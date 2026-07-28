“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

The Internet is officially so old that it has its own history. Memes are an undeniable part of that history, as “The Dancing Baby” from 1995 is often quoted as the first-ever Internet meme. Throughout the years, meme formats have changed drastically, but one thing has remained true: they still have that hilarious edge.
The “Old Memes” subreddit is a place where people catalog memes that are at least five years old. What is “old” for the Internet, exactly? You’ll have to scroll down to find that out, as it will depend on how long you’ve been a citizen on the Internet. Hide the Pain Harold, Socially Awkward Penguin, Roll Safe, and many more classic meme standards await you below, so check them out and let us know which ones you’d consider “old.”
More info: Reddit
#1 Literally Every Dad:
Image source: No-Marsupial-4050
#2 Squiggly Lines
Image source: FearlessFix4916
#3 Does This Happen To Anyone Else?
Image source: Dark_Wing_knight
#4 Sorry Kevin
Image source: GoldString3006
#5 Km/H
Image source: Short-Brain-1313
#6 (G)old
Image source: pantteri93
#7 Summer
Image source: Short-Brain-1313
#8 Batmo Biel Still Hurts To Read
Image source: PracticeAnxious6500
#9 Yup
Image source: pantteri93
#10 Stupid Teacher
Image source: xo_artifex_ox
#11 Everytime!!
Image source: Logical_Principle861
#12 From 2012, I’ve Laughed Too Many Times For This
Image source: pantteri93
#13 Cost Of Living Be Hitting Harder Each Year
Image source: Amatarasuuuu
#14 Im Luvin Getting Sick
Image source: Dark_Wing_knight
#15
Image source: Savings_Fly_859
#16 Ouch
Image source: Phil_O_Sophiclee
#17 The Older I Get The More I Realize That This Isn’t Just A Meme Is A Warning
Image source: Naive-Engineer-3493
#18 Always
Image source: veenszampellla
#19 Your Personality
Image source: Short-Brain-1313
#20 Current Job Market In The Nutshell
Image source: pantteri93
#21 Well Well Well
Image source: valeriehockey
#22
Image source: pantteri93
#23 From November 2020
Image source: pantteri93
#24 Why Must I Be Surrounded By Frickin’ Idiots?
Image source: CountryFriedCunt
#25 Life Is Easy. Not
Image source: Weird_Charge8241
#26 Don’t Look Down
Image source: Mediocre-Animator221
#27 That’ll Be $92
Image source: Phil_O_Sophiclee
#28 A Classic
Image source: indefinitelykev
#29 Too Accurate Meme
Image source: pantteri93
#30 Old
Image source: Short-Brain-1313
#31 Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions
Image source: YummyTerror8259
#32 Where’s Your MA?!
Image source: FearlessFix4916
#33 I Was There 3000 Years Ago
Image source: ifollowsmallsubs
#34 Thanks
Image source: Savings_Fly_859
#35 Slay Fierce Queen
Image source: Handsome_Bread_Roll
#36 We Never Worried
Image source: Short-Brain-1313
#37 K Then
Image source: Phil_O_Sophiclee
#38 TV
Image source: Short-Brain-1313
#39 Age
Image source: Handicapped-007
#40
Image source: usmanss
#41 A Classic From Early 2010s
Image source: pantteri93
#42 Trololo
Image source: pantteri93
#43 From Late 2016
Image source: pantteri93
#44 Omelen’t
Image source: Interesting-Net-3130
#45 All The Time
Image source: [deleted]
#46 What Am I Looking At?
Image source: lovemeirin1
#47 Or Somthing
Image source: veenszampellla
#48 Corporate Logic
Image source: OldSwimming4557
#49 Parking
Image source: Short-Brain-1313
#50 I Thought It Was Funny
Image source: Left_vsright5246
#51 I Feel Old
Image source: pantteri93
#52 Chilled
Image source: FearlessFix4916
#53 Old But Relatable
Image source: pantteri93
#54 Don’t You Remember
Image source: Short-Brain-1313
#55 It Ain’t Easy
Image source: Phil_O_Sophiclee
#56
Image source: usmanss
#57 These Geico Ads Are Getting Crazy
Image source: Naive-Engineer-3493
#58 Every Week
Image source: Phil_O_Sophiclee
#59 When Your Bank Balance Goes Up And Your Car Suddenly Remembers 17 Problems At Once
Image source: Cahrles_Maestro
#60 (G)old
Image source: pantteri93
#61 Haircuts
Image source: Short-Brain-1313
#62 Its Always Fun At The Start
Image source: Independent_Life9936
#63 Winning
Image source: Phil_O_Sophiclee
#64 Times Have Changed
Image source: twinkle_little_star1
#65 Regret
Image source: Phil_O_Sophiclee
#66 Right In The Feels
Image source: Phil_O_Sophiclee
#67 Papa
Image source: Icy_Pudding_8886
#68 Do You Remember This Meme? I Still Fill Like It
Image source: Savings_Fly_859
#69 This Brain Of Mine
Image source: F7U12RAGE
#70 LOL What Is That Box?
Image source: Level_Object612
#71 Using The Opportunity
Image source: Mediocre-Animator221
#72 LOL
Image source: pantteri93
#73 Meirl
Image source: Aromatic_Dig_3102
#74 Every Night
Image source: Miami_Snow_Yeti
#75 How I Look
Image source: Short-Brain-1313
#76 Rules My Kids Live By
Image source: EnvironmentalCut7389
#77
Image source: MysticalLabyrinth86
#78 An Oldie But Goodie
Image source: Capricorn007_
#79 My Favorite Cartoon
Image source: Electrical_Fact_9184
#80 LOL
Image source: pantteri93
#81 We All Know That Guy. Don’t Be That Guy
Image source: Ok-Rich-3812
#82 Do Cigarettes Expire??
Image source: fluffymonalisa
#83 Every Customer Service Employee
Image source: JollyGarden286
#84 Thats Life
Image source: Savings_Fly_859
#85 From 2012
Image source: pantteri93
#86 (G)old
Image source: pantteri93
#87 Le Adopted Son
Image source: generalgrievous3043
#88 I’m Fine
Image source: Phil_O_Sophiclee
#89 Photos Like This
Image source: Short-Brain-1313
#90 Press Button
Image source: Short-Brain-1313
#91 How Many Will Be Walking Like That ?
Image source: Mediocre-Animator221
#92 Cant Be More Classic Then This
Image source: Dark_Wing_knight
#93 I Laugh Every Time
Image source: pantteri93
#94 Still Relatable
Image source: pantteri93
#95 Oopsie!
Image source: pantteri93
#96 Still Kinda Relatable
Image source: pantteri93
#97 Nice Move Bro
Image source: No-Marsupial-4050
#98 Classic Dadjoke
Image source: pantteri93
#99 Some May Still Remember That Event
Image source: pantteri93
#100 What You Gonna Choose?
Image source: Big_Ant8391
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