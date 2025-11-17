40 Hilarious Moments Of Straight People Failing To Acknowledge LGBTQ+ Couples

Barely eight years ago, most Americans believed that being gay is “just the way some choose to live.” You know, like choosing your diet or hairdo. And while the tide has shifted, with society being more accepting, more folks are coming out as LGBTQ+ than ever before – some chose to and still do forget that it’s as real as global warming or Christmas.
The subreddit Sappho And Her Friend, then, is a godsend which sheds light on cringeworthy instances of LGBTQ+ erasure from academia, pop culture and real life. Who knew that straight people completely ignoring the fact that LGBTQ+ is a thing can be so absurdly amusing.
#1 What To Call Your Straight Aunt’s Husband
Image source: northlakes20
#2 Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
Image source: Excellesse
#3 The Apostrophe Is Not In The Wrong Place
Image source: lancea_longini
#4 “I Think Emily Dickinson Was A Lesbian”
Image source: yesisaidthis
#5 Who’s Gonna Tell Them
Image source: ManyTraining6
#6 Her “Friend “
Image source: rosssettti
#7 Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
Image source: RhymesWithSky
#8 Sit On My Face But Just In A Friend’s Way
Image source: FruityNesa
#9 Hitting With That Self Sappho
Image source: Thedepressionoftrees
#10 And They Were “Color Enthusiasts”
Image source: finnsatch
#11 Happy Thanksgiving To All Aunties With Lifelong Roommates
Image source: Tavietavie
#12 Oh My God, They Were Manicurists
Image source: LadyTentacles
#13 Ultimate Gal Pals
Image source: piratekangs
#14 Stop Saying You’re Lesbian
Image source: that1lesmafia
#15 Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
Image source: lulugingerspice
#16 💅
Image source: humanpartyring
#17 Vivianne Miedema – All Round Legend
Image source: golfbuggysareawesome
#18 It’s Perfect
Image source: Thedepressionoftrees
#19 The Opposite Of Erasure, For Once!
Image source: chaosgirl93
#20 Oh, Yeah, Definitely Cis, Just Pretending To Be A Man…for 50 Years
Image source: Allygatornado
#21 They Were Roommates!
Image source: Sister_Rebel
#22 People Acting Like Gay People Didn’t Exist Until 2020
Image source: willeezer
#23 Roommates
Image source: LilliputianMouse
#24 “Neighbours”
Image source: RaptureInRed
#25 “Twisting Classical Characters Like Dorian Gray Into A Homosexual”
Image source: issiautng
#26 Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
Image source: kittyk8888
#27 Ms. And Mrs
Image source: _Username-Available
#28 Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
Image source: RhymesWithSky
#29 Me_irlgbt
Image source: TheHiddenNinja6
#30 Tumblr
Image source: Louisfroor
#31 I Believe This Man Is Really Close To Having A Realization About Himself That He Is Going To Be Uncomfortable With
Image source: NomadFire
#32 What Is A Gay Bar For?
Image source: Manealendil
#33 And They Were Shipmates
Image source: KawaiiPotato15
#34 [insert Joke Title Here]
Image source: JohnZ117
#35 Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
Image source: soloeject
#36 Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
Image source: FemmeCreature
#37 Ah Yes, Clearly Just A School Friend
Image source: soup-cats
#38 I Am A Very Clueless Individual
Image source: IcyyPaintbrush
#39 Straight-People-Forgetting-Gay-Couples-Exist
Image source: ericaferrica
#40 “When Did You Stop Being Gay”
Image source: cybernet377
