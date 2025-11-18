Hey Pandas, What Song Perfectly Describes You? (Closed)

If there were a song that perfectly describes what it’s like to have my brain, it would be ‘Microwave’ by Ricky Jamaraz.

“Be all things” by Chelsea Wolfe…..
And, unfortunately, for a large part of my early years, “How soon is now” by The Smith’s….

Sadly it’s gotta be Stand Out, Fit In by Derivakat, my whole life I’ve been bullied for being different because standards are always changing and I can never meet them

Rewrite the Stars from the Greatest Showman.

Not sure that it is as deep as you were wanting, but I would have to say in my current stage of life, Under and Over It by FFDP.

