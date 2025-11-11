Step Into The Void: Glass Box in French Alps Allows Visitors to Walk 13,123ft Above Sea Level

by

You know what they say – if you’re afraid of heights, go to the highest mountain. For those having a chronic fear, here’s an extreme solution – a chance to walk on the glass box, set up 1,035 meters (3,396 ft) high on the Aiguille du Midi, mountain peak of the tallest mountain in Europe – Mont Blanc.

The construction has taken three years to build, and now it is finally open to the public. The novelty is the highest attraction in Europe and is commonly referred to as Step Into The Void. The experience of standing on the top of the mountain with one kilometer of empty space below your feet is simply astonishing and breathtaking (quite literally). But there is nothing much to be afraid of as the 5 walls of the box are made of three tempered glass layers (12 mm or 1/2 inch thick).

To be able to visit the brand new attraction (which, by the way, was inspired by Grand Canyon’s glass skywalk), the tourists must start their journey from Chamonix and take two cable cars that would bring them straight to the top. The return fare costs €55 (£46).

Source: chamonix.net | Photography: Robert Pratta

Step Into The Void: Glass Box in French Alps Allows Visitors to Walk 13,123ft Above Sea Level
Step Into The Void: Glass Box in French Alps Allows Visitors to Walk 13,123ft Above Sea Level
Step Into The Void: Glass Box in French Alps Allows Visitors to Walk 13,123ft Above Sea Level
Step Into The Void: Glass Box in French Alps Allows Visitors to Walk 13,123ft Above Sea Level
Step Into The Void: Glass Box in French Alps Allows Visitors to Walk 13,123ft Above Sea Level

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Jesus Wrote The Bible”: 30 Common Religious Myths We’re Correcting
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2025
New Parents Shocked To Find CPS At Their Doorstep, Gobsmacked After Learning Who Reported Them
3 min read
Oct, 3, 2025
“When She Does Not Listen”: 39 Men Confess The Exact Moments They Realized They’d Lost Interest In Women
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2025
LOST Spoiler – Another Blast From The Past
3 min read
May, 17, 2008
Five Pivotal Moments from The Americans Season 6
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2018
10 Things You Didn’t Know About “The Talk” on CBS
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.