This Digital Artist Photoshops Star Wars Characters Into Classical Artworks, Here Are His Best 80 Works

by

Sydney-based Australian digital artist Scadarts (also known as mandal0re on Reddit) uses Photoshop to insert Star Wars characters into classic works of art such as mosaics or even paintings of Vincent van Gogh. Recently, one of his earlier projects placed familiar Jedi heroes in European military portraits, and though the artist does use other types of pop culture characters, his main forte seems to be Star Wars, as he is a huge fan.

We have previously mentioned the artist a few months back in one of our posts where the artist pranked his wife by changing their framed photo at home, and you can find it by clicking here.

More info: Instagram | reddit.com | storefrontier.com

#1 The Creation

Image source: scadarts

#2 Happy Mando Day!

Image source: scadarts

#3 The Scweam

Image source: scadarts

#4 Padme Amidala

Image source: scadarts

#5 Leia. Princeps Noster Sanctus

Image source: scadarts

#6 This Is The Way

Image source: scadarts

#7 Birth Of Princess

Image source: scadarts

#8 Van Binks

Image source: scadarts

#9 ”Looks Like We’ll Have To Travel The Last Stretch With The Windows Down”

Image source: scadarts

#10 A New Hope

Image source: scadarts

#11 Binks With A Pearl Earring

Image source: scadarts

#12 Do You Have A Moment To Talk About Our Lord And Saviour The Child?

Image source: scadarts

#13 Luke Skywalker Dominus Jedi

Image source: scadarts

#14 Hail Vader

Image source: scadarts

#15 The Apartment Garden

Image source: scadarts

#16 Threepio

Image source: scadarts

#17 The Meeting

Image source: scadarts

#18 Hello There!

Image source: scadarts

#19 Kit Fisto

Image source: scadarts

#20 The Last Jedi

Image source: scadarts

#21 “This Is Mandalore!” -The Spartalorian

Image source: scadarts

#22 A Tale Of Two Empires: The Smuggler

Image source: scadarts

#23 Captain Solo

Image source: scadarts

#24 Your Destiny Lies With Me, Skywalker

Image source: scadarts

#25 Dominus Yoda

Image source: scadarts

#26 The Child

Image source: scadarts

#27 The Choice

Image source: scadarts

#28 Return Of The Jedi

Image source: scadarts

#29 Din Djarin

Image source: scadarts

#30 The Holy Mandalorian Trinity

Image source: scadarts

#31 “Would Anyone Care For Some Tea?” – IG-11

Image source: scadarts

#32 Anakin Skywalker

Image source: scadarts

#33 Going Somewhere, Solo?

Image source: scadarts

#34 Ahsoka Tano: The Clone Wars Version

Image source: scadarts

#35 The Chancellor

Image source: scadarts

#36 Mace Windu Matrisfututor

Image source: scadarts

#37 “I Was Once A Jedi Knight The Same As Your Father”

Image source: scadarts

#38 The Jedi Knight

Image source: scadarts

#39 The Boba Lisa

Image source: scadarts

#40 A Winter Far Far Away

Image source: scadarts

#41 Lord Vader Trying Out A Different Twist On Old Paintings

Image source: scadarts

#42 Storia Di Due Imperi (A Tale Of Two Empires)

Image source: scadarts

#43 The Armorer. This Is The Way

Image source: scadarts

#44 “Beep Boop” – R2-D2

Image source: scadarts

#45 Ho Ho Ho Ho There

Image source: scadarts

#46 Death Trooper

Image source: scadarts

#47 Darth Nihlus

Image source: scadarts

#48 Did You Ever Hear The Tragedy Of Darth Plagueis The Wise?

Image source: scadarts

#49 Chewbacca Of Kashyyyk First Of His Name, Protector Of The Realm And Lord Of The Galactic Kingdoms

Image source: scadarts

#50 Veteris Ben Kenobi

Image source: scadarts

#51 “C’mon Baby. Do The Magic Hand Thing” – Greef Karga

Image source: scadarts

#52 I Have Spoken

Image source: scadarts

#53 Happy Birthday Your Highnessness

Image source: scadarts

#54 The Man. The Myth. The Legend

Image source: scadarts

#55 Migs Mayfeld

Image source: scadarts

#56 Centurio Solo

Image source: scadarts

#57 “I Would Like To See The Baby” – The Client

Image source: scadarts

#58 Chewbacca Forti

Image source: scadarts

#59 Vader Unmasked

Image source: scadarts

#60 “Your Swords Will Make A Fine Addition To My Collection” – General Grievous

Image source: scadarts

#61 Bo-Katan Of Clan Kryze

Image source: scadarts