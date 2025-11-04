Life Underground: 40 Captivating Street Portraits From NYC’s Subway

New York City’s subway is more than just a way to get around—it’s a stage where millions of lives briefly cross paths every day. Photographer Chris Maliwat captures these fleeting connections in his stunning series Subwaygram, a collection of street portraits that reveal the heart and soul of the city underground.
Shot over four years—two before and two after the COVID-19 pandemic—Maliwat’s photos show how life, emotion, and community continued to pulse through New York’s subway system, even during times of change.
#1 “My Fair Lady”
#2 “Train Or Halloween”
#3 “See No Evil”
#4 “Connected”
#5 “NYC Care”
#6 “Do The Math”
#7 “It’s Ok To Look”
#8 “Hello Boy”
#9 “🙂🙃🙂🙃🙂”
#10 “Secret Soldier”
#11 “Utopian”
#12 “Less Rules More Sugar”
#13 “Lady Bugs”
#14 “Slurpee”
#15 “Turn That Frown Upside Down”
#16 “Faces”
#17 “Movie”
#18 “Uptown Express”
#19 “Supreme”
#20 “It Takes Two To Tango”
#21 “Boots On The Ground”
#22 “Ilegalyque”
#23 “Spirited Away”
#24 “Beauty Exclusively”
#25 “Six Sense”
#26 “Now Open”
#27 “Party”
#28 “Don’t Be Afraid”
#29 Brooklyn Bound
#30 “Turtle Sandflowers”
#31 “Empowered”
#32 “It’s Not Easy”
#33 “Blond Ambition”
#34 “Who”
#35 “Let Us”
#36 “Warlock”
#37 “13”
#38 “Strategic Planning”
#39 “Fantastical”
#40 “Never Forget”
