Steve Buscemi Helps Stop “Vicious Fight” Outside Irish Pub

Steve Buscemi might be known for his intense on-screen roles, but over the weekend, the Hollywood legend found himself in the middle of some real-life action.
While enjoying a quiet meal in the picturesque town of Dalkey, south of Dublin, the 66-year-old actor helped break up a fight that erupted on Saturday, August 31.
The Armageddon star was having dinner at Bubba’s Fish Market when the incident took place. He apparently blended well with the locals, as barely anyone noticed him, but one eagle-eyed diner named Oisín Heavey recognized him immediately.
Steve Buscemi found himself in the midst of some real-life drama in Dalkey, Dublin, over the weekend
Image credits: Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage via Getty Images
“No one at my table recognised him except for me; I’m a huge movie buff, so I knew him straight away,” Oisín told Irish Independent. “We were having dinner, and he was at the table beside us for 90 minutes.”
After finishing his meal and heading out, Steve noticed a street brawl unfolding right outside The Dalkey Duck pub.
Oisín and his wife also noticed the “vicious fight” and recalled that the Hollywood star watched the altercation.
The 66-year-old actor was dining quietly at Bubba’s Fish Market over the weekend before a “vicious fight” erupted on the street
“We could see there were loads of people outside, kind of looking up towards where he had gone, so we assumed he was spotted,” the fellow diner told the outlet.
“When we went outside, there was actually a very vicious fight going on, and that’s what everybody was looking at,” he added. “Steve Buscemi was kind of standing there completely unnoticed.”
Oisín said Steve tried to intervene before it “naturally broke up.”
In a social media post, fellow diner Oisín Heavey said he spoke to the actor, who told him: “It was the first brawl he’s seen”
“He was very close to it, but he held himself back from breaking it up. He stood over the guy on the ground for a few seconds, and the fight naturally broke up after that,” the witness recalled.
He also praised the Reservoir Dogs actor for trying to help rather than standing back and doing nothing.
“Some people said he broke up the fight, but he didn’t. He tried to help, which is more than most people would do,” Oisín said.
As the tension diffused, Steve continued on his way and disappeared around the corner.
The Hollywood icon is in Dublin for the shooting of Wednesday Season 2
Image credits: Netflix / Twitter
“He was very nice, friendly, and engaging. He looked me in the eyes and talked to me properly,” Oisín added. “I just wanted to say to him that it’s not a representation of Ireland and I hope he enjoys his trip.”
The seasoned actor is currently in Dublin to film the latest season of Netflix’s hit show Wednesday, which relocated its production from Romania to Ireland.
He has reportedly taken on the role of Barry Dort—the new principal of Nevermore Academy—in The Addams Family spinoff led by Jenna Ortega.
Director Tim Burton called Jenna Ortega “one of [his] favorite people to work with”
“[Jenna is] one of my favorite people to work with,” said Tim Burton, who directed the first four episodes of Wednesday Season 1 and is also an executive producer on the series.
“For me, she’s different from anybody,” he told Vanity Fair from Dublin last month as the shoot for Season 2 took place.
