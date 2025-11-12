I Am Illustrating The Candour Of My Pregnancy Journey

by

I have read, I have researched and I have been warned regarding most of this “wonderful” changes that happen during pregnancy… still all these changes and expectations keep surprising me. I am illustrating my experience while I am still able to fit before my drawing desk.

More info: ximenapineda.com

First trimester: S L E E P! I remember being awake just to eat

Clothes are an issue

Swimming clothes are even more of an issue

Magical journey yeah, but… incredibly overwhelming

It was amazing to feel my baby for the first time, how ever I identified a pattern in which she prefers drum solos…

I can’t wait for flip flop weather

I no longer have a belly button, It is gone…

I am having a hairy baby FOR SURE

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
