Hey Pandas, What Song Perfectly Describes You? (Closed)

If there were a song that perfectly describes what it’s like to have my brain, it would be ‘Microwave’ by Ricky Jamaraz.
#1
“Be all things” by Chelsea Wolfe…..
And, unfortunately, for a large part of my early years, “How soon is now” by The Smith’s….
#2
Sadly it’s gotta be Stand Out, Fit In by Derivakat, my whole life I’ve been bullied for being different because standards are always changing and I can never meet them
#3
Rewrite the Stars from the Greatest Showman.
#4
Not sure that it is as deep as you were wanting, but I would have to say in my current stage of life, Under and Over It by FFDP.
