I Captured Lofoten With A Drone

Here are a few shots from my photo tour to Lofoten archipelago. With these photos, I want to show Lofoten from a unique perspective.
Photos were made in February 2019 with Mavic Air drone. Most shots are panoramas of popular places. Lofoten is a heaven for photographers.
More info: Facebook
#1 Sakrisoy Village
#2 On The Curve
#3 Lofoten Bridge
#4 After Sunset Ii
#5 Sunset Time
#6 Caribbean Of The North
#7 Caribbean Of The North Ii
#8 Reine
#9 Ice In Fjord
#10 Sakrisoy
#11 Reine
#12 After Sunset
