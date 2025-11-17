40 Hilarious Moments Of Straight People Failing To Acknowledge LGBTQ+ Couples

Barely eight years ago, most Americans believed that being gay is “just the way some choose to live.” You know, like choosing your diet or hairdo. And while the tide has shifted, with society being more accepting, more folks are coming out as LGBTQ+ than ever before – some chose to and still do forget that it’s as real as global warming or Christmas.

The subreddit Sappho And Her Friend, then, is a godsend which sheds light on cringeworthy instances of LGBTQ+ erasure from academia, pop culture and real life. Who knew that straight people completely ignoring the fact that LGBTQ+ is a thing can be so absurdly amusing.

#1 What To Call Your Straight Aunt’s Husband

Image source: northlakes20

#2 Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Image source: Excellesse

#3 The Apostrophe Is Not In The Wrong Place

Image source: lancea_longini

#4 “I Think Emily Dickinson Was A Lesbian”

Image source: yesisaidthis

#5 Who’s Gonna Tell Them

Image source: ManyTraining6

#6 Her “Friend “

Image source: rosssettti

#7 Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Image source: RhymesWithSky

#8 Sit On My Face But Just In A Friend’s Way

Image source: FruityNesa

#9 Hitting With That Self Sappho

Image source: Thedepressionoftrees

#10 And They Were “Color Enthusiasts”

Image source: finnsatch

#11 Happy Thanksgiving To All Aunties With Lifelong Roommates

Image source: Tavietavie

#12 Oh My God, They Were Manicurists

Image source: LadyTentacles

#13 Ultimate Gal Pals

Image source: piratekangs

#14 Stop Saying You’re Lesbian

Image source: that1lesmafia

#15 Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Image source: lulugingerspice

#16 💅

Image source: humanpartyring

#17 Vivianne Miedema – All Round Legend

Image source: golfbuggysareawesome

#18 It’s Perfect

Image source: Thedepressionoftrees

#19 The Opposite Of Erasure, For Once!

Image source: chaosgirl93

#20 Oh, Yeah, Definitely Cis, Just Pretending To Be A Man…for 50 Years

Image source: Allygatornado

#21 They Were Roommates!

Image source: Sister_Rebel

#22 People Acting Like Gay People Didn’t Exist Until 2020

Image source: willeezer

#23 Roommates

Image source: LilliputianMouse

#24 “Neighbours”

Image source: RaptureInRed

#25 “Twisting Classical Characters Like Dorian Gray Into A Homosexual”

Image source: issiautng

#26 Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Image source: kittyk8888

#27 Ms. And Mrs

Image source: _Username-Available

#28 Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Image source: RhymesWithSky

#29 Me_irlgbt

Image source: TheHiddenNinja6

#30 Tumblr

Image source: Louisfroor

#31 I Believe This Man Is Really Close To Having A Realization About Himself That He Is Going To Be Uncomfortable With

Image source: NomadFire

#32 What Is A Gay Bar For?

Image source: Manealendil

#33 And They Were Shipmates

Image source: KawaiiPotato15

#34 [insert Joke Title Here]

Image source: JohnZ117

#35 Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Image source: soloeject

#36 Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Image source: FemmeCreature

#37 Ah Yes, Clearly Just A School Friend

Image source: soup-cats

#38 I Am A Very Clueless Individual

Image source: IcyyPaintbrush

#39 Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist

Image source: ericaferrica

#40 “When Did You Stop Being Gay”

Image source: cybernet377

