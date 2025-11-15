Hey Pandas, What’s The Funniest Thing That Has Ever Happened To You In Public? (Closed)

by

Share your funny responses!

#1

I walked into a hanging plant

#2

I was getting tipsy at brunch, and with my 6 inch heels I decided to walk over to the buffet to get a hot banana foster. As I was walking back to my table, I tripped and fell on top of a man sitting with his family. The hot dessert went ALL over his body, and he had to help me get up because I couldn’t stand. Good times.

#3

I’m in middle school right now, but when I was at the mall, I saw my KINDERGARTEN teacher, which I haven’t seen in EIGHT years! I recognized her but she didn’t recognize me, but when I told her who I was she remembered!

#4

I tripped in a line and it was like dominos.

Patrick Penrose
