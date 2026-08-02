80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

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When we think about beautiful architecture, many of us imagine buildings that have been around for over a century. You might picture Haussmannian buildings lining the streets of Paris or the gorgeous Sagrada Família in Barcelona. But as much fun as it is to romanticize the past and celebrate these structures that have been around for many years, there’s plenty to celebrate about the present too.

We took a trip to the Modern Architecture subreddit and gathered some of their most stunning photos below. This list features innovative buildings from all over the world that you might find fascinating and inspiring. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the buildings that you hope to see in person someday!

#1 Longxing Temple Urban Renewal By Biad Asa Studio

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

#2 House&restaurant By Junya Ishigami That Cannot Be Seen From The Street

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

#3 Hundred Thousand Brick House (2020) By Labwerk

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

If you’re not an expert on architecture and don’t know exactly what falls under the umbrella of “modern architecture,” don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. According to Maverick Frame Studio, this actually refers to styles that hit their stride in the early 20th Century and had a major impact on architecture of various forms through the 1960s. 

The word “modern” in this case doesn’t exclusively mean current, but “it’s connected to modernism, industrialization, social change, and a clear break from the ornate styles of the past,” Maverick Frame Studio explains. And this style came about initially as a philosophical and practical response to how rapidly cities were changing. Architects wanted to reflect modern times, rather than imitate the past.  

#4 Grand World Phu Quoc Welcome Center (2021) By Vtn Architects (Vo Trong Nghia)

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

#5 Zig Zag Hotel In Himare, Albania Designed By Ja Joubert Architecture

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

#6 Science Island Museum By Smar Studio

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

Because the world has changed so rapidly since the end of the 19th Century, architects knew that they would have to adapt with the times. They wanted to create structures and spaces that were better suited to our modern, industrial lives. No longer did they only think about how a building looked; they also considered layout, light, circulation, and how the space was designed.  

Some key figures who are absolute legends in the world of modern architecture are Louis Sullivan and Frank Lloyd Wright. Sullivan was a huge proponent of the idea that form should follow function, and Wright popularized open floor plans and creating a strong connection between a building and its environment. 

#7 Peak Japanese Residential Architecture

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

#8 Shanghai Grand Opera House By Snøhetta

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

#9 The Veil By Ricardo Bofill Arquitectura

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

Aside from form following function, there are several other core principles of modern architecture. First, the embracing of new materials and structural freedom. Steel, reinforced concrete, and large-scale glass became extremely popular with modern architecture. And buildings no longer had to look a certain way. Architects became extremely creative with the shapes of buildings, and we began to see bolder-looking structures emerge. 

#10 The Twist By Big (Bjarke Ingels Group)

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

#11 Wave Cube By Scenic Architecture Office

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

#12 Asakusa Cultural Tourist Center, Tokyo

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: mrsabuydee

Space, light, and human use were also important factors that modern architects kept in mind. The idea that people could move through a space more fluidly was a new concept, but it became incredibly popular, and it still is today. Rooms didn’t have to be tight boxes anymore; several rooms could flow into one another. Meanwhile, architects really began to take into consideration how much lighting, particularly natural light, can impact a space.  

#13 Al Wasi Plaza By Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

#14 Gare De Mons By Santiago Calatrava

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

#15 Lumbini Museum By Kenzo Tange

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

Some classic features that you might spot in a lot of modern buildings are clean lines and geometric forms, flat or low-pitched roofs, open floor plans, large windows, ribbon windows, curtain walls, minimal ornamentation, visible use of glass, steel, and concrete, strong horizontal or vertical emphasis, and integration with light, air, and the surrounding landscape. The goal is not to be minimalist for the sake of being so, but to create a space that feels ordered and intentional.  

#16 This Apartment In Yokohama Designed By Kazuyo Sejima Breaks Every Rule Of City Living

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

#17 3D-Printed Ceramics Pavilion By Synthetic Architecture

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

#18 Opus By Zaha Hadid

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

When it comes to why people love modern architecture so much, Brightman Clarke Architects notes on their site that there are several benefits that can come from this style. First, it often utilizes environmentally friendly materials. A modern home can reduce your carbon footprint, keep your bills lower, and reduce your energy consumption. Plus, this style of architecture often includes plants, which can make your home much more serene. 

#19 Florida Polytechnic University Science And Technology Building (2014) By Santiago Calatrava

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

#20 The Learning Architecture For Learners (2023) By Vuild

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

#21 Audrey Irmas Pavilion By Oma

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

The free-flowing rooms in modern architecture can also be great because they make a space more versatile. Instead of being locked into clearly defined rooms, modern architecture often takes advantage of the space by utilizing straight and curved lines. Plus, it gives you more opportunities for redecorating or changing the layout of your home whenever you like, something that many homes aren’t designed for. 

