50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

by

The past is more than just tragic events like wars, catastrophes, pandemics, and rebellions. It is also full of paradoxes, blunders, and bizarreness, making it more entertaining than we could probably ever imagine. But because our brain prioritizes negative experiences, we tend to forget just how quirky and sometimes illogical human species can be. 

Luckily, the creators behind the “Historymemeshq” Instagram account haven’t. They share historical moments and craft them into memes by putting a humorous spin on them. Scroll down to brush up on your knowledge of the past and don’t forget to upvote the posts that cracked you up the most.

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with American history writer and author of Swastika Nation: Fritz Kuhn and the Rise and Fall of the German-American Bund, Arnie Bernstein, and high school history teacher and social media personality Jaclyn Richie, who kindly agreed to talk with us about funny historical events and memes.

#1

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#2

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: stalinsgulagcamp

#3

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq, HongKongBee

#4

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#5

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#6

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#7

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#8

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#9

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#10

Didn’t realize 43BC had so many Millenials.

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#11

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#12

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#13

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#14

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#15

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq, KoronaKitaya

#16

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#17

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#18

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#19

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#20

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#21

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#22

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#23

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#24

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#25

Dude was in Wisconsin.

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#26

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#27

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#28

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#29

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#30

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#31

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#32

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#33

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#34

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#35

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#36

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#37

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#38

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#39

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#40

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#41

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#42

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#43

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#44

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#45

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#46

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#47

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#48

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#49

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

#50

50 Of The Funniest Memes That Explain History In A Way That Books Probably Never Will

Image source: historymemeshq

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, If You Could Save One Animal From Extinction What Would It Be?
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Artist Illustrates Everyday Life With Her Boyfriend And Cat In 56 Adorable Illustrations
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
This Dad’s An Electrician In A Zoo And Here’s How He Spent His Morning With A Bunch Of Meerkats
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
What Is The Cast of Gilmore Girls Doing Now?
3 min read
May, 8, 2023
The Books of Blood on Hulu: Review
3 min read
Feb, 18, 2021
I Made This “Secessio” Photos For The Imagination Of A Pain In A Soul Caused By Violent Separation Or Different Hurt
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.