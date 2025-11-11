Post Before & After Drawings Showing Your Progress As An Artist

by

Hey pandas, I have been always struggling with drawing. Even after practicing it for a while, my drawings still suck. Recently, I watched a professional artist create illustrations and I was completely shocked at how easy and fast she was drawing. Now I feel hopeless.

So my question is – is it a talent you are born with or can you learn it with lots of practice? Post your before and after pics of your progress.

#1 13 Years Progress Of Drawing An Eye

#2 1970 Vs 2015

#3 Age 6 Vs Age 26

#4 2010 Vs 2016

#5 My Little Sisters Whale When She Was 8 Compared To Her Now At 26

Image source: 1337Scott

#6 From 2013-2015

#7 Age 16 Vs Age 23

#8 2008 (3 Hours) Vs 2015 (15 Minutes)

#9 2013 Vs 2014

#10 1970 Vs 2015

#11 2005 And 2016

#12 2003 Vs 2015

#13 My Progress

#14 2005 – 2015

#15 I’ve Only Recently Started Using Charcoal And I Think I’m Progressing Well!

#16 2001 -2015

#17 My Portrait In Digital Drawing

#18 2010: Age 14 – 2015: Age 19

#19 5 Years Between Ferrari F1 Car Drawings

#20 Fantine 2013 Vs 2014

#21 From Pencil To Acrylic In 7 Years

#22 2000 Vs. 2016 Pencil Work

#23 2013 Age 11 Vs 2016 Age 13

#24 Aged 15 To Aged 18

#25 2014 Vs 2016

#26 Woodburning 2009 Vs 2014

#27 Change Of Clouds From 2015 To 2016

#28 #32 2012 And 2015

#29 Progress Over 13 Years.

#30 :)

#31 Three Years!

#32 July 2015 Vs May 2016

#33 Horse Development

#34 5 Years Of Practice (12 Vs 17 Years)

#35 5 Years And Now We’re Here

#36 Progress

Image source: facebook.com

#37 The Big Lebowski – Walter 2013 Vs. 2016

#38 Red Sonja

Image source: artstation.com

#39 Slender Grumpy Lisa

#40 Panda

#41 I Hope I Didn’t Reach My Full Potential.

#42 2010 Vs. 2016

#43 Paleoart From 2007 And 2016

#44 2014 Vs. 2016

Image source: Original%20

#45 One Year’s Difference

#46 Digital Painting – 1 Year Of Difference!!

#47 From Sketch To Digital Painting

#48 2011 & 2016

#49 2013 To 2016

#50 7 Years Difference!

#51 2013 Vs 2015

#52 Changed The Ship’s Windows For Other Details Through The Years.

#53 2011 Vs 2015

Image source: instagram.com

#54 2004-2015

#55 1993 & 2016

#56 At 16 And 18 Years Old

#57 2012 Vs 2016

#58 6 Years Of Practice!

#59 From Sketch To Masterpiece

#60 Canine Head (sketch) 12 Year Old – 15 Year Old

#61 1988 Vs. 2016 Pencil Work

#62 97-14

#63 Top = 2011 Bottom = 2016

#64 2012 (charcoal Drawing Of My Aunt) Vs 2015 (pen Drawing Aunt’s Marriage Photo)

#65 2013 (age 14) / 2015 (age 16)

#66 2013…2016

#67 My Work From 2013 (13 Years Old) To 2016 (16 Years Old)

#68 Robson De Figueiredo, Brazil, 2005 – 2015

#69 2012 Vs 2014

#70 2013~2016 Digital Form~ball Pen Form

#71 13 Years Old Vs 17 Years Old

#72 2011 And 2016.

#73 My Daughter’s Progress Over 7 Years

#74 Perfection In 3 Years (from Age 11 To 14)

#75 Marilyn Monroe Progression

#76 Amazing What 2 Years Can Do And (hopefully) Still Improve

#77 2015-2016

#78 2014 To 2016

#79 All About Figuring Out One’s True Aim- Plenty Of Surprisingly Excellent Steps In Between

Image source: vanitaswolf.de

#80 2011 – 2016 Pencil Work

#81 4 Years Into Perfecting Eyes Drawing

#82 September 2015 – February 2016

#83 Portrait (own Photo)

#84 2010-2016

#85 2008 Vs 2015

#86 2012 – 2016 Color Work

#87 Still Life In 2016

#88 2006

#89 Three Years Progress..

#90 2015 And 2016

#91 Pencil Skills – 2013 V 2015

#92 2014 -2016

Image source: instagram.com

#93 I Call This “four Blondes” – The Last Is A Current Wip, But It’s The Most Recent Blonde. :)

#94 20016

#95 Still Learning ☺️

#96 2010 Vs 2013

#97 Queen Of The Water. Model: Marina Marchenko

#98 2012

#99 2015

#100 2015 To 2016

#101 Still Life In 2015

#102 First Painting April 2012 54 Y. O.

#103 April 2016. 58 Y. O.

#104 Flaming Lily, Progress After 9 Yrs

#105 Year Drawing Challenge. 2015/ Day2 – 2016 / Day324

Image source: instagram.com

#106 13 Years Vs. 16 (character In The Newest Piece Belongs To Grypwolf, Art By Me)

#107 Spring Maidens 2007 – 2016

#108 2015 To 2016

#109 1 Month, May-june 2016

#110 Part 2 :

#111 Part 2 :

