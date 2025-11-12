I Am Illustrating The Candour Of My Pregnancy Journey

I have read, I have researched and I have been warned regarding most of this “wonderful” changes that happen during pregnancy… still all these changes and expectations keep surprising me. I am illustrating my experience while I am still able to fit before my drawing desk.
First trimester: S L E E P! I remember being awake just to eat
Clothes are an issue
Swimming clothes are even more of an issue
Magical journey yeah, but… incredibly overwhelming
It was amazing to feel my baby for the first time, how ever I identified a pattern in which she prefers drum solos…
I can’t wait for flip flop weather
I no longer have a belly button, It is gone…
I am having a hairy baby FOR SURE
