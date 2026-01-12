Straight Pour Acrylic Painting With Wreck: Soft And Feathery Flow

by

I see a path, a river, a soft-opening sky – like the painting is quietly inviting you in instead of shouting for attention. Feathery, airy, calm…

In this acrylic pouring tutorial, I’ll guide you step by step through a straight pour technique finished with a gentle wreck to create soft, feathery movement and a sense of flowing depth.

You’ll see how subtle wrecking can transform a simple straight pour into an elegant, feather-like composition that feels calm, balanced, and organic.

I talk through the entire process, sharing practical tips, paint consistency advice, color placement strategies, and small adjustments that make a big difference in the final result. This technique is beginner-friendly, but refined enough to elevate your acrylic pouring skills if you already have some experience.

If you enjoy relaxing fluid art, thoughtful techniques, and learning how to create depth and softness in acrylic pouring, this tutorial is for you.

More info: youtu.be | Instagram

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
