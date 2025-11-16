35 Of The Strangest Knock-Off Designs That Were Rightfully Shamed By This Twitter Account

Kat-Kot, Prongles, Abibas, The South Face, and thousands more gems of questionable origin can easily be found in shady little stores and marketplaces across the globe. Because let’s be honest, we live in a consumerist world, and every successful product is bound to inspire at least several hilariously terrible knock-offs that manage to find their way into the market. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, you say? Usually. But not always.

Fake brands set out on a venture to trick potential buyers into parting ways with their hard-earned money and often, they fail in the most glorious ways. So allow us to introduce you to the ‘Strange Knock-Off Designs’ Twitter account dedicated to ugly, weird, and totally absurd items ever found on shelves. With nearly 84k followers, it offers an incredibly entertaining collection of bottom-shelf brands’ miserable attempts at making a dollar off of globally recognized names.

Below, we’ve wrapped up some of the silliest and surprisingly creative examples from the page to share with you all. So grab a can of Popsi and get ready for a wild ride as you scroll through this sampling of the best of the worst. Be sure to upvote the pics that made you laugh, and let us know what you think in the comments!

#1

Image source: offbranddesigns

#2

Image source: offbranddesigns

#3

Image source: offbranddesigns

#4

Image source: offbranddesigns

#5

Image source: offbranddesigns

#6

Image source: offbranddesigns

#7

Image source: offbranddesigns

#8

Image source: offbranddesigns

#9

Image source: offbranddesigns

#10

Image source: offbranddesigns

#11

Image source: offbranddesigns

#12

Image source: offbranddesigns

#13

Image source: offbranddesigns

#14

Image source: offbranddesigns

#15

Image source: offbranddesigns

#16

Image source: offbranddesigns

#17

Image source: offbranddesigns

#18

Image source: offbranddesigns

#19

Image source: offbranddesigns

#20

Image source: offbranddesigns

#21

Image source: offbranddesigns

#22

Image source: offbranddesigns

#23

Image source: translatedtees

#24

Image source: offbranddesigns

#25

Image source: offbranddesigns

#26

Image source: offbranddesigns

#27

Image source: offbranddesigns

#28

Image source: translatedtees

#29

Image source: offbranddesigns

#30

Image source: offbranddesigns

#31

Image source: offbranddesigns

#32

Image source: offbranddesigns

#33

Image source: offbranddesigns

#34

Image source: offbranddesigns

#35

Image source: translatedtees

