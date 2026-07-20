Stone Gossard: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Stone Gossard
July 20, 1966
Seattle, Washington, US
60 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Stone Gossard?
Stone Carpenter Gossard is an American musician and songwriter, widely recognized as the rhythm guitarist for the iconic rock band Pearl Jam. His distinctive guitar style and profound songwriting contributions helped define the sound of the grunge era.
He first gained significant public attention as a co-founder of Pearl Jam in 1990, a band that quickly rose to global fame with their debut album Ten. The album’s massive success established Gossard as a pivotal figure in modern rock music.
Early Life and Education
Born in Seattle, Washington, Stone Gossard grew up in a stable home where music subtly entered his life. His father was a lawyer, and his mother worked in city government, providing a grounding environment.
He attended the Northwest School in Seattle, where he met future bandmate Steve Turner and developed an early interest in punk rock, an attitude that greatly influenced his musical direction.
Notable Relationships
Stone Gossard was married to Elizabeth Weber from 2007 to 2011, with whom he shares a daughter, Vivian Sparks.
He subsequently married Vivien Wang on October 1, 2011, and together they have three daughters: Faye, Marlowe, and Gwinny.
Career Highlights
Stone Gossard’s career is highlighted by co-founding Pearl Jam, a band that has sold over 85 million albums worldwide and achieved Diamond certification for their debut album Ten.
Beyond Pearl Jam, Gossard launched Loosegroove Records in 1994, which released Queens of the Stone Age’s debut album, and owns Studio Litho, a Seattle recording studio.
He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Pearl Jam in 2017, also contributing significantly to bands like Green River, Mother Love Bone, and Temple of the Dog.
Signature Quote
“We may take breaks and do other things, but we feel we’ll ultimately have Pearl Jam as a family.”
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