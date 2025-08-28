Photographer Captures People, Traditions, And Street Scenes From Around The World (50 Pics)

Fourteen years ago, Ivan Ferrer picked up a camera as a casual hobby. What began as a pastime soon transformed into a lifelong passion.
Today, we’re excited to share a selection of his wonderful images. Inspired by the richness and diversity of cultures around the world, Ivan has traveled to more than 50 countries, capturing not only people and street scenes but also the customs, beliefs, and ceremonies that define them. His work is a vibrant celebration of humanity, and along the way, his dedication and talent have earned him numerous prestigious international awards.
#1 This Picture Was Taken In The Market Of Ouidah, A City In The West African Country Of Benin
#2 A Worker Unblocking The Sewerage In Manila, Philippines
#3 Three Balinese Women With Their Offerings At The Goa Lawah Temple, Or Bat Cave Temple
#4 Young Boy With His Water Buffalo On His Way To Plough The Rice Fields In Mu Cang Chai, Vietnam
#5 A Stilt Fisherman In Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka
#6 Girl Of The Hmong Tribe, Luang Prabang, Laos
#7 A Mourner Comforts Relatives Of The Deceased At La Paz Cemetery, Bolivia
#8 Photographed In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
#9 Photographed In The Alleys Of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
#10 Photographed In The Town Of Elmina, Ghana
#11 Japan
#12 Shot On The Streets Of Vienna, Austria
#13 The Tea Pickers Of Palampur (And Their Children), India
#14 Woman Of The Samburu Tribe, Kenya. Beads Have Been An Integral Part Of Samburu Culture Since Before Europeans Arrived
#15 Women Of The Kangaten Tribe Carrying Water To Their Homes, Omo Valley, Ethiopia
#16 Photographed In Jaffa, Israel
#17 This Picture Was Captured In A Mountain Village Of The Akha Tribe In Northern Laos. The Akha People Originate From Yunnan Province In China And Tibet
#18 A Young Boy Of The Mursi Tribe Photographed At The Entrance To His Very Humble Home, In The Omo Valley, Ethiopia
#19 Family And Pet Photographed In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
#20 I Took This Portrait On The Island Of Rubane In The Bijagos Archipelago Of The Coast Of Guinea-Bissau, West Africa
#21 Member Of The Mursi Tribe, Omo Valley, Ethiopia
#22 Photographed In Cantagallo, Peru
#23 Photographed In Klaipeda, Lithuania
#24 Photographed On The Streets Of Manila, Philippines
#25 Photographed On The Streets Of Tel Aviv, Israel
#26 The Cormorant Fisherman Of Xingping, China
#27 The Expression On This Cuban Man’s Face Tells It All
#28 This Picture Was Taken In A Village In The Northern Tribal Part Of Kenya. The Picture Is Of Two Children Of The Samburu Tribe Sitting In The Entrance To Their Small Hut, Which Is Their Home
#29 Two Women Praying To Buddha In A Temple In Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
#30 Boys Photographed On The Streets Of Manila, Philippines
#31 Buddhist Monk Contemplating His Future At Angkor Wat, Siem Reap, Cambodia
#32 Cambodian Woman Carrying Water From Dam To Her Home
#33 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
#34 Photographed At The Mardi Gras, New Orleans, USA
#35 Photographed At Wat Phou, An Ancient Khmer Religious Complex Dating Back To The 5th Century, Champasak, Laos
#36 Photographed In Bali, Indonesia
#37 Photographed In Ingore, Guinea-Bissau
#38 Photographed In Negombo, Sri Lanka, 2025
#39 Photographed In Rome, Italy
#40 Photographed In Taipei, Taiwan
#41 Photographed In Taoyuan, Taiwan, June 2023
#42 Photographed In Tbilisi, Georgia
#43 Photographed In The Village Of Ingore In The West African Country Of Guinea-Bissau
#44 Photographed In Y Ty, Vietnam
#45 Tel Aviv, Israel
#46 Young Boy Captured On The Streets Of Battambang, Cambodia, Whilst His Sister Hides In The Shadows
#47 Young Girl Photographed In The Village Of Y Ty, Vietnam
#48 Photographed At The That Luang Festival, Vientiane, Laos
#49 Photographed In Amritsar, India
#50 Photographed In Jerusalem, Israel
