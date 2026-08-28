Bride Refuses To Let Step-Dad Have His Special Moment During Her Wedding

In a tradition that seems as old as time, a bride’s father is the one to walk her down the aisle. But what if there is no father? Nowadays, some brides choose alternatives: they have their mothers, uncles, aunts, grandfathers, or even brothers escort them. Sometimes, that person might be the stepfather.
This bride, however, refused to have her stepfather walk her down the aisle and asked her uncle to do it instead. When confronted by her angry mother, she revealed how he mistreated her during her childhood and is the last person on Earth she would want next to her during her big day. Her confession opened a can of worms, causing family members to stop speaking to each other and her mother to possibly even skip the wedding.
A bride-to-be caused family drama by refusing to let her stepdad walk her down the aisle
Craig Adderley (not the actual photo)
She had no warm feelings towards him since he bullied her during childhood and wanted her uncle to do it
Kampus Production (not the actual photo)
Most commenters sided with the bride, telling her that she didn’t have to please anybody else during her wedding
However, some thought she was being too childish
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