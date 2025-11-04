Life Underground: 40 Captivating Street Portraits From NYC’s Subway

New York City’s subway is more than just a way to get around—it’s a stage where millions of lives briefly cross paths every day. Photographer Chris Maliwat captures these fleeting connections in his stunning series Subwaygram, a collection of street portraits that reveal the heart and soul of the city underground.

Shot over four years—two before and two after the COVID-19 pandemic—Maliwat’s photos show how life, emotion, and community continued to pulse through New York’s subway system, even during times of change.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com

#1 “My Fair Lady”

#2 “Train Or Halloween”

#3 “See No Evil”

#4 “Connected”

#5 “NYC Care”

#6 “Do The Math”

#7 “It’s Ok To Look”

#8 “Hello Boy”

#9 “🙂🙃🙂🙃🙂”

#10 “Secret Soldier”

#11 “Utopian”

#12 “Less Rules More Sugar”

#13 “Lady Bugs”

#14 “Slurpee”

#15 “Turn That Frown Upside Down”

#16 “Faces”

#17 “Movie”

#18 “Uptown Express”

#19 “Supreme”

#20 “It Takes Two To Tango”

#21 “Boots On The Ground”

#22 “Ilegalyque”

#23 “Spirited Away”

#24 “Beauty Exclusively”

#25 “Six Sense”

#26 “Now Open”

#27 “Party”

#28 “Don’t Be Afraid”

#29 Brooklyn Bound

#30 “Turtle Sandflowers”

#31 “Empowered”

#32 “It’s Not Easy”

#33 “Blond Ambition”

#34 “Who”

#35 “Let Us”

#36 “Warlock”

#37 “13”

#38 “Strategic Planning”

#39 “Fantastical”

#40 “Never Forget”

