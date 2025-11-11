My Sculptures Hate Sitting On A Shelf, So I Bring Them To The Woods

I’m a sculptor and art teacher. I love creating strange creatures, imps, trolls, faeries, call them what you like. I never really know who they are until I start making them.
The finished pieces hate sitting on a shelf, so I take them out for wanders in the local woods and graveyards and photograph them up to no good.
The Faerie Catcher out hunting
Halgir the Shaman
Forest guardian
Checking out the trains
Imp Shaman
Imp Shaman at night
The Librarian
Old Balgir
Gnome tinker
The gang
