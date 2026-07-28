“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

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The Internet is officially so old that it has its own history. Memes are an undeniable part of that history, as “The Dancing Baby” from 1995 is often quoted as the first-ever Internet meme. Throughout the years, meme formats have changed drastically, but one thing has remained true: they still have that hilarious edge.

The “Old Memes” subreddit is a place where people catalog memes that are at least five years old. What is “old” for the Internet, exactly? You’ll have to scroll down to find that out, as it will depend on how long you’ve been a citizen on the Internet. Hide the Pain Harold, Socially Awkward Penguin, Roll Safe, and many more classic meme standards await you below, so check them out and let us know which ones you’d consider “old.”

More info: Reddit

#1 Literally Every Dad:

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: No-Marsupial-4050

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

#2 Squiggly Lines

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: FearlessFix4916

#3 Does This Happen To Anyone Else?

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Dark_Wing_knight

#4 Sorry Kevin

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: GoldString3006

#5 Km/H

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Short-Brain-1313

#6 (G)old

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#7 Summer

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Short-Brain-1313

#8 Batmo Biel Still Hurts To Read

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: PracticeAnxious6500

#9 Yup

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#10 Stupid Teacher

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: xo_artifex_ox

#11 Everytime!!

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Logical_Principle861

#12 From 2012, I’ve Laughed Too Many Times For This

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#13 Cost Of Living Be Hitting Harder Each Year

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Amatarasuuuu

#14 Im Luvin Getting Sick

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Dark_Wing_knight

#15

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Savings_Fly_859

#16 Ouch

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Phil_O_Sophiclee

#17 The Older I Get The More I Realize That This Isn’t Just A Meme Is A Warning

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Naive-Engineer-3493

#18 Always

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: veenszampellla

#19 Your Personality

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Short-Brain-1313

#20 Current Job Market In The Nutshell

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#21 Well Well Well

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: valeriehockey

#22

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#23 From November 2020

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#24 Why Must I Be Surrounded By Frickin’ Idiots?

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: CountryFriedCunt

#25 Life Is Easy. Not

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Weird_Charge8241

#26 Don’t Look Down

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Mediocre-Animator221

#27 That’ll Be $92

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Phil_O_Sophiclee

#28 A Classic

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: indefinitelykev

#29 Too Accurate Meme

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#30 Old

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Short-Brain-1313

#31 Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: YummyTerror8259

#32 Where’s Your MA?!

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: FearlessFix4916

#33 I Was There 3000 Years Ago

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: ifollowsmallsubs

#34 Thanks

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Savings_Fly_859

#35 Slay Fierce Queen

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Handsome_Bread_Roll

#36 We Never Worried

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Short-Brain-1313

#37 K Then

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Phil_O_Sophiclee

#38 TV

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Short-Brain-1313

#39 Age

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Handicapped-007

#40

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: usmanss

#41 A Classic From Early 2010s

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#42 Trololo

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#43 From Late 2016

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#44 Omelen’t

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Interesting-Net-3130

#45 All The Time

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: [deleted]

#46 What Am I Looking At?

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: lovemeirin1

#47 Or Somthing

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: veenszampellla

#48 Corporate Logic

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: OldSwimming4557

#49 Parking

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Short-Brain-1313

#50 I Thought It Was Funny

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Left_vsright5246

#51 I Feel Old

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#52 Chilled

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: FearlessFix4916

#53 Old But Relatable

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#54 Don’t You Remember

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Short-Brain-1313

#55 It Ain’t Easy

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Phil_O_Sophiclee

#56

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: usmanss

#57 These Geico Ads Are Getting Crazy

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Naive-Engineer-3493

#58 Every Week

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Phil_O_Sophiclee

#59 When Your Bank Balance Goes Up And Your Car Suddenly Remembers 17 Problems At Once

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Cahrles_Maestro

#60 (G)old

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#61 Haircuts

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Short-Brain-1313

#62 Its Always Fun At The Start

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Independent_Life9936

#63 Winning

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Phil_O_Sophiclee

#64 Times Have Changed

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: twinkle_little_star1

#65 Regret

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Phil_O_Sophiclee

#66 Right In The Feels

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Phil_O_Sophiclee

#67 Papa

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Icy_Pudding_8886

#68 Do You Remember This Meme? I Still Fill Like It

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Savings_Fly_859

#69 This Brain Of Mine

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: F7U12RAGE

#70 LOL What Is That Box?

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Level_Object612

#71 Using The Opportunity

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Mediocre-Animator221

#72 LOL

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#73 Meirl

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Aromatic_Dig_3102

#74 Every Night

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Miami_Snow_Yeti

#75 How I Look

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Short-Brain-1313

#76 Rules My Kids Live By

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: EnvironmentalCut7389

#77

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: MysticalLabyrinth86

#78 An Oldie But Goodie

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Capricorn007_

#79 My Favorite Cartoon

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Electrical_Fact_9184

#80 LOL

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#81 We All Know That Guy. Don’t Be That Guy

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Ok-Rich-3812

#82 Do Cigarettes Expire??

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: fluffymonalisa

#83 Every Customer Service Employee

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: JollyGarden286

#84 Thats Life

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Savings_Fly_859

#85 From 2012

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#86 (G)old

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#87 Le Adopted Son

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: generalgrievous3043

#88 I’m Fine

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Phil_O_Sophiclee

#89 Photos Like This

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Short-Brain-1313

#90 Press Button

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Short-Brain-1313

#91 How Many Will Be Walking Like That ?

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Mediocre-Animator221

#92 Cant Be More Classic Then This

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Dark_Wing_knight

#93 I Laugh Every Time

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#94 Still Relatable

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#95 Oopsie!

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#96 Still Kinda Relatable

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#97 Nice Move Bro

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: No-Marsupial-4050

#98 Classic Dadjoke

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#99 Some May Still Remember That Event

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: pantteri93

#100 What You Gonna Choose?

“I’ve Laughed Too Many Times”: 100 Ancient Memes That Still Crack People Up

Image source: Big_Ant8391

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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