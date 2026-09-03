Steve Schirripa: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Steve Schirripa
September 3, 1957
Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, New York City, US
69 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Steve Schirripa?
Steven Ralph Schirripa is an American actor, producer, and author known for his distinctive portrayal of endearing tough-guy characters. He brings a grounded authenticity to his roles, making him a beloved figure in television drama.
His breakout moment arrived with his role as Bobby Baccalieri in the acclaimed HBO series The Sopranos, a performance that earned widespread recognition. Schirripa’s nuanced acting helped solidify the character as one of the show’s most memorable.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, Steven Ralph Schirripa was part of a close-knit Italian American family, with a father of Italian descent and a mother of Jewish heritage. He had four siblings and experienced a mixed cultural upbringing.
His academic path led him to Lafayette High School and later to Brooklyn College, where he graduated with a degree in physical education. Before acting, Schirripa worked as an entertainment director in Las Vegas.
Notable Relationships
Married to Laura Lemos since April 22, 1989, Steven Ralph Schirripa has maintained a private yet enduring partnership throughout his career. Their relationship has been a constant, with little public fanfare.
The couple shares two daughters, Bria Schirripa and Ciara Schirripa. Schirripa often speaks fondly of his family, emphasizing the importance of fatherhood.
Career Highlights
Steve Schirripa’s career is largely defined by his acting roles, notably as Bobby Baccalieri in the iconic HBO series The Sopranos, appearing in 53 episodes. He later showcased his versatility playing Detective Anthony Abetemarco on the long-running CBS series Blue Bloods.
Beyond acting, Schirripa broadened his reach as a host for Investigation Discovery series like Karma’s a B*tch! and Nothing Personal. He also lent his voice to the Open Season film series and co-hosted the popular Talking Sopranos podcast, which led to a book deal.
For his impactful work, Schirripa and the cast of The Sopranos collectively earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series.
Signature Quote
“I tell my kids, ‘I’m your father, not your friend – but I’m also the best friend you’re ever going to have because no one is going to care for you the way I care about you.’”
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