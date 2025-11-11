Step Into The Void: Glass Box in French Alps Allows Visitors to Walk 13,123ft Above Sea Level

You know what they say – if you’re afraid of heights, go to the highest mountain. For those having a chronic fear, here’s an extreme solution – a chance to walk on the glass box, set up 1,035 meters (3,396 ft) high on the Aiguille du Midi, mountain peak of the tallest mountain in Europe – Mont Blanc.
The construction has taken three years to build, and now it is finally open to the public. The novelty is the highest attraction in Europe and is commonly referred to as Step Into The Void. The experience of standing on the top of the mountain with one kilometer of empty space below your feet is simply astonishing and breathtaking (quite literally). But there is nothing much to be afraid of as the 5 walls of the box are made of three tempered glass layers (12 mm or 1/2 inch thick).
To be able to visit the brand new attraction (which, by the way, was inspired by Grand Canyon’s glass skywalk), the tourists must start their journey from Chamonix and take two cable cars that would bring them straight to the top. The return fare costs €55 (£46).
Source: chamonix.net | Photography: Robert Pratta
Follow Us