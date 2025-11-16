31 “Small, Low-Key Signs” That A Person Is Really Intelligent

Intelligence is a very difficult and touchy topic to cover. A ton of people have their own personal interpretations of what exactly being brainy means. Moreover, many of us also like to believe that we’re definitely above average when it comes to our skills and smarts (hello, our dear Dunning-Kruger effect, how have you been holding up?).
There’s a very sharp divide between someone who might be intelligent (i.e. book smart) and someone who is wise, experienced, relies on common sense, or knows when to follow their gut. What’s more, one’s understanding of intelligence doesn’t necessarily overlap much with emotional intelligence and the ability to empathize with and manage other people well. Don’t even get us started on the fact that just because someone is highly educated doesn’t automatically make them smart. We also have to consider whether or not someone is neuro(a)typical and figure out if we’re equating intelligence with IQ or not.
Internet users shared their opinions about the small and low-key signs that someone might be really intelligent in a very enlightening r/AskReddit thread. Check out their opinions below, Pandas. Though keep in mind, some of them have a far broader understanding of intelligence that borders on wisdom, empathy, social awareness, and perseverance (or, as we like to call it, the difference between ‘intelligence’ with an ‘i’ and ‘Intelligence’ with a capital ‘I’). And if you’d like to share what you personally think indicates that someone is intelligent, be sure to drop by the comment section.
Bored Panda reached out to Steven Wooding, who is part of the Omni Calculator team and a member of the Institute of Physics in the UK, to talk about quantifying intelligence. Read on for our full interview with him.
#1
They don’t go around telling other people how smart they are.
Image source: BlueRFR3100, Ryoji Iwata
#2
They are comfortable admitting when they are wrong or don’t know the answer
Image source: heynickmiller, Priscilla Du Preez
#3
Asking questions. Curiosity is the true foundation of intelligence.
Image source: jpon7, Taylor Flowe
#4
It’s pretty hard to be legitimately funny without being smart.
Image source: Herpes-in-space, Helena Lopes
#5
They can debate without vitriol. Really intelligent individuals can present a well informed argument while leaving emotions aside and without insulting their opponents
Image source: Bending_toast, Peggy Anke
#6
They don’t pretend to know things that they don’t.
Image source: markymark0123, Sigmund
#7
They can frame & process unfamiliar things quickly as they learn them, & can connect them to familiar things easily both for themselves & in conversing with others. Lots of “ohhh, it’s like …” moments that are on track.
Image source: skotos2phos, airfocus
#8
Adaptability. A smart individual can always think of different solutions when circumstances change.
Image source: CuddlyGorillas, Dylan Gillis
#9
They are open minded
Image source: Spiderman230, Pablo Heimplatz
#10
Quick understanding of concepts that they’ve never encountered before. When you see it, it’s mad impressive.
A friend who watches a sports game for the first time and immediately picks up on the habits and style of each team. Someone who hears a complicated explanation of something and quickly translates it into something that makes sense.
Impresses me every time I see it happen.
Image source: WonderSabreur, Kyle DeSantis
#11
Being able to understand other points of view….without necessarily agreeing.
Image source: Biebou
#12
They listen.
Intelligent youth don’t necessarily do this; some are little chatterboxes. But they often learn that they make more headway in conversations through listening to others, rather than monopolizing conversation.
Image source: DrHugh, Parabol | The Agile Meeting Toolbox
#13
They don’t pry and interrogate others on their own knowledge/field of work.
Smart people understand that others can be smart too. It’s not a contest.
Image source: gracehatesfilms, Samsung Memory
#14
I find it is often in their eyes – even if they don’t say much their eyes are always scanning, thinking, indicative of a very active mental world. A bit like border collie’s eyes lol
Image source: Morbo_Reflects, Azmaan Baluch
#15
Admitting when they’re wrong, or educating someone instead of shaming them
Image source: MarsupialNo1220
#16
Quiet confidence when in discussion and being able to discuss BOTH sides without turning it into an argument.
Throwing tantrums, yelling and screaming as a functional adult because someone has a different opinion than you do usually leads me to believe you didn’t mentally mature effectively.
I have a relatively conservative friend who works in my industry (Restaurants) and is extremely tolerant of those around us. Doesn’t drink, doesn’t smoke, no dope, church every Sunday, is against abortion, doesn’t agree with immigration policy, etc etc etc… We have had VERY long winded discussions in the prep room about things like that, and at the end of the day, we agree to disagree and then rock paper scissors on who’s doing the floors and who’s cleaning the freezer.
Image source: subtxtcan, LinkedIn Sales Solutions
#17
They ask few questions, but the ones they do ask are very insightful.
Image source: dring157, National Cancer Institute
#18
creativity, thinking laterally, and problem solving!
Image source: la_mer_sombre
#19
A combination of critical thinking skills (direct problem solving) and lateral thinking skills (thinking outside the box). Being able to pull together data from both inside and outside a problem to solve it
Image source: Hephaestus0308
#20
Can make complex ideas explained in an easier way
Image source: female99
#21
Tactful and careful wording. It implies that they are consciously, actively taking into consideration their environment and the feelings of those around them.
Someone who blurts out something impulsive or insensitive is typically not someone I would consider wise.
Image source: SeaworthinessFirm653, Harli Marten
#22
when you’re complaining, they ask if you want advice, or just someone to listen
Image source: trashcrayon, Priscilla Du Preez
#23
They are able to adjust their speech without sounding patronizing to the person they are speaking to. They pay attention to how other people learn and explain things in their terms
Image source: Nhjauea, Bewakoof.com Official
#24
This isn’t a universal “intelligent” trait but a few of the smartest people I know are always a little bit paranoid and very aware of their surroundings. Two people in particular who come to mind are meticulously aware of the small details happening in the moment that most people would just miss. They can get a read on a complete stranger sitting across the room with frightening precision.
It’s not a well read, book smart type of intelligence. But more of a hyper awareness of all things while still laughing, having fun or holding a conversation. Like the hardware on their brain works more efficiently.
Image source: GlumSunshine
#25
They make keen observations about minuscule things. Shows how attentive and aware they are
Image source: SpilledCobra872
#26
Patience, and they don’t make knee jerk reactions.
Image source: Actuaryba, Medienstürmer
#27
Excellent memory and retention and then application of such after a passage of time.
Image source: bfvbill, lilartsy
#28
When asked a question, they take the time to think about an answer rather than just blurting out any and all info on the subject that they remember.
Image source: Rapalla93
#29
Usually their jokes don’t revolve around sexual jokes or toilet humour.
Image source: El_Perrito_
#30
Not arguing back to further prove there point to be right
Image source: uhitsaznik
#31
They think with their brain rather than their emotions
Image source: Far_Opposite2662
