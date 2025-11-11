Post Before & After Drawings Showing Your Progress As An Artist

Hey pandas, I have been always struggling with drawing. Even after practicing it for a while, my drawings still suck. Recently, I watched a professional artist create illustrations and I was completely shocked at how easy and fast she was drawing. Now I feel hopeless.
So my question is – is it a talent you are born with or can you learn it with lots of practice? Post your before and after pics of your progress.
#1 13 Years Progress Of Drawing An Eye
#2 1970 Vs 2015
#3 Age 6 Vs Age 26
#4 2010 Vs 2016
#5 My Little Sisters Whale When She Was 8 Compared To Her Now At 26
Image source: 1337Scott
#6 From 2013-2015
#7 Age 16 Vs Age 23
#8 2008 (3 Hours) Vs 2015 (15 Minutes)
#9 2013 Vs 2014
#10 1970 Vs 2015
#11 2005 And 2016
#12 2003 Vs 2015
#13 My Progress
#14 2005 – 2015
#15 I’ve Only Recently Started Using Charcoal And I Think I’m Progressing Well!
#16 2001 -2015
#17 My Portrait In Digital Drawing
#18 2010: Age 14 – 2015: Age 19
#19 5 Years Between Ferrari F1 Car Drawings
#20 Fantine 2013 Vs 2014
#21 From Pencil To Acrylic In 7 Years
#22 2000 Vs. 2016 Pencil Work
#23 2013 Age 11 Vs 2016 Age 13
#24 Aged 15 To Aged 18
#25 2014 Vs 2016
#26 Woodburning 2009 Vs 2014
#27 Change Of Clouds From 2015 To 2016
#28 #32 2012 And 2015
#29 Progress Over 13 Years.
#30 :)
#31 Three Years!
#32 July 2015 Vs May 2016
#33 Horse Development
#34 5 Years Of Practice (12 Vs 17 Years)
#35 5 Years And Now We’re Here
#36 Progress
Image source: facebook.com
#37 The Big Lebowski – Walter 2013 Vs. 2016
#38 Red Sonja
Image source: artstation.com
#39 Slender Grumpy Lisa
#40 Panda
#41 I Hope I Didn’t Reach My Full Potential.
#42 2010 Vs. 2016
#43 Paleoart From 2007 And 2016
#44 2014 Vs. 2016
Image source: Original%20
#45 One Year’s Difference
#46 Digital Painting – 1 Year Of Difference!!
#47 From Sketch To Digital Painting
#48 2011 & 2016
#49 2013 To 2016
#50 7 Years Difference!
#51 2013 Vs 2015
#52 Changed The Ship’s Windows For Other Details Through The Years.
#53 2011 Vs 2015
Image source: instagram.com
#54 2004-2015
#55 1993 & 2016
#56 At 16 And 18 Years Old
#57 2012 Vs 2016
#58 6 Years Of Practice!
#59 From Sketch To Masterpiece
#60 Canine Head (sketch) 12 Year Old – 15 Year Old
#61 1988 Vs. 2016 Pencil Work
#62 97-14
#63 Top = 2011 Bottom = 2016
#64 2012 (charcoal Drawing Of My Aunt) Vs 2015 (pen Drawing Aunt’s Marriage Photo)
#65 2013 (age 14) / 2015 (age 16)
#66 2013…2016
#67 My Work From 2013 (13 Years Old) To 2016 (16 Years Old)
#68 Robson De Figueiredo, Brazil, 2005 – 2015
#69 2012 Vs 2014
#70 2013~2016 Digital Form~ball Pen Form
#71 13 Years Old Vs 17 Years Old
#72 2011 And 2016.
#73 My Daughter’s Progress Over 7 Years
#74 Perfection In 3 Years (from Age 11 To 14)
#75 Marilyn Monroe Progression
#76 Amazing What 2 Years Can Do And (hopefully) Still Improve
#77 2015-2016
#78 2014 To 2016
#79 All About Figuring Out One’s True Aim- Plenty Of Surprisingly Excellent Steps In Between
Image source: vanitaswolf.de
#80 2011 – 2016 Pencil Work
#81 4 Years Into Perfecting Eyes Drawing
#82 September 2015 – February 2016
#83 Portrait (own Photo)
#84 2010-2016
#85 2008 Vs 2015
#86 2012 – 2016 Color Work
#87 Still Life In 2016
#88 2006
#89 Three Years Progress..
#90 2015 And 2016
#91 Pencil Skills – 2013 V 2015
#92 2014 -2016
Image source: instagram.com
#93 I Call This “four Blondes” – The Last Is A Current Wip, But It’s The Most Recent Blonde. :)
#94 20016
#95 Still Learning ☺️
#96 2010 Vs 2013
#97 Queen Of The Water. Model: Marina Marchenko
#98 2012
#99 2015
#100 2015 To 2016
#101 Still Life In 2015
#102 First Painting April 2012 54 Y. O.
#103 April 2016. 58 Y. O.
#104 Flaming Lily, Progress After 9 Yrs
#105 Year Drawing Challenge. 2015/ Day2 – 2016 / Day324
Image source: instagram.com
#106 13 Years Vs. 16 (character In The Newest Piece Belongs To Grypwolf, Art By Me)
#107 Spring Maidens 2007 – 2016
#108 2015 To 2016
#109 1 Month, May-june 2016
#110 Part 2 :
#111 Part 2 :
