Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Art has a lot of meanings and a lot of ideas behind it. Every art piece will mean a different thing, depending on who you ask. People create art for different reasons: some to make something beautiful, some to let out their creativity and share it with the world, some simply out of boredom. Street artist Jamie Paul Scanlon, however, started to create art for a different reason.
Jamie, better known as JPS on his social media, didn’t have the best childhood, nor luck. He was brought down by life so many times, he gave into ‘heavy drink and drug use,’ as JPS himself said. Thankfully, Jamie rediscovered art and it showed him that he could do so much more and turn his life around. And that’s exactly what he did.
More info: Facebook | Instagram
#1
Image source: jps_artist
#2
Image source: jps_artist
#3
Image source: jps_artist
#4
Image source: jps_artist
#5
Image source: jps_artist
#6
Image source: jps_artist
#7
Image source: jps_artist
#8
Image source: jps_artist
#9
Image source: jps_artist
#10
Image source: jps_artist
#11
Image source: jps_artist
#12
Image source: jps_artist
#13
Image source: jps_artist
#14
Image source: jps_artist
#15
Image source: jps_artist
#16
Image source: jps_artist
#17
Image source: jps_artist
#18
Image source: jps_artist
#19
Image source: jps_artist
#20
Image source: jps_artist
#21
Image source: jps_artist
#22
Image source: jps_artist
#23
Image source: jps_artist
#24
Image source: jps_artist
#25
Image source: jps_artist
#26
Image source: jps_artist
#27
Image source: jps_artist
#28
Image source: jps_artist
#29
Image source: jps_artist
#30
Image source: jps_artist
Follow Us