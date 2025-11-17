30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

by

Anthimos Ntagkas is a street photographer from Greece. The moments captured in his images could be described as funny or sometimes even peculiar coincidences. However, it is not all about the coincidence, and more about the photographer who is always on alert, aware of whatever is happening around him. Ntagkas manages to find himself in the right place at the best time and point his camera toward some specific scene at a very particular second. Then he shoots one of his very unique photographs capturing ordinary scenes with an extraordinary outcome.

Today we prepared for you another portion of great shots by Anthimos. As Ntagkas mentioned during the interview featured in our previous Bored Panda post about his work: “Street photography is more artistic and creative. It is not only capturing the moment and the people in the streets but you also have to be an artistic director in order to combine people and elements in a fascinating perspective.” Let’s dive into the list of the most recent shots from Anthimos, and admire his artistic approach to street photography.

More info: Instagram

#1

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#2

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#3

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#4

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#5

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#6

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#7

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#8

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#9

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#10

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#11

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#12

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#13

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#14

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#15

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#16

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#17

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#18

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#19

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#20

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#21

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#22

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#23

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#24

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#25

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#26

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#27

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#28

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#29

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

#30

30 Street Photographs By This Photographer Who Proves That Timing Is Everything (New Photos)

Image source: daganth

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Photograph Beautiful Redheads With Fiery Foxes (12 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 08-November-2025
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2025
Woman Waits 20 Years To Get Revenge On Her Mean And Entitled Relative, Her Baby Accidentally Does It For Her
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of “The Chicago Code”
3 min read
May, 2, 2022
50 Hilarious Examples Of Cat Logic
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Dad Jokes Illustrated By ‘Shitty Watercolour’ Artist
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.