#22 The Hidden World Inside A Japanese Manga Artist’s House

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: jutaku

#23 Ruixue By Tianhua Architecture

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

#24 Atyrau Bridge By New Moon Architects

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

Are you enjoying these photos of gorgeous modern buildings, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that inspire you, and let us know in the comments below what the most fabulous modern structure you’ve ever seen in person was. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another list from Bored Panda featuring even more amazing architecture, look no further than right here! 

#25 The Port House

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Scale_Model_Citizen

#26 “Gehry Buildings” Medienhafen Düsseldorf, Germany By Frank O. Gehry 1999

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Stunning-Way-7527

#27 Daniel Libeskind

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: EveningRepeat8207

#28 Modern Geometry Hidden In The Forest

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: alontina

#29 Longquan Mountain Observatory By Buzz / Büro Ziyu Zhuang

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

#30 Louisiana Museum Of Modern Art. Humlebaek, Denmark

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: New-Ferret6974

#31 Shanghai Astronomy Museum — Shanghai, China

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Arra_B0919

#32 Wichita Kansas

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: PNWtruckerstud

#33 House With Five Corners By Escher Gunewardena Architecture

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: carloszeigler

#34 Liwa Farm Village By Inca Hernández

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

#35 Museo De Arte Moderno, Cdmx

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: naveen713

#36 1st& Cincinnati Tulsa,ok 8:16pm

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: NaturalSelection27

#37 Awaroa Bay Retreat: Architecture In Harmony With Nature

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: [deleted]

#38 Casa Kike, Cahuita, Costa Rica

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: [deleted]

#39 The Louvre Abu Dhabi

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: [deleted]

#40 A Beautiful New Waterfront Modern Home Being Built In West Palm Beach! Listed For $39m

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: [deleted]

#41 Kulhad Pavilion By Wallmakers

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

#42 National Museum Of Qatar

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: [deleted]

#43 Zaha In Hoxton Square

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Scale_Model_Citizen

#44 Monument To The Soviet Space Program In Moscow, Completed In 1964, The 107-Meter-Tall Titanium Structure Depicts A Rocket Rising On A Plume Of Smoke

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Front-Coconut-8196

#45 Oppo Technology & Research Centre Tower Chengdu, China

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: [deleted]

#46 Modern Beach House In Melbourne Beach Florida Under 1 Million

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: LiveHurry2346

#47 India International Centre

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: pbubbles86

#48 Beijing Air And Space Museum

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: [deleted]

#49 Casa Angolo By Cogite Architects

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

#50 Forest Villa In Hakone By Studio Noa

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

#51 This Japanese House Designed By G Architects Studio Feels Like A Zen Retreat

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

#52 A House In Akishima (Tokyo) That Balances Concrete And Wood

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

#53 Tadao Ando Designed This House That Looks Like A Concrete Periscope

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

#54 Kinetic Installation In Lanzarote By Vincent Leroy

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

#55 Pantanal Biopark By Ohtake

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

#56 Bosco Verticale By Boeri Studio

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

#57 La Caverne Du Pont Neuf By Jr

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

#58 Skinny House Built On A Tiny Lot Feels Bigger

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

#59 Zaha In Prague

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Scale_Model_Citizen

#60 Zaha

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Scale_Model_Citizen

#61 A Fully Livable Home Squeezed Into Just 1.8 Meters

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: jutaku

#62 Central Florida Library David Adjaye

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: New-Ferret6974

#63 Maxxi By Zaha

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Scale_Model_Citizen

#64 Belgian House

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: New-Ferret6974

#65 The Sydney Opera House Is A True Testament To Art And Architectural Innovation

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: [deleted]

#66 Alta Tower In Le Havre, France: A Striking Addition To The City Skyline

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: [deleted]

#67 Vitra Fire Station By Zaha

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Scale_Model_Citizen

#68 Royal Ontario Museum (Rom) In Toronto, Canada

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Arra_B0919

#69 Minimalist Italian Villa In Salento, By Margine

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: New-Ferret6974

#70 Would You Recognize Where This Building Is Without Context?

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: RemarkableMany6297

#71 Jubilee Church, Rome (Italy) By Richard Meier. Built In 2003

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Forsaken-Assist-1325

#72 This Building Is Outside Of Segovia, Spain, And I Have No Idea What It Is

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: MikeGinnyMD

#73 When Architecture Becomes Art – Nemestudio’s Cs2 House In Denver

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: [deleted]

#74 Lincoln Center For The Performing Arts – Matthew G. Bisanz (Photo)

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: prescribedfires

#75 House Of The Government Of The Moscow Region (Oblast)

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: slorth_afk

#76 Bank Of Central African States

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: [deleted]

#77 A Concrete Box House Hanging Off A Hillside In Kanagawa

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

#78 House By Atelier Tekuto That Looks Like A Puzzle

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Otherwise_Wrangler11

#79 Autobahnkirche Siegerland, Wilnsdorf, Germany By Schneider + Schumacher Completed In 2013

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: Forsaken-Assist-1325

#80 A Forest Datum By Aa Design & Make (Architectural Association)

80 Amazing And Beautiful Modern Architecture Designs

Image source: n3xus1oN

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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