackets Which Maybe Had Loosened Over Time
Image source: Backpacking-scrubs
#14 In Serbia, Due To The Low Water Levels In The Danube Caused By The Heatwave, Wreckage Of A German Warship Has Emerged, According To The Telegraph
Image source: Beefeater_Fella
#15 Tell Me Again How Global Warming Isn’t A Thing When Every Single Blade Of Grass In The UK Looks Like This
Image source: _Wrevolution_
With extreme weather and environmental destruction becoming ever more common, it’s no wonder that many people experience climate distress and eco-paralysis. If you feel anxious, it proves that you care about your environment and other people, not just your own well-being.
According to licensed psychotherapist and registered art therapist Ariella Cook-Shonkoff, the author of ‘Anti-Doomers: How to Bring Up Resilient Kids Through Climate Change and Tumultuous Times,’ the climate crisis is a systemic issue.
It requires collective action and engagement. You can’t solve it alone, no matter how heroic your intentions.
#16 Drone Shot Of Our Game On Sunday. Cricket As Art In The Heatwave Summer
Image source: theoldbatsman
#17 Ancient Mammoth Found Sitting At Bottom Of Danube As Heatwave Dries River Water
Image source: IndiaToday
#18 Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dead Fish Have Blanketed The 300-Hectare Song May Reservoir Amid Heatwave
Image source: bumjiggy
“Climate scientists sound the alarms year after year, warning that to avoid worsening climate disruption, ecosystem collapse, and mass migrations, our government must swiftly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and scale up clean energy. The response often seems to be an official shrug,” Cook-Shonkoff writes on Psychology Today.
She emphasizes that most people feel stuck, and the solution is complex.
Some people experience eco-paralysis, where they feel helpless, disengaged, lacking control, and as though they’re inevitably doomed. Meanwhile, young people are questioning their futures and whether doing anything is worth it.
#19 This Heatwave Really Isn’t For Everyone
Image source: T-posing_Jesus
#20 Rhine Falls To Record Low Levels As Drought Strains Europe’s Rivers
Image source: He-Who-Reaches
#21 Germany’s Tram Tracks Are Melting Under Europe’s Extreme Heatwave
Image source: The Brain Maze
“Feeling stuck, numb, or overwhelmed is a rational response to our climate emergency. But eco-paralysis is also a signal to pay attention to what’s underneath. If we acknowledge those deeper emotions, out of the catharsis comes a clarity of mind, a welling of empathy, and finally: a desire to act, to do something. Recognizing and sharing the pain and frustration of the climate emergency with others and not bearing this burden alone is exactly what’s needed. Once done, individuals can regain agency,” the psychotherapist argues.
Broadly speaking, most people want their governments and companies to address climate change. However, they often underestimate other citizens’ willingness to act.
#22 A Six-Foot-Tall Wax Statue Of American Leader Abraham Lincoln Began To Melt As Temperature Soared
Image source: theguwahatitimes
#23 It’s Not That Hot
Image source: majorglory503
#24 Here’s How Hot It Is In Portland Right Now, This Is My Neighbor’s House And The Vinyl Siding Is Blistering Off His House Under The Sun In The 108 Degree Heat
Image source: MollyBloom10
“While it’s often immensely helpful for individuals to address climate emotions behind closed doors, how fruitful is that really for the country as a whole? The world? Healing a fractured planet requires many caring hearts beating together, in the fight together. That requires collective focus, planned action by many individuals acting as one,” Cook-Shonkoff writes.
It is important to honor the emotions that the climate crisis makes you feel, from anxiety, grief, and anger to guilt, betrayal, hope, empathy, and beyond. A good starting point toward eco-conscious action is honoring those emotions.
“Let’s all have a good metaphorical cry about our continued ravaging of the planet—from the melting glaciers to the decimated bumble bee population—but use that as the bridge to action.”
#25 Taco Bell Sign Melting In Phoenix, AZ
Image source: jelkins9
#26 When It’s So Hot In Arizona, The Road Signs Start Melting
Image source: makalo410
#27 How’s The Weather Going At Your Place?
Image source: [deleted]
We want to hear from you! Share your perspective in the comments below.
What has your experience with the summer heat been like this year? What is the hottest that it’s gotten, and how did it affect your daily life? (Yours truly finally had enough and bought a powerful industrial fan after the temperature outdoors hit 35 degrees C (95 degrees F). I don’t have AC at home, so this was a lifesaver, and I no longer feel like a puddle of melted ice cream.)
What are your go-to strategies to stay cool and hydrated in this ungodly heat? What do you do to keep your family, friends, coworkers, and pets safe? What small steps can we all take to ensure that the youngest generations inherit a safer, more stable planet?
Let us know! We’ll be reading your comments with a cold drink in hand.
#28 I Will Not Stay Here Again
Image source: anon
#29 Melted Trashbin
#30 It’s So Hot In Arizona Objects Are Literally Melting And Burning:
Image source: MikeHudema
#31 A New Definition To The Term “Burn Rubber”
Image source: KOI Auto Parts
#32 Objects In Arizona Affected By Heat Exposure
Image source: coldvetica
#33 So Hot In Phoenix That Even The Street Signs Are Melting
Image source: FireninjaDD
#34 Arizona, Summer Temperatures Exceeding 45°c (113°f)
Image source: socialzstorm
#35 Photo Was Featured On On Of The National Am News Shows
Image source: AZFamily’s First Alert Weather
#36 Looks Like Someone Had Too Much Arby’s At This Porta Potty On Davie And Drake
Image source: ChumbaWumba4Life
#37 The Heatwave In Britain Made These Cans Explode In The Vending Machine
Image source: GrepekEbi
#38 Air Conditioner’s Installed At A Grocery Store During A Heatwave
Image source: Danedelioncares
#39 Police Officer Giving A Buckingham Palace Guard Water Amid The Heatwave In The United Kingdom
Image source: -Omegamart-
#40 [oc] Escaping The Summer Heatwave. My Dog And I Moved Our Living Room Into A 300-Year-Old Transylvan
Image source: Fleosca
#41 Korea Swelters As Temperatures Soar To Nearly 40°c In Record-Breaking Heat
Image source: koreantopik4u
#42 Extreme Heat Disrupts Traffic Systems In Italy
Image source: newspost.pk
#43 German Heatwave
Image source: EinRoterFuchs
#44 The Danube Hit Record-Low Levels Due To Severe Heatwave And Drought In Hungary. Maximum Water-Shortage Alert Is Active, And A Reactor Block At The Paks Nuclear Power Plant Has Been Shut Down
Image source: kalmantibs
#45 Europe Heatwave Damage
Image source: Relevant-Ad6577
#46 How’s Everyone Holding Up To The Heatwave
Image source: nicolo013
#47 From Toronto Pearson’s Social Media: Gate 157 Pictured During Today’s 45c Heatwave And During A -32c Polar Vortex A Few Months Ago
Image source: Redrammer
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