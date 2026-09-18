Parents Create A Facebook Group To Attempt To Ruin Their Daughter’s Boyfriend’s Reputation

Meeting your partner’s parents for the first time can be nerve-wracking. You’ll want to be on your best behavior and do everything you can to make a good impression. But sometimes, what they think of you is completely out of your control, especially if they decide that they don’t approve of your profession.
One man has always struggled to see eye to eye with his girlfriend’s parents because of his job. But he never expected them to take their issues online and attempt to ruin his life with lies. Below, you’ll find the full story that the man shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers left him.
It’s not always easy to win over your partner’s parents
seventyfour / Magnific (not the actual photo)
But this man never expected his girlfriend’s parents to actively try to ruin his life
bilahata / Magnific (not the actual photo)
myoceanstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)
lucigerma / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)
One-third of young adults sometimes have disagreements with their parents about their romantic partners
When you’re in a relationship, your primary concern is always going to be what your partner thinks of you. If they’re happy and satisfied in the relationship, you’re doing a great job. But sometimes we have to take other people’s opinions into consideration too, even if you don’t necessarily respect them.
Unfortunately, it can cause tension in a relationship if one person’s parents don’t approve of their choice of a partner. But it is common, as a 2024 survey from the Pew Research Center found that 42% of young women and 21% of young men who aren’t married or living with a partner say that their parents sometimes disagree with their choice of romantic partners.
While a parent’s opinion on their child’s relationships may seem irrelevant, many adults are close to their mother and father and value their input. In fact, Pew reports that the majority of adults do go to their parents for advice about finances, their career, parenting, and their health. 44% ask for advice about their romantic relationships at times too.
Plus, if this person is going to potentially be a part of the family someday, they’re going to be present at holidays and family gatherings. It will be a lot less awkward and a lot more comfortable if everyone can get along.
When it comes to navigating a relationship with parents who don’t approve of your partner, PsychCentral recommends trying to keep things as civil as possible. Arguing is not going to help the situation, so it’s better to respond with respect and clarity. Be clear about how happy you are in the relationship, and try to put their minds at ease. If they’re worried about how you’re being treated, hear them out. But don’t be scared to explain that they can trust your judgment and that you know what you’re doing.
Everyone has the right to fight defamation about them online
Now, when it comes to the issue of posting libel about someone online, Justia notes that it’s possible to have a case against the poster(s).
They explain that a defamation case typically requires a false statement that was published or communicated to at least one other person. This statement must cause harm to the reputation of the individual or entity identified, and the poster must have acted with the required level of fault.
Something that can be tricky about social media is distinguishing something that was published as fact from something that was published as an opinion. We’re all allowed to share our opinions online, even if they may be rude or rooted in false beliefs.
Justia also notes that, even if the original poster deletes or retracts the defamatory statements they had published, they may still be liable for posting them in the first place. This may, however, mitigate the damages in certain cases, as it appears to show a willingness to acknowledge that an error was made.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you react if you were in the author’s shoes? Then, if you’d like to check out another article from Bored Panda discussing similar family drama, look no further than right here.
Later, the author responded to several comments and shared more background information
Many readers left supportive comments and advice for the man
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