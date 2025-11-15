30 ‘Starter Packs’ That Personally Attack Pretty Much Everyone You Know (New Pics)

Starter packs (sometimes also called starter kits) is a meme that’s been around for nearly a decade.
It usually comes in a multi-panel photo set, illustrating the archetype of a celebrity, company, or subculture through their clothing choices and other consumer products, very similar to the classic “steal her look” fashion guides.
One of the reasons why the meme is still going strong is the subreddit of the same name. With 2.5 million members and thousands online at any given moment, there’s a constant stream of new content.
#1 Travelling To A Different Country In A Movie Starterpack
Image source: ToiIets
#2 Reasons To Live Starter Pack
Image source: illegalmemesforsale
#3 Female Fox News Host Starter Pack
Image source: CarlWheezerFanClub
#4 The ‘Things We All Did As Kids’ Starter Pack
Image source: m31ru
#5 “Things That I As A Kid Thought Are An Everyday Threat” Starter Pack
Image source: YaronL16
#6 The Victim Of Tyranny And Oppression Starter Pack
Image source: AzureRevane
#7 The “Dude That Is Definitely From Korea” Starter Pack
Image source: adamthealright
#8 The Best Parts Of Coming Home After A Long Trip Starter Pack
Image source: jp9544
#9 Mental Health Advice Starter Pack
Image source: jacksepthicceye
#10 The “Showing Your Friends A Song You Really Like” Starter Pack
Image source: Annonymous2178
#11 Me Cooking Anything Starter Pack
Image source: sensual_baboon
#12 “Technology Stock Photos” Starterpack
Image source: Shitbirdy
#13 Adam Sandler Movie Starter Pack
Image source: dominic-decoco-
#14 The Early Covid Starter Pack
Image source: Tempintern23
#15 The “Taking A Nap During The Day” Starter Pack
Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_HOT_PC
#16 I Wish I Was A Veteran Starterpack
Image source: coderite
#17 “Why Can’t I Find A Gamer GF” Starter Pack
Image source: LaserCat360
#18 Suggested “Gifts For Men” Starter Pack
Image source: shibooty
#19 Average American Starter Pack
Image source: Butternetsquash
#20 Actor Who Always Plays The Same Character Starter Pack
Image source: NineteenEighty9
#21 Food That Never Tastes Quite Right When You Make It At Home Starterpack
Image source: singingaknb
#22 Winter Is The Best Season Starter Pack
Image source: Wasif-Amir
#23 Passing A Group Of People Your Own Age Starter Pack
Image source: Sargassso
#24 I’m Just Doing This To Pay For School Starterpack
Image source: Trashman56
#25 The 25 Year Old Dating A 16 Year Old “But She’ll Be 17 In March” Starter Pack
Image source: DefNotClickbait
#26 90’s Nostalgia Starter Pack
Image source: Zee_Ventures
#27 The “Food Network Contestant” Starter Pack
Image source: mcgill89
#28 “Shitty Motivation For Young Men” Starter Pack
Image source: KidFromCanada1
#29 The “Annoying Coworker” Starter Pack
Image source: VapeNational
#30 Seeing Former High School Classmates At Work Starter Pack
Image source: u/Dry_Lavishness_353
