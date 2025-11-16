35 Times Interior Designers Outdid Themselves With Incredible Solutions, As Shared On This IG Page (New Pics)

by

If you’re a fellow interior design aficionado who gets their blood pumping just by looking at pics of whimsical structures, innovative designs and sleek solutions, pull your seat closer.

Welcome to the Instagram page “Topdezigners”, a real treasure box dedicated to modern architecture, art and design. The pics that get shared here are both mesmerizing and inspiring, whether you’re thinking of a quick remodeling project, or simply daydreaming of your dream home.

We wrapped up some of the most stunning designs below so don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones as you go. Also, when you’re done, be sure to check out our previous feature on Topdezigners right here.

#1 Zhongshuge Bookstore By Li Xiang

Image source: topdezigners

#2 Garden House — Design: Ti Lee

Image source: topdezigners

#3 Infinity Pool

Image source: topdezigners

#4 Bathroom By Mantis-Design Build

Image source: topdezigners

#5 Do You Love Winter Holidays? – Design: Selami Bektas

Image source: topdezigners

#6 Danish Upcycling Project

Image source: topdezigners

#7 Dragon LEGO Table By Ogilvy

Image source:  topdezigners

#8 A Place Where Ideas Are Born — Picture: Guillaume Favre

Image source: topdezigners

#9 Underwater Restaurant By Snøhetta

Image source: topdezigners

#10 At One With Nature – Architecture: Yodezeen Architects

Image source: topdezigners

#11 Wormhole Library By Mad Architects

Image source: topdezigners

#12 Ananda House By Elora Hardy

Image source: topdezigners

#13 Mountain House

Image source:  topdezigners

#14 Catenary Waves By Javier Valero

Image source: topdezigners

#15 Puertovallarta Beach Side House

Image source:  topdezigners

#16 Epoxy Table By Abraham Wood Decor

Image source:  topdezigners

#17 Industrial Beauty – Design: Pat N

Image source: topdezigners

#18 In The Heart Of Nature – Design: @diachok.vld

Image source: topdezigners

#19 Forest Villa

Image source: topdezigners

#20 Rainbow Colored Bridge In Giant Hand By Ta Landscape Architecture

Image source: topdezigners

#21 Modern Mosque Dubai

Image source: topdezigners

#22 Ocean Views

Image source: topdezigners

#23 The Penthouse — Design: Archillusion

Image source: topdezigners

#24 Ocean Kitchen By Robert Kolenik

Image source:  topdezigners

#25 Restaurant By Paul Milinski

Image source: topdezigners

#26 Beauty Of Nature — Design: Bartosz Domiczek

Image source: topdezigners

#27 Hotel Coma Uma Canggu

Image source:  topdezigners

#28 Chameleon Villa By Word Of Mouth Architecture

Image source: topdezigners

#29 Ibm-Office Building By Nathan Brami Architecture

Image source: topdezigners

#30 The Yoga House – Design: Anton Kalambet

Image source: topdezigners

#31 Pier By Paul Milinski

Image source: topdezigners

#32 Hibed Designed By Fabio Vinella

Image source:  topdezigners

#33 House By Elías Rizo Arquitectos

Image source: topdezigners

#34 Dope Or Nope ? İced Staircase In Sweden

Image source:  topdezigners

#35 Whay Do You Think About The Glass Tub ?

Image source:  topdezigners

