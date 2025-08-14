My 15 Photos That Show Why Lake Baikal In Winter Feels Like Another Planet

Have you ever walked on a crystal-clear lake—so transparent you can see bubbles, cracks, and frozen time itself trapped beneath your feet? Welcome to Lake Baikal in winter—the world’s deepest lake, transformed into a surreal kingdom of ice: jagged shards, glowing textures, and mirror-like surfaces stretching endlessly to the horizon.
In February, I travelled to Siberia for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Night temperatures sank below –40°C, and during the day it barely warmed up to –35°C. There was no wind, but the sunlight bouncing off the ice was so intense that sunglasses were essential—not for style, but for survival.
#1 Shaman Rock Reflected On The Frozen Surface Of Lake Baikal
#2 Where Earth Stands Still – Frozen Cliffs Of Baikal
#3 Nature’s Fractals – The Cracked Geometry Of Baikal Ice
#4 Proof That You Can Walk On Water – If It’s –35°c
#5 Large Ice Plates On Lake Baikal Under A Soft Siberian Sky
#6 Twilight Over Shaman Rock – Lake Baikal In Rose-Tinted Silence
#7 Frozen Sculpture – The Icy Turquoise Of Lake Baikal
#8 A Frozen Cave Of Spikes And Silence On Baikal’s Shore
#9 Uaz Vans Crossing The Frozen Expanse Of Lake Baikal
#10 Cruise Cancelled Due To Slightly Inclement Weather
#11 Icy Origami – The Sculpted Silence Of Baikal
#12 Colourful Shaman Poles On Olkhon Island, Lake Baikal’s Spiritual Heart
#13 No, He’s Not Dead – Just Lying On The Ice For The Perfect Shot
#14 The Ice Kingdom Awakens Under The Siberian Sun
#15 Portrait Of An Ice Cube – Made By Lake Baikal
