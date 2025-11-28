25 Street Photos From The AAP Magazine Contest That Prove Every Corner Tells A Story

From bustling city corners to quiet, unnoticed sidewalks, the winners of AAP Magazine #52: Street prove that every street tells a story. Representing 15 countries across 5 continents, these 25 photographers capture life in motion, turning ordinary moments into extraordinary images.
Some freeze spontaneous human gestures with classic documentary precision. Others play with bold colors, shadows, and geometric compositions, transforming everyday streets into visual poetry. Humor, tension, intimacy, and beauty collide in this year’s collection — a true celebration of street photography in all its forms.
More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com
#1 The Winner: Savadmon Avalachamveettil (Ireland) With The Series ‘Mahakumbh: World’s Largest Gathering’
Image source: All About Photo
Top Winners:
1st Place: Savadmon Avalachamveettil (Ireland) — ‘MahaKumbh – World’s Largest Gathering’
2nd Place: Jozef Macak (Slovakia) — ‘Tides of Life’
3rd Place: David Masoko (Netherlands) — ‘Dislocated Presences’
Merit Award Winners include photographers from Italy, USA, Finland, Poland, Turkey, South Korea, Russia, Japan, Venezuela, and more, showcasing an incredible diversity of style and vision.
The top three winners each receive $1,000, and all winning photographs are featured in the All About Photo Winners Gallery and the printed issue of AAP Magazine #52: Street.
Step into these streets and discover the fleeting gestures, quiet reflections, and unexpected poetry that make urban life endlessly fascinating. Every corner hides a story — and these photographers show us exactly where to look.
#2 Balloon Vendor From The Series ‘Riding The Pilgrims’ Rails’ By France Leclerc
Image source: All About Photo
#3 City Barbie From The Series ‘ What New York Gives’ By Pelin Guven
Image source: All About Photo
#4 Skiing From The Series ‘Slow Ride’ By Eric Davidove
Image source: All About Photo
#5 Reading The Newspaper From The Series ‘ Reading The Newspaper In Washington Square Park’ By Jaejoon Ha
Image source: All About Photo
#6 The Second Place Winner: Jozef Macak (Slovakia) With The Series ‘Tides Of Life’
Image source: All About Photo
#7 Stamford Hill, 2024 From The Series ‘London’ By Francesco Fantini
Image source: All About Photo
#8 Chasing Colours, 2024 From The Series ‘Highs & Lows’ By Derry Ainsworth
Image source: All About Photo
#9 Flying High From The Series ‘ What New York Gives’ By Denise Pensky
Image source: All About Photo
#10 Night Blues From The Series ‘ Nocturnal Monologues’ By Asako Naruto
Image source: All About Photo
#11 By The Empty Pool From The Series ‘Fragment 01’ By Justin Roque
Image source: All About Photo
#12 Away From The Series ‘The Others’ By Fabrizio Intonti
Image source: All About Photo
#13 Puebla From The Series ‘Mexico’s Crosses’ By Nicola Balestrazzi
Image source: All About Photo
#14 Don´t Know Where To Go From Here By Bartosz Michalik
Image source: All About Photo
#15 Venice Beach, February 2023 From The Series ‘Short Takes’ By Gail Just
Image source: All About Photo
#16 Surveillance By Alon Goldsmith
Image source: All About Photo
#17 Downward Dog From The Series ‘ Ellipses’ By Jay Calderon
Image source: All About Photo
#18 Don´t Know Where To Go From Here By Pekka Välitalo
Image source: All About Photo
#19 Cova From The Series ‘ Incognito’ By Chris Van Dolleweerd
Image source: All About Photo
#20 Sergey To Smoke A Pipe From The Series ‘ At The Bottom Of St. Petersburg Wells’ By Igor Gladkov
Image source: All About Photo
#21 Beyond The Glass From The Series ‘Dislocated’ By Gabriel Marcos
Image source: All About Photo
#22 Jump For Joy From The Series ‘Minimal City’ By Danielle Goldstein
Image source: All About Photo
#23 Silence In B-Flat I #4 From The Series ‘ Silence In B-Flat’ By Shay Lari-Hosain
Image source: All About Photo
#24 Colors By Giedo Van Der Zwan
Image source: All About Photo
#25 The Third Place Winner: David Masoko (Netherlands) With The Series ‘Dislocated Presences’
Image source: All About Photo
Follow Us