11 Faces Of The Women’s March Los Angeles

This year at the Women’s March Los Angeles 2018, I met many amazing people. While I understand that this protest is a widely covered event, I feel it’s essential to show the little pieces that make up the big picture.
The numbers and signs make the headlines, but we seldom get a closer look at the force behind those signs. Thank you to everyone who spoke with me. I am so grateful to have done portrait photography with you.
Sarah
“This is a significant march to me. I’m so excited to be here, hand in hand with my sisters to stand together in solidarity and build our strength up against gaps in pay wages, equal rights, sexual assault, and sexual abuse. I too am a survivor of sexual harassment, assault, and abuse, so something like that to me is very important. Justice needs to be called. The time is up for us to come together with amazing supportive men, unite, and take down the injustice that has come upon this world.”
Serena
“I didn’t participate in the peaceful protest last year because I felt it wasn’t intersectional enough. I felt like a lot of the people that went were not thinking about the further dimensions of where liberation, gender equality, and feminism really need to be. In removing myself from the conversation this last year and watching everything happen, I realized you couldn’t change the conversation if you’re not in it. You have to show up.”
Andres
“I have been sexually harassed so much throughout my life, and unfortunately, I think that’s something that all of us here have experienced. I believe our government isn’t accepting or helping us in any way whatsoever. I march to fix that.”
Jennifer
“I’m standing up to let the world know that I don’t support this president. I don’t think he was actually elected- I believe he was put into power by foreign interference and other means. I’m opposed to sexual assault and all of the other things that this narcissistic, lying president stands for. I’ve been marching since I was 18. Last year’s Women’s March was the first time I saw more mainstream women protesting than I’ve seen at marches in the past. It used to be that only progressives and radicals would march. Now we’re seeing middle-American mainstream women (who in the past didn’t protest at all) coming out and protesting because they’re so outraged.”
Tula
“I’m marching for immigrant rights and the DREAM act. Undocumented women are amongst the most vulnerable in this country- especially with issues such as domestic violence, sexual harassment, assault in the workplace, access to health care, and reproductive choice.”
Humirah
“I’m marching against the Islamophobia displayed by the current government administration. My friends and I are trying to show that we too are a part of the women here. There’s no difference between us. Whether she wears a hijab or you do…we’re all the same.”
Niko
“I’m 13. I’ve learned from example. The women who raised me have shown that we can make a difference- no matter our age, gender, or how small our movement is.”
Amanda
“This march started when I was 12. I’ve been going to marches for different causes over the years- pride marches, HIV marches, pro-choice marches, and just general “what the hell is going on marches.” In all the years I’ve been protesting, I’ve never seen this many men at a women’s related march (all of whom who have not just been dragged here by their girlfriends). There are men here on their own accord with their own signs. I’m thrilled to have them be a part of it.”
Ivonne
“I’ve dealt with a lot of struggles simply because I’m Mexican. Living in a racist and sexist environment (where our world leaders are setting the example), I want the generations below me to have it better. I want women to be respected in all cultures. There’s a lot of work to be done.”
Julia
“I’m marching to protest this despicable president and congress and be a visual resistance to what’s going on the world.”
Jocelyn
“It’s a beautiful thing that so many of us come here and realize we are all going through the same thing and that we all want the same end result.”
