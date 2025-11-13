I Create Intricate Paper Art: Each Paisley Cutout Took At Least 7 Days To Complete

I am Parth Kothekar from Ahmedabad, India. For more than 4 years now I have been experimenting with, and learning from, papercuts. In order to challenge myself, I come up with a thematic series of artworks from time to time.
I have shared all my previous series on Bored Panda (find here, here and here).
This time, I wished to go intricate like never before which motivated me to work with paisley designs. Not only are they intricate, but they also resemble traditional Indian art forms.
Each artwork is cut out with a craft knife and took me a minimum of 7 days to complete.
My artworks are available for purchase on Etsy.
