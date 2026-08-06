47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

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This summer has been disastrously hot in many parts of the world. The heat has been ravaging Europe, the US, and Canada, the situation is dire and has devastated India, South Korea is sweltering, and Japan has been so much affected that it is relaxing strict office dress codes.

Bored Panda has collected and curated the most powerful photos of the effects that these heatwaves have had around the world, and you’ll find them below. These pics almost make you feel the heat through the screen and make you grateful for AC. And they are a reminder to stay cool and hydrated!

#1 The River Loire Today, Loireauxence, Loire-Atlantique, France

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: Zlaynoe

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

#2 I Took A Picture In A Heat Wave

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: TeleportingRoach

#3 Temperatures In Basrah, Iraq

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: saifland

We can’t overstate how important it is that you stay cool and hydrated when it’s

hot outside. When there’s a heatwave raging, your number one priority should be your health.

Extreme heat can make you sweat more, leading to more fluid loss and potentially dehydration, which can quickly wreck your health. Dehydration can negatively impact your energy levels, affect your fitness performance, and lead to a loss of concentration. If left untreated, it can cause heat illness, kidney damage, heatstroke, loss of consciousness, seizures, and confusion.

So, you should prioritize consistently drinking water, eating food with lots of water content, limiting physical activity, and staying in the shade.

#4 A Melting Road Due To Heatwave In India!!

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: Accurate-Magazine235

#5 AZ Heat

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: arizona.entertainment.tv

#6 Hot Enough For You?

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: Terri Traen Fan Page ·

If you have spent a long time out in the heat, especially if you’ve been physically active, drink some orange juice, coconut water, or skimmed milk to rehydrate quickly.

Something else that you can do is actually train your body to cope with the heat better.

If real life were a video game, going to the sauna would increase your heat resistance.

One of the ways that you can improve your tolerance to heat is regularly heading to the sauna, as it makes you sweat more efficiently, reduces cardiovascular strain, and expands your plasma volume, among other benefits.

#7 Feeling Hot Hot Hot

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

#8 The Recent Heatwave Melted The Tar From The Roof And It Came Down The Rain Gutter

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: [deleted]

#9 Went Searching My Neighborhood For The Hottest Object I Could Find During This Heatwave And The Winner Was The Plastic Handpiece On This Broken Payphone At 155.6 Degrees

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: 1805trafalgar

“This [the benefits of sauna] is well established in sports physiology, where athletes deliberately use repeated heat exposure to improve heat tolerance before competing in hot environments,” cardiologist Professor Jari Laukkanen at the University of Eastern Finland told the Guardian.

“Indeed, quite similar physiological adaptations may also occur with passive heat exposure, such as sauna bathing and hot water immersion.”

#10 Parking Disc Melted By Heatwave In Switzerland

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: Similar_Reaction8438

#11 Heatwave At The Garden Centre

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: Henkdroid

#12 Buying Softgel Pills During An Heatwave Wasn’t A Good Idea!

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: Alessioproietti

Meanwhile, Dr Jessica Mee, of the University of Worcester, noted that heat exposure changed how hot people felt and how they behaved when the temperature rises.

“People who are accustomed to heat pace themselves more sensibly, hydrate more consistently and recognize their own warning signs earlier.”

In a nutshell, training to improve your heat tolerance might involve heat exposure between 40 and 60 minutes each day for at least 4 to 6 days. These benefits should last roughly a week, but you can get longer-lasting effects by training for longer.

#13 Came Home To Find The Glass Panel On My Landing Had Shattered Everywhere. Assuming The Heatwave Expanded The Brackets Which Maybe Had Loosened Over Time

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: Backpacking-scrubs

#14 In Serbia, Due To The Low Water Levels In The Danube Caused By The Heatwave, Wreckage Of A German Warship Has Emerged, According To The Telegraph

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: Beefeater_Fella

#15 Tell Me Again How Global Warming Isn’t A Thing When Every Single Blade Of Grass In The UK Looks Like This

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: _Wrevolution_

With extreme weather and environmental destruction becoming ever more common, it’s no wonder that many people experience climate distress and eco-paralysis. If you feel anxious, it proves that you care about your environment and other people, not just your own well-being.

According to licensed psychotherapist and registered art therapist Ariella Cook-Shonkoff, the author of ‘Anti-Doomers: How to Bring Up Resilient Kids Through Climate Change and Tumultuous Times,’ the climate crisis is a systemic issue.

It requires collective action and engagement. You can’t solve it alone, no matter how heroic your intentions.

#16 Drone Shot Of Our Game On Sunday. Cricket As Art In The Heatwave Summer

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: theoldbatsman

#17 Ancient Mammoth Found Sitting At Bottom Of Danube As Heatwave Dries River Water

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: IndiaToday

#18 Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dead Fish Have Blanketed The 300-Hectare Song May Reservoir Amid Heatwave

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: bumjiggy

“Climate scientists sound the alarms year after year, warning that to avoid worsening climate disruption, ecosystem collapse, and mass migrations, our government must swiftly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and scale up clean energy. The response often seems to be an official shrug,” Cook-Shonkoff writes on Psychology Today.

She emphasizes that most people feel stuck, and the solution is complex.

