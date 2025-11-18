Stray Dog Becomes Employed At A Gas Station After Chasing Off Robbers

I somehow have always believed that the love, care and kindness we give always come back to us in one way or another.
Kind-hearted petrol station employees in Lima, Peru spotted a thin, unhealthy-looking stray dog and started to feed him regularly. Little did they know that one day this same dog would protect the station by thwarting a robbery attempt.
More info: AzPost
Stray dog Grango was hired as a security guard at a petrol station in Lima, Peru after chasing away robbers
Image credits: AzPost
Image credits: AzPost
Image credits: AzPost
According to one of the petrol station’s employees, Javier del Castillo, the stray dog named Gringo had been seeking food and shelter around the petrol station for some time. The dog had been wandering the streets looking for shelter after being abandoned.
Due to the heartwarming care of the station’s staff, Gringo gradually became a regular visitor there yet, unfortunately, the petrol station wasn’t the safest place in the area. Having very poor security, the station experienced four robberies in just one week and a total of 11 over three months.
One morning, Gringo was there when suddenly two robbers showed up armed with knives and threatened a female employee on duty, demanding she give them the station’s money.
“They told her to give them everything she had and that’s when Gringo immediately came out and went after the robber, the other robber got scared and the two of them ran away. Even though they had knives, even though they wanted to hurt her,” recalled Javier del Castillo, who works at the petrol station.
The stray dog immediately became a local hero after displaying such remarkable bravery and caught the attention of the petrol station’s headquarters. The company decided to reward Gringo by offering him an official job position as the station’s security guard.
Later on, AzPost shared a video on YouTube showing how Gringo patrols the station in his new uniform with his very own employee ID. Besides that, the dog now also has a wooden home as a place to rest and three meals a day.
Gringo’s presence has provided huge support to the staff since the dog makes them feel safer
Image credits: AzPost
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels
Castillo explained that ever since Gringo became part of the petrol station’s staff, they all feel much safer now.
“Gringo has become a protector here in the establishment,” the man said. “Because of the feat he accomplished, and thanks to that, the clients have realized this way of treating him, how remarkable his act has been, because he has truly protected.”
During his free time, Gringo enjoys playing with the staff in the station and already has become a truly beloved member of the team.
“He doesn’t really accept people with bad intentions. He senses it, he’s a canine, he doesn’t need to ask,” Castillo said. “He’ll know if you come with good or bad intentions.”
Image credits: AzPost
Image credits: AzPost
This wonderful story reminded me of another one about the two-year-old Belgian Malinois who was found in poor condition wandering outside a supermarket on Uxbridge Road. After being rescued and renamed Cleo, the dog successfully completed her training and is now a full-time police dog in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.
“This is a wonderful story which shows how a bad start doesn’t have to mean a bad ending,” shared Ishrat Shah, who works as a public health and public protection councillor.
“Things could have been different for Cleo, as her rehoming prospects looked bleak. Having someone take a chance on her and take the time to train her is fantastic. Cleo obviously put in the hard work too and is now making her mark in her new job,” the woman added.
Image credits: Slough Borough Council
Image credits: Slough Borough Council
From being left abandoned in the streets of Lima to becoming a highly respected pawsome protector – Gringo shows an amazing example of how powerful sincere care and love can be.
Looking both professional and ready to fight crime, Gringo has provided immeasurable support to the staff at the patrol station, making them feel safer in the most adorable company anyone can dream of.
People on the internet were overwhelmed with Gringo’s brave gesture and that now he’ll be officially working at the petrol station
Follow Us