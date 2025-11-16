35 Times Interior Designers Outdid Themselves With Incredible Solutions, As Shared On This IG Page (New Pics)

If you’re a fellow interior design aficionado who gets their blood pumping just by looking at pics of whimsical structures, innovative designs and sleek solutions, pull your seat closer.
Welcome to the Instagram page “Topdezigners”, a real treasure box dedicated to modern architecture, art and design. The pics that get shared here are both mesmerizing and inspiring, whether you’re thinking of a quick remodeling project, or simply daydreaming of your dream home.
We wrapped up some of the most stunning designs below so don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones as you go. Also, when you’re done, be sure to check out our previous feature on Topdezigners right here.
#1 Zhongshuge Bookstore By Li Xiang
#2 Garden House — Design: Ti Lee
#3 Infinity Pool
#4 Bathroom By Mantis-Design Build
#5 Do You Love Winter Holidays? – Design: Selami Bektas
#6 Danish Upcycling Project
#7 Dragon LEGO Table By Ogilvy
#8 A Place Where Ideas Are Born — Picture: Guillaume Favre
#9 Underwater Restaurant By Snøhetta
#10 At One With Nature – Architecture: Yodezeen Architects
#11 Wormhole Library By Mad Architects
#12 Ananda House By Elora Hardy
#13 Mountain House
#14 Catenary Waves By Javier Valero
#15 Puertovallarta Beach Side House
#16 Epoxy Table By Abraham Wood Decor
#17 Industrial Beauty – Design: Pat N
#18 In The Heart Of Nature – Design: @diachok.vld
#19 Forest Villa
#20 Rainbow Colored Bridge In Giant Hand By Ta Landscape Architecture
#21 Modern Mosque Dubai
#22 Ocean Views
#23 The Penthouse — Design: Archillusion
#24 Ocean Kitchen By Robert Kolenik
#25 Restaurant By Paul Milinski
#26 Beauty Of Nature — Design: Bartosz Domiczek
#27 Hotel Coma Uma Canggu
#28 Chameleon Villa By Word Of Mouth Architecture
#29 Ibm-Office Building By Nathan Brami Architecture
#30 The Yoga House – Design: Anton Kalambet
#31 Pier By Paul Milinski
#32 Hibed Designed By Fabio Vinella
#33 House By Elías Rizo Arquitectos
#34 Dope Or Nope ? İced Staircase In Sweden
#35 Whay Do You Think About The Glass Tub ?
