“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

by

Reddit has a lot of communities dedicated to internet memery. Funny memes, dank memes, history memes – the site caters to all tastes. Eternal optimists can find their community as well, in r/wholesomememes. There’s even a place for director Sam Raimi and his wonderfully campy movie moments that people love to meme.

But this time, we’re covering the r/starterpacks subreddit. The place where no thing, place, subculture, or fandom can escape roasting. Yes, it’s pointless stereotyping, but if it’s for a quick chuckle – why not?

For some expertise on the matter, Bored Panda reached out to Roisin Kiberd. She’s the author of a collection of essays about life online titled The Disconnect: A Personal Journey Through the Internet. Roisin has also written about technology and culture for the Guardian, the Outline, and Vice UK.

So scroll away, dear pandas, and don’t get startled if you recognize yourself in one or more of these starter packs. Remember: self-awareness is the path to self-confidence.

More info: Reddit

#1 That One Sketchy Download Site Starter Pack

Image source: SuperDuper_Bruh

#2 Growing Up With Undiagnosed Adhd Starterpack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: tamtamma123

#3 “Generic Teenage Boy In 2023” Starterpack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: Porchie12

#4 Movie Scientist About To Explain Wormholes Starter Pack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: tipsea-69

#5 “National Stereotypes In Action Movies” Starterpack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: Porchie12

#6 How To Get On Forbes 30 Under 30 List Starter Pack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: chunkypenguion1991

#7 Woman In An Advert For Incontinence Pads Starter Pack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: AstonVanilla

#8 “Riding A Bike In The Us” Starter Pack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: CeeWitz

#9 Guy Who Lives In A Swamp Portrayed By Movies/Video Games Starter Pack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: Late-Swimmer-3194

#10 War Movie Starter Pack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: Public_Basil_4416

#11 Giving Birth In A Movie Starter Pack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: lopsidedadage

#12 Longest And Best Starter Packs No. 2

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: fair-crimson

#13 Every Youtuber Apology Starter Pack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: ReasonableBad7175

#14 Living In An American Suburb Without A Car Starterpack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: SnooCakes9

#15 Dads When It Rains Starter Pack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: Used_bees

#16 35 Year Old Veteran Starterpack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: FourthAge

#17 Home Design In 2023 Starter Pack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: WolfsToothDogFood

#18 That Guy Who Plays A Girl In D&d Starterpack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: Sheepwife1

#19 Airport Starterpack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: potatolover83

#20 The Entire Population Of Australian Men Aged 23-32 Starter Pack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: michael14375

#21 Waking Up At 3am With The TV Still On In The 2000s Starter Pack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: microwaveee

#22 An Episode Of House Starter Pack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: 091603

#23 Celebrity Who Denies Having Work Done Starter Pack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: aunty_social

#24 The “Reformed” High School Bully Starter Pack, Manly Man Edition

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: stephers85

#25 A Villain Who “Has A Point” Starterpack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: Porchie12

#26 Self-Diagnosed Autistic Starter Pack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: Penenko

#27 Disney Mom Starterpack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: eggphobiaa

#28 A Former “Gifted” Student Starterpack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: WixedEcho

#29 Food You Hated As A Child But Love As An Adult Starterpack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: tortiesrock

#30 “I’m So Ocd” Starter Pack

“I Feel Personally Attacked”: 30 ‘Starter Pack’ Memes That Didn’t Need To Be That Accurate (New Pics)

Image source: sinful_tailor

