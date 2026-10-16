Groom’s Stepmom Spends $6,400 On Luxuries For The Wedding, Leaves Son With All The Bills And Vanishes

A wedding can be expensive, even if the newlyweds are somewhat well-off. In some instances, couples even go into debt to have their dream wedding. Still, even if money is the number one stressor for newlyweds, family members can be a source of anxiety just the same. In fact, according to a survey by LendingTree, 32% of newlyweds say that family caused them the most headaches.
For this couple, it was the stepmom who turned out to be the source of stress. However, the biggest shock actually came after the wedding. The groom found out that the stepmother racked up a secret $6,400 bill she expected the newlyweds to cover. When they confronted her, she suddenly dipped and blocked them on all platforms.
A groom got a surprise $6,400 bill after his wedding and was shocked to find out it was left by his stepmom
sorindari / Magnific (not the actual photo)
When she refused to pay it, he started wondering if cutting her out of his life would be too drastic
magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
yanalya / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Commenters urged him to go no-contact and not pay the bill — let the evil stepmother deal with it
jcomp / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Three days later, the stepmom ghosted her stepson, leaving him with no other option than to pay the bill himself
chanakonlaorob / Magnific (not the actual photo)
wayhomestudio (not the actual photo)
Commenters felt sorry for the guy, as a 22-year-long relationship had just gone down the drain
BORU
Follow Us