Some people experience eco-paralysis, where they feel helpless, disengaged, lacking control, and as though they’re inevitably doomed. Meanwhile, young people are questioning their futures and whether doing anything is worth it.

#19 This Heatwave Really Isn’t For Everyone

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: T-posing_Jesus

#20 Rhine Falls To Record Low Levels As Drought Strains Europe’s Rivers

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: He-Who-Reaches

#21 Germany’s Tram Tracks Are Melting Under Europe’s Extreme Heatwave

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: The Brain Maze

“Feeling stuck, numb, or overwhelmed is a rational response to our climate emergency. But eco-paralysis is also a signal to pay attention to what’s underneath. If we acknowledge those deeper emotions, out of the catharsis comes a clarity of mind, a welling of empathy, and finally: a desire to act, to do something. Recognizing and sharing the pain and frustration of the climate emergency with others and not bearing this burden alone is exactly what’s needed. Once done, individuals can regain agency,” the psychotherapist argues.

Broadly speaking, most people want their governments and companies to address climate change. However, they often underestimate other citizens’ willingness to act.

#22 A Six-Foot-Tall Wax Statue Of American Leader Abraham Lincoln Began To Melt As Temperature Soared

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: theguwahatitimes

#23 It’s Not That Hot

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: majorglory503

#24 Here’s How Hot It Is In Portland Right Now, This Is My Neighbor’s House And The Vinyl Siding Is Blistering Off His House Under The Sun In The 108 Degree Heat

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: MollyBloom10

“While it’s often immensely helpful for individuals to address climate emotions behind closed doors, how fruitful is that really for the country as a whole? The world? Healing a fractured planet requires many caring hearts beating together, in the fight together. That requires collective focus, planned action by many individuals acting as one,” Cook-Shonkoff writes.

It is important to honor the emotions that the climate crisis makes you feel, from anxiety, grief, and anger to guilt, betrayal, hope, empathy, and beyond. A good starting point toward eco-conscious action is honoring those emotions.

“Let’s all have a good metaphorical cry about our continued ravaging of the planet—from the melting glaciers to the decimated bumble bee population—but use that as the bridge to action.”

#25 Taco Bell Sign Melting In Phoenix, AZ

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: jelkins9

#26 When It’s So Hot In Arizona, The Road Signs Start Melting

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: makalo410

#27 How’s The Weather Going At Your Place?

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: [deleted]

We want to hear from you! Share your perspective in the comments below.

What has your experience with the summer heat been like this year? What is the hottest that it’s gotten, and how did it affect your daily life? (Yours truly finally had enough and bought a powerful industrial fan after the temperature outdoors hit 35 degrees C (95 degrees F). I don’t have AC at home, so this was a lifesaver, and I no longer feel like a puddle of melted ice cream.)

What are your go-to strategies to stay cool and hydrated in this ungodly heat? What do you do to keep your family, friends, coworkers, and pets safe? What small steps can we all take to ensure that the youngest generations inherit a safer, more stable planet?

Let us know! We’ll be reading your comments with a cold drink in hand.

#28 I Will Not Stay Here Again

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: anon

#29 Melted Trashbin

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

#30 It’s So Hot In Arizona Objects Are Literally Melting And Burning:

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: MikeHudema

#31 A New Definition To The Term “Burn Rubber”

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: KOI Auto Parts

#32 Objects In Arizona Affected By Heat Exposure

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: coldvetica

#33 So Hot In Phoenix That Even The Street Signs Are Melting

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: FireninjaDD

#34 Arizona, Summer Temperatures Exceeding 45°c (113°f)

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: socialzstorm

#35 Photo Was Featured On On Of The National Am News Shows

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: AZFamily’s First Alert Weather

#36 Looks Like Someone Had Too Much Arby’s At This Porta Potty On Davie And Drake

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: ChumbaWumba4Life

#37 The Heatwave In Britain Made These Cans Explode In The Vending Machine

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: GrepekEbi

#38 Air Conditioner’s Installed At A Grocery Store During A Heatwave

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: Danedelioncares

#39 Police Officer Giving A Buckingham Palace Guard Water Amid The Heatwave In The United Kingdom

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: -Omegamart-

#40 [oc] Escaping The Summer Heatwave. My Dog And I Moved Our Living Room Into A 300-Year-Old Transylvan

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: Fleosca

#41 Korea Swelters As Temperatures Soar To Nearly 40°c In Record-Breaking Heat

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: koreantopik4u

#42 Extreme Heat Disrupts Traffic Systems In Italy

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: newspost.pk

#43 German Heatwave

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: EinRoterFuchs

#44 The Danube Hit Record-Low Levels Due To Severe Heatwave And Drought In Hungary. Maximum Water-Shortage Alert Is Active, And A Reactor Block At The Paks Nuclear Power Plant Has Been Shut Down

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: kalmantibs

#45 Europe Heatwave Damage

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: Relevant-Ad6577

#46 How’s Everyone Holding Up To The Heatwave

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: nicolo013

#47 From Toronto Pearson’s Social Media: Gate 157 Pictured During Today’s 45c Heatwave And During A -32c Polar Vortex A Few Months Ago

47 Pics Showing Summer Melting And Ruining Everything And Anything

Image source: Redrammer

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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