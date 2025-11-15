10 Social Media Awareness Creative Ideas & Concepts By Me, Blackprince

by

Hello! I’m Prince, and I’m a Creative Designer ft. Visual Arts. With a bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts. Skilled in Advertising, Digital Art, Illustration, Logo Design, Portrait, and Social Media Creatives. Other activities like Drawing and Photography. Let’s talk!

More info: blackprince.in

#1 Happy For Us, Not For Everyone

#1 Happy For Us, Not For Everyone

#2 World Blood Donor Day

#2 World Blood Donor Day

#3 World Cancer Awareness Day

#3 World Cancer Awareness Day

#4 Wear A Mask

#4 Wear A Mask

#5 Anti Child Labour Day

#5 Anti Child Labour Day

#6 Use Your Brain

#6 Use Your Brain

#7 Stay Inside

#7 Stay Inside

#8 World Photography Day

#8 World Photography Day

#9 Sad Reality Of Life

#9 Sad Reality Of Life

#10 Mobile Addiction

#10 Mobile Addiction

