My Sculptures Hate Sitting On A Shelf, So I Bring Them To The Woods

by

I’m a sculptor and art teacher. I love creating strange creatures, imps, trolls, faeries, call them what you like. I never really know who they are until I start making them.

The finished pieces hate sitting on a shelf, so I take them out for wanders in the local woods and graveyards and photograph them up to no good.

More info: Facebook

The Faerie Catcher out hunting

My Sculptures Hate Sitting On A Shelf, So I Bring Them To The Woods

Halgir the Shaman

My Sculptures Hate Sitting On A Shelf, So I Bring Them To The Woods

Forest guardian

My Sculptures Hate Sitting On A Shelf, So I Bring Them To The Woods

Checking out the trains

My Sculptures Hate Sitting On A Shelf, So I Bring Them To The Woods

Imp Shaman

My Sculptures Hate Sitting On A Shelf, So I Bring Them To The Woods
My Sculptures Hate Sitting On A Shelf, So I Bring Them To The Woods

Imp Shaman at night

My Sculptures Hate Sitting On A Shelf, So I Bring Them To The Woods

The Librarian

My Sculptures Hate Sitting On A Shelf, So I Bring Them To The Woods

Old Balgir

My Sculptures Hate Sitting On A Shelf, So I Bring Them To The Woods
My Sculptures Hate Sitting On A Shelf, So I Bring Them To The Woods

Gnome tinker

My Sculptures Hate Sitting On A Shelf, So I Bring Them To The Woods

The gang

My Sculptures Hate Sitting On A Shelf, So I Bring Them To The Woods

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Bates Motel Season 1 Finale Review
3 min read
May, 21, 2013
I Paint Custom Pet Portraits That Capture Personality And Spirit (12 Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2025
What We Know about New Legal Series “Being Judged”
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2017
100 Years Project: I Captured Portraits And Dreams Of People From 1 To 100 Years Of Age
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
How Jon Bernthal Got His Body for “The Punisher” TV Series
3 min read
May, 19, 2018
Unveiling the Chilling Truths of ‘Cold Blooded Alaska’: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.