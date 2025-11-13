I Captured Lofoten With A Drone

by

Here are a few shots from my photo tour to Lofoten archipelago. With these photos, I want to show Lofoten from a unique perspective.

Photos were made in February 2019 with Mavic Air drone. Most shots are panoramas of popular places. Lofoten is a heaven for photographers.

More info: Facebook

#1 Sakrisoy Village

I Captured Lofoten With A Drone

#2 On The Curve

I Captured Lofoten With A Drone

#3 Lofoten Bridge

I Captured Lofoten With A Drone

#4 After Sunset Ii

I Captured Lofoten With A Drone

#5 Sunset Time

I Captured Lofoten With A Drone

#6 Caribbean Of The North

I Captured Lofoten With A Drone

#7 Caribbean Of The North Ii

I Captured Lofoten With A Drone

#8 Reine

I Captured Lofoten With A Drone

#9 Ice In Fjord

I Captured Lofoten With A Drone

#10 Sakrisoy

I Captured Lofoten With A Drone

#11 Reine

I Captured Lofoten With A Drone

#12 After Sunset

I Captured Lofoten With A Drone

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Embarrassed All Of Us”: Prosecutor Suspended After Viral Arrest Sparks Outrage Over Entitlement
3 min read
Aug, 30, 2025
What You Need to Know about The Curse of Oak Island Book
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2018
I Traveled From Finland To Hong Kong To Finish My Series Of The Contrasting Combination Of Nature And Neon Lights
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Private Practice 4.11 “If You Don’t Know Me By Now” Review
3 min read
Jan, 6, 2011
Artist Made A Guide That Shows What To Do When You See Islamophobia
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Most People Fast On This Jewish Holy Day, But I Celebrated It By Dancing Over An Empty Freeway
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.