24 Folk-Inspired Artworks By Aunia Kahn Where Traditions, Symbolism, And Imagination Collide

For artist Aunia Kahn, finding her artistic voice meant letting go of the work others already knew. After 20 years of creating professionally, she reached a point where making art felt less like curiosity and discovery and more like chasing progress, meeting goals, and trying to get back to the technical skills she had before. Eventually, she realized that the work needed to feel like hers again.
That shift brought her back to what had always surrounded and inspired her: the maximalist colors of her home, the clothes she loved, the art she collected, and the folk art she had always been drawn to while growing up with Polish and German grandparents. After spending most of her career working primarily in digital art because of her allergies to traditional materials, she finally explored gentler mediums like watercolor. It felt almost like starting over, and through that process, she began creating work that felt more personal, playful, colorful, and connected to the world around her.
The result is a whimsical collection of colorful figures, animals, flowers, and symbols, each piece offering something new to notice. Take a look through the artworks below and explore the playful visual world Kahn found when she finally made art that felt like her own.
More info: auniakahn.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Where The Eye Of The Heart Watches Over Every Living Thing
Image source: auniakahn
Kahn says that this change came with a lot of rejection. She lost galleries, collectors, and more than half her following as she explored a more playful, personal style. She went back and forth between making the art she enjoyed and creating what clients and galleries wanted. In the end, she chose the joy of making art over outside approval – and slowly found a new audience that truly connected with her work.
Now, her contemporary folk-inspired and symbolist artworks offer a glimpse into that journey – a colorful, imaginative collection shaped by personal history, cultural influences, experimentation, and the freedom to create what feels true to her. Together, these pieces invite you into Aunia Kahn’s whimsical world of folk-inspired details, playful imagination, and color.
#2 The Holy Act Of Refusing To Be Only One Thing
Image source: auniakahn
#3 The Worlds Between Ask Nothing Of You Except Everything You Ever Were
Image source: auniakahn
#4 The Impossible Physics Of Staying Whole
Image source: auniakahn
#5 Where Dreams Touch The Waking World
Image source: auniakahn
#6 When Understanding Becomes A Crown Of Fire
Image source: auniakahn
#7 Everything Starved Of Air Came Back Breathing Fire
Image source: auniakahn
#8 The Passage Between What Was And What Will Be
Image source: auniakahn
#9 The Whole Sky Happens Inside Us While We Stand Still
Image source: auniakahn
#10 Everything That Loved You Arrived Before You Knew You Needed It
Image source: auniakahn
#11 When The Tenderest Parts Of You Become The Reason Others Find Their Way Home
Image source: auniakahn
#12 Thoughtful Stewardship Of Anatomical Architecture
Image source: auniakahn
#13 We Holds Every Goodbye In Our Body Like A Landscape
Image source: auniakahn
#14 Wearing The Rising Sun And Guarding The Door Of All Beginnings
Image source: auniakahn
#15 Rooted In The Language Of Gilded Cages
Image source: auniakahn
#16 She Wore The Earthquake Like A Crown
Image source: auniakahn
#17 The One Who Moves In Harmony With The Order Of All Things
Image source: auniakahn
#18 Beloved Ghosts In The Sanctuary Of Memory
Image source: auniakahn
#19 Historical Altar Of One’s Own Becoming
Image source: auniakahn
#20 Everything That Matters Fits Inside That Little Box
Image source: auniakahn
#21 Threads Of Quiet Triumph Emerge Into Her Rooted Kingdom For Restless Garden
Image source: auniakahn
#22 Between Earth And Ether Rain Becomes Stars
Image source: auniakahn
#23 Every Story She Finishes Returns To The Sky As A Star
Image source: auniakahn
#24 Sovereignty Circles The Ones Who Carry The Ancient Things
Image source: auniakahn
Follow Us