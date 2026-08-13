Adopted Woman Seeks Medical History From Biological Father, But His Furious Wife Blocks Her Attempts

Even though adoption has been around ever since humans have existed, it can bring loving families together as well as break hearts all over the place. Questions about biological roots always come to the surface, and in many cases, they are left unanswered. And it’s these missing answers that usually matter the most to adoptees.
The Original Poster (OP) of this story is a young woman who was adopted as a newborn baby, but then grew up with serious health problems. Years later, she found her biological father while seeking vital medical information, and hoping to establish contact to learn more about her family history. But things didn’t go quite as planned.
More info: Reddit
Adoption can bring families together while also leaving adoptees with unanswered questions about identity, origins, and medical history
Drazen Zigic (not the actual photo)
A young woman explained her complicated background, from her adoption as a newborn baby, to her health struggles and search for answers
The narrator’s paternity became a source of conflict, but the dispute ended without a test or access to much needed medical records
KamranAydinov (not the actual photo), ai-assisted image
A paternity test finally confirmed their connection, but the result sparked tension at the father’s home as the poster tried to deal with the fallout
magnific (not the actual photo)
The narrator tried to preserve the newfound relationship, but repeated messages and changing boundaries eventually led to an unexpected separation
katemangostar (not the actual photo)
The young woman respected their decision to stay apart, while later attempts at contact remained distant and left the relationship unresolved
Image credits: snarfblattinconcert
The narrator found peace in the love of her adoptive dad and her biological mom, and chose personal wellbeing over maintaining a distant relationship
The OP starts by explaining her adoption background. She was adopted as a newborn baby after her biological mom became pregnant while involved with several men. The most probable biological father signed away his parental rights, but he didn’t believe he was the father. Soon after birth, the author developed grave health issues and spent much of her childhood receiving medical care.
When she was 13, doctors feared she had suffered a heart attack, prompting her adoptive dad to contact her biological father for medical records. However, his wife reacted badly and contacted the OP’s biological mother, after which communication ended without a paternity test or medical history. Years later, the author tracked down her biological father once again, seeking answers.
The man seemed to welcome the contact, expressing regret about missing her childhood, and agreeing to build a relationship after a test confirmed their blood connection. However, his wife strongly opposed their contact once more, and accused the OP of disrupting their family. When the young woman mentioned genetic conditions that could affect their sons, the wife shut her down again.
The OP eventually spoke with her biological father, who finally agreed that she should leave the family alone. Although deeply hurt, she respected his decision and stopped contacting them. Over time, the narrator focused on her adoptive family and biological mother, deciding her well-being mattered more than pursuing a relationship her biological father was unwilling to maintain.
svetlanasokolova (not the actual photo)
To begin with, knowing biological medical history can be crucial for adoptees. Medical experts make an emphasis on this, stating that missing family information can complicate risk assessment, diagnosis, and preventive care. Professionals need to recognize these gaps and help adopted patients navigate health concerns connected to unknown genetics and other hereditary issues.
At the same time, adoptive parents have to be extra responsible on their end. According to this note, they can contact the placing agency to ask about available medical records, then share relevant information with their child’s doctors. They can also advocate for appropriate care and help their child learn how to discuss adoption-related medical concerns with healthcare providers.
On the other hand, adoptees can, and should, discuss their missing family history with doctors, explore state resources for non-identifying records, and learn about conditions linked to their own symptoms, if any. Seeking help through adoption professionals can also provide guidance, while agencies may help mediate contact or access available records.
However, finding this information can be challenging, but prioritizing communication is key. When everything fails, this article explains how, in difficult cases, adoptees can petition a court to access sealed records when medical needs justify it. Nevertheless, for someone already facing serious health concerns, like the OP, this process is bound to become exhausting and heartbreaking.
What do you think? Was OP right to step back and respect her biological father’s wishes, or should she have kept trying? Share your thoughts in the comments!
The community strongly sympathized with the narrator’s difficult situation and heavily criticized the biological father and his wife
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