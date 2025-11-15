Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

by

Art has a lot of meanings and a lot of ideas behind it. Every art piece will mean a different thing, depending on who you ask. People create art for different reasons: some to make something beautiful, some to let out their creativity and share it with the world, some simply out of boredom. Street artist Jamie Paul Scanlon, however, started to create art for a different reason.

Jamie, better known as JPS on his social media, didn’t have the best childhood, nor luck. He was brought down by life so many times, he gave into ‘heavy drink and drug use,’ as JPS himself said. Thankfully, Jamie rediscovered art and it showed him that he could do so much more and turn his life around. And that’s exactly what he did.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

#1

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#2

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#3

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#4

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#5

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#6

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#7

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#8

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#9

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#10

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#11

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#12

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#13

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#14

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#15

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#16

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#17

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#18

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#19

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#20

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#21

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#22

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#23

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#24

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#25

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#26

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#27

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#28

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#29

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

#30

Artist Makes Streets Less Boring By Making Graffiti That Interacts With The Surroundings (30 New Pics)

Image source: jps_artist

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Thought I Will Never Publicate My New Book… But After 2 Years I Found A Publisher!
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Bubble Guppies
3 min read
Dec, 21, 2017
Hey Pandas, What’s The Strangest Thing Someone Has Ever Said To You? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My Favourite Photos With Bobo And Nikita Cats Which I Took In Last Two Years
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Someone Created A New Cards Against Humanity Version And Fans Of The Office Will Be Happy
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
What You Need To Remember Before The Flash Movie
3 min read
Jun, 14, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.