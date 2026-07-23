Stephanie Seymour: Bio And Career Highlights

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Stephanie Seymour: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Stephanie Seymour

July 23, 1968

San Diego, California, US

58 Years Old

Leo

Stephanie Seymour: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Stephanie Seymour?

Stephanie Michelle Seymour is an American model celebrated for her striking presence and ability to embody high fashion’s allure. Her confident bearing defined the supermodel era.

She first gained widespread attention through numerous appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, captivating audiences worldwide. She was also a prominent Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Early Life and Education

Born in San Diego, California, Stephanie Michelle Seymour grew up as the middle child of a real estate developer father and a hairstylist mother. She began modeling locally in her teenage years.

At 15, she was a finalist in the Elite Model Management Look of the Year contest, an early step into the fashion world. This initial exposure quickly launched her professional career.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Stephanie Seymour’s public life, notably including a marriage to guitarist Tommy Andrews from 1989 to 1990, and a later engagement to rock singer Axl Rose.

Seymour is currently married to businessman Peter Brant, whom she wed in July 1995 after giving birth to their first son in 1993. They share three children and reconciled after a 2009 divorce filing.

Career Highlights

Stephanie Seymour carved out a distinguished career as a supermodel, frequently gracing the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and appearing on numerous Vogue covers. She also became a prominent Victoria’s Secret Angel during the brand’s formative years.

Beyond the runway, Seymour ventured into publishing with her book Stephanie Seymour’s Beauty Secrets for Dummies. In 2017, she launched her own lingerie line, Raven & Sparrow.

Her extensive work with top photographers and designers cemented her status as an influential figure in fashion during the 1980s and 1990s.

Signature Quote

“I really learned a lot from collecting clothes because I got to go back into the history of fashion and fashion photography and jewelry.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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