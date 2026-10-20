Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding

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The wedding industry is booming, and getting married has probably never been this expensive. Back in the day, it was customary for parents to pay for a wedding, but nowadays, according to Zola, most couples fund their weddings themselves, either fully (29%) or at least partially (59%).

This stepdaughter expected her father to fund most of her wedding and contribute $160k. But since she always disliked him and at one point even told him that he was “not her dad,” he felt like their relationship had become only transactional. That’s why he decided to seek advice online and asked people whether not paying for the wedding of a stepdaughter who disowned him would be unreasonable.

A stepdaughter expected her father to pay for her wedding, even if she acted like he was a stranger her whole life

Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding

pch.vector / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding

So, after refusing to fund her wedding, he came online and shared his story with others, asking for advice

Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding

The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding

oleksandrakebal / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding

Clear_Sheepherder_63

Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding

magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

“My wife actively encourages my stepdaughter to engage with me, but it is all to no avail,” the stepdad clarified in the comments

Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding

[Reactions]

Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding

Most commenters sided with the stepdad, calling out the stepdaughter for her entitled behavior

Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding

zavalishina / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The stepfather discussed things with his wife, and the couple decided to give their daughter an ultimatum

Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding

prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding

Clear_Sheepherder_63

Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding

SkelDry / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Some people thought the OP should’ve stood up for himself better, others believed it was a good compromise

Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding
Stepdaughter Makes Sure Stepdad Knows She Hates Him, Still Shocked He Might Not Fund Her Wedding

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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