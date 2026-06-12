Stéphanie Szostak: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Stéphanie Szostak: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Stéphanie Szostak

June 12, 1975

Paris, France

51 Years Old

Gemini

Stéphanie Szostak: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Stéphanie Szostak?

Stéphanie Szostak is a French American actress and author, known for bringing nuanced performances to both film and television. Her work often explores complex emotional landscapes.

She first garnered public attention for her role in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada. Szostak’s portrayal of Jacqueline Follet established her as a distinctive presence in Hollywood.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in the suburbs of Paris, France, Stéphanie Szostak’s early life was shaped by a blend of French and American cultures. Her family background also included Jewish heritage through her father.

She later moved to the US to attend the College of William & Mary in Virginia, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing while playing on the varsity golf team.

Notable Relationships

Stéphanie Szostak married Britt Szostak in 1996, a partnership that has remained steadfast throughout her acting career. She met her husband while studying abroad in France.

Szostak and her husband share two sons, born in 2003 and 2007. The family maintains a private life outside New York City.

Career Highlights

Stéphanie Szostak has built a dynamic acting career with several memorable film roles. She starred as Ellen Brandt in the 2013 blockbuster Iron Man 3, a significant entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Beyond her film work, Szostak held a starring role as Delilah Dixon in the ABC drama series A Million Little Things from 2018 to 2023. She also authored the 2023 interactive workbook, Selfish: Step Into a Journey of Self-Discovery to Revive Confidence, Joy, and Meaning.

Early in her career, Szostak received the Best Actress award at the BendFilm Festival for her performance in the 2005 independent film “Satellite.”

Signature Quote

“One shot at a time. Come back to the now. On the course, on the stage, and in life.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Made A DIY Rainbow Roller Inspired By Nyan Cat
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Photographer Captured 21 Colorful Bird Portraits That Blur The Line Between Nature And Art History
3 min read
May, 10, 2026
This Standing Cardboard Desk Is Portable, Recyclable, And Is Strong Enough To Hold An Adult
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 11-August-2025
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2025
If You Haven’t Smiled Today, Read This Twitter Thread Of People Sharing What They Love In Others
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Pampered 19YO Snatches Sister’s Hubs And Marries Him, He Pops Back Up After Years And Wants Ex Back
3 min read
May, 9, 2026