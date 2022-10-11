Strongest Jedi of Each Star Wars Trilogy

Each Star Wars movie, which has expanded into various other forms of media, specifically each trilogy, at least initially, introduced new Jedi or previous ones depending on the era of the film. More recently, the shows have expanded previously unseen and unknown adventures of certain from all points of the Star Wars universe. There has been an endless debate as to which Jedi has been, was, or is, the strongest Jedi of all, between knowledge, combat, or experience, but truly the experience has been what truly defined the path that each Jedi has taken, whether or not they were brought further inlined with The Force as a Jedi or fell towards The Dark Side with the Sith. Below, we’ve detailed each Star Wars trilogy and the strongest Jedi of each trilogy.
Original Trilogy Strongest Jedi
Each Star Wars film has introduced a different set of Jedi. In contrast, the newer series have brought live-action adaptations of otherwise animated characters, or different-aged versions of the ones we already knew, at the very least. Still, each Star Wars film, and trilogy, featured entirely different circumstances and generations that were affected by the Jedi Sith wars. The original trilogy perhaps introduced the most exciting set of characters that were Jedi, especially at the time, considering the original Star Wars trilogy was the ending to the story until it was finally continued decades later in the sequel trilogy. Since the original Star Wars trilogy was released and introduced not only the first set of Jedi to our knowledge but also the Sith and other galaxy factions. However, although several other Star Wars films and characters have been introduced, some still argue that those Jedi were the strongest. Jedi introduced in the original Star Wars trilogy include Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, and others, but realistically, as most of the Jedi had gone extinct by the time of the events of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, they are the only true contenders. Arguably, Obi-Wan Kenobi was the strongest Jedi of the Star Wars original trilogy, as he and Luke Skywalker had different paths from each other at the time. Obi-Wan had the most experience while Luke was still a Padawan with his lack of control over the Force, at least compared to Obi-Wan. However, come the second film in the original Star Wars trilogy, Yoda was introduced, but by the third film in the trilogy, he had died after being the leader of the High Jedi Council and living for 900 years.
Prequel Trilogy
As for the prequel Star Wars, Episodes I-III featured the earlier versions of the characters in Star Wars that we know today, such as a younger Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and other characters, but overall as these Episodes were the peak and downfall of the Jedi, more Jedi were shown throughout this Star Wars trilogy over any other. Star Wars: Episode I introduced Obi-Wan’s master Qui-Gon Jinn as the main focus as a new character, outside of the younger version of Obi-Wan, and stumbled upon a pre-Vader, Anakin Skywalker. The following Star Wars film in the trilogy introduced more Jedi as the Clone Wars inched closer, and the Jedi ongoing battle for peace was coming to a close. Mace Windu was also introduced in the prequel trilogy of Star Wars films, but along with most of the other Jedi, was eliminated along with Order 66 and the start of the Clone Wars. Throughout the Jedi mentioned, between the loss of Anakin to the Dark Side, and the death of most other Jedi throughout the prequel trilogy, Yoda survived, so by default, the Jedi Master was the strongest remaining Jedi member. However, he hid following such events until he met a young Luke Skywalker years later, as seen in the original Star Wars trilogy.
Sequel Trilogy Strongest Jedi
Unlike the Star Wars trilogies earlier than the sequel trilogy, the Star Wars sequel trilogy introduced a new generation of Jedi, which was small but linked directly to Darth Vader, Han Solo, and the Skywalkers. The sequel trilogy, decades in the making, was the most in homage to the original Star Wars trilogy. It was the most modern take and the furthest down the Star Wars timeline we've gotten from the movies. Still, it also felt like almost a reproduction of the original while following the events simultaneously. The two Jedi most heavily featured in the Star Wars sequel trilogy were Rey and, of course, the hesitant Luke Skywalker, but there was also a shift in character, and Force alignment, with Ben Solo, also known as Kylo Ren. Throughout the first half of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, we saw the growing Force bond between Kylo and Rey. However, neither was truly inlined with the Force and brought them to where they never would be: fighting together with lightsabers. While these two demonstrated surprising strength with and without the Force, Luke Skywalker was still likely the strongest out of the two, simply for his willpower and experience with the Force.