“She’s A Brat”: Tense Exchange Between Victoria Beckham And Nicola Peltz Goes Viral Amid Feud

Victoria Beckham, one-fifth of the ‘90s pop band Spice Girls, has been under intense public scrutiny since January 19, courtesy of her eldest son, Brooklyn, issuing a six-page Instagram statement criticizing her and the rest of his family on multiple fronts.
Victoria, who owns the Victoria Beckham label, was accused by Brooklyn of backing out of designing a wedding dress for his now-wife, Nicola Peltz, despite her excitement to don one of her creations.
Since Brooklyn’s bombshell, fans turned into sleuths, digging up past interactions between the two women to determine how long tensions between them have existed.
Through their efforts, they managed to unearth an old video showing Peltz seemingly ignoring her mother-in-law.
The video has sparked support for Victoria Beckham, with people questioning Peltz’ innocence
The footage, understood to be from the 2022 Paris Fashion Week, features Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham chatting, with Peltz having her back turned to them.
Brooklyn can be seen trying to get his wife’s attention by touching her behind and tugging at her belt loop, but she continued to chat with a blonde woman, ignoring the Beckhams.
The clip has led the masses to view the Victoria vs. Nicola fiasco in a new light, with them favoring the former and labeling the latter rude for not prioritizing those she attended the event with.
One user who re-shared the clip of Peltz ignoring the Beckhams on TikTok stated: “Victoria is not the problem.”
Another added: “Even when talking to someone you turn and at least say hello and excuse yourself and say you’re talking to a friend and won’t be long.”
“That’s still her mother-in-law, she needs to respect her,” suggested a third.
While everything seemed well between Brooklyn Beckham and his family in this video, he is now estranged from them
The photographer and former model is believed to be sharing a mansion with Peltz in Los Angeles as of January 2026.
In his social media statement earlier this week, Brooklyn accused Victoria and David Beckham of “trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship with Peltz.
“The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was ‘not blood’ and ‘not family,’” Brooklyn said.
About his mother specifically, in addition to accusing her of ditching making a wedding outfit for Peltz in the “eleventh hour,” Brooklyn said she called him “evil” because he, alongside his wife, chose to share their table with their grandmothers.
Grapevine, moreover, had long suggested that Nicola was unhappy with Victoria, as she allegedly chose to steal the spotlight by hijacking her first dance with Brooklyn on their D-day.
“Marc Anthony, who is a friend of the Beckhams, offered to perform as a gift at the wedding,” a People Magazine source said in May 2025.
“Before the song began, Marc Anthony asked Brooklyn to come to the stage, and then announced, ‘The most beautiful woman in the room tonight, come on up… Victoria Beckham!'”
The source claimed that the act left Nicola feeling “Victoria ruined her wedding, and couldn’t understand why.”
Peltz had a fair share of supporters commenting under the resurfaced TikTok video
Defending Nicola Peltz for her lack of acknowledgement of Victoria Beckham in the clip, one internet user said: “She’s already talking to somebody else. I think it might be taken out of context.”
Another downplayed the drama being attributed to the footage, saying: “I don’t see anything weird they’re all just talking.”
Peltz, most importantly, as can be understood, has the support of her husband on the matter, who not only defended her in his latest social media post but had also declared that he will “always choose” her in an Instagram upload from last year.
Brooklyn’s commitment to his spouse is considered to be a major reason why he confirmed in his latest Instagram account that he does not plan on reconciling with his family.
Since Brooklyn took a stand against his clan, he and Peltz have been spotted together publicly for the first time
The couple was spotted taking a walk on a Malibu beach alongside their dog on January 22. Brooklyn, clad in a brown sweatshirt and black bottoms, held the pet’s leash in one hand while swinging his other arm across his wife’s shoulders.
A source close to Brooklyn told the Mirror that he has no regrets about airing the family drama for the world to see.
“He would do it all again in a heartbeat but now he just wants to live his life with the woman he loves,” the source added.
Fans of Victoria and David Beckham continue to defend them online, arguing that the rift between the two families is rooted, in part, in the difficulties both Nicola and Brooklyn have faced while trying to carve out independent identities under the shadow of their powerful and successful parents.
“They’re attention seekers with failed careers,” a netizen wrote. “He tried to be a footballer, she tried to be an actress.”
“Photographer. I remember the chef era too,” another added, pointing to Brooklyn’s newest career pivot into the culinary arts.
“Sh**ty photographs that his Nepo baby status got him a publishing contract for,” a third replied.
“And he got a spot on the Today Show only to make a sandwich. He’s so incredibly out of touch with reality.”
“The Beckham children don’t have free access to their parents’ money, David has talked about not wanting to spoil them more than once,” a fan argued.
“My guess is Brooklyn had one bite of his own ‘not burnt’ cooking and realized he must do whatever necessary to latch onto someone who could fund the lifestyle he feels like he deserves.”
“She’s a nightmare.” Victoria’s fans rushed to defend her online
