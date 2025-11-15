30 ‘Starter Packs’ That Personally Attack Pretty Much Everyone You Know (New Pics)

Starter packs (sometimes also called starter kits) is a meme that’s been around for nearly a decade.

It usually comes in a multi-panel photo set, illustrating the archetype of a celebrity, company, or subculture through their clothing choices and other consumer products, very similar to the classic “steal her look” fashion guides.

One of the reasons why the meme is still going strong is the subreddit of the same name. With 2.5 million members and thousands online at any given moment, there’s a constant stream of new content.

#1 Travelling To A Different Country In A Movie Starterpack

Image source: ToiIets

#2 Reasons To Live Starter Pack

Image source: illegalmemesforsale

#3 Female Fox News Host Starter Pack

Image source: CarlWheezerFanClub

#4 The ‘Things We All Did As Kids’ Starter Pack

Image source: m31ru

#5 “Things That I As A Kid Thought Are An Everyday Threat” Starter Pack

Image source: YaronL16

#6 The Victim Of Tyranny And Oppression Starter Pack

Image source: AzureRevane

#7 The “Dude That Is Definitely From Korea” Starter Pack

Image source: adamthealright

#8 The Best Parts Of Coming Home After A Long Trip Starter Pack

Image source: jp9544

#9 Mental Health Advice Starter Pack

Image source: jacksepthicceye

#10 The “Showing Your Friends A Song You Really Like” Starter Pack

Image source: Annonymous2178

#11 Me Cooking Anything Starter Pack

Image source: sensual_baboon

#12 “Technology Stock Photos” Starterpack

Image source: Shitbirdy

#13 Adam Sandler Movie Starter Pack

Image source: dominic-decoco-

#14 The Early Covid Starter Pack

Image source: Tempintern23

#15 The “Taking A Nap During The Day” Starter Pack

Image source: PM_ME_YOUR_HOT_PC

#16 I Wish I Was A Veteran Starterpack

Image source: coderite

#17 “Why Can’t I Find A Gamer GF” Starter Pack

Image source: LaserCat360

#18 Suggested “Gifts For Men” Starter Pack

Image source: shibooty

#19 Average American Starter Pack

Image source: Butternetsquash

#20 Actor Who Always Plays The Same Character Starter Pack

Image source: NineteenEighty9

#21 Food That Never Tastes Quite Right When You Make It At Home Starterpack

Image source: singingaknb

#22 Winter Is The Best Season Starter Pack

Image source: Wasif-Amir

#23 Passing A Group Of People Your Own Age Starter Pack

Image source: Sargassso

#24 I’m Just Doing This To Pay For School Starterpack

Image source: Trashman56

#25 The 25 Year Old Dating A 16 Year Old “But She’ll Be 17 In March” Starter Pack

Image source: DefNotClickbait

#26 90’s Nostalgia Starter Pack

Image source: Zee_Ventures

#27 The “Food Network Contestant” Starter Pack

Image source: mcgill89

#28 “Shitty Motivation For Young Men” Starter Pack

Image source: KidFromCanada1

#29 The “Annoying Coworker” Starter Pack

Image source: VapeNational

#30 Seeing Former High School Classmates At Work Starter Pack

Image source: u/Dry_Lavishness_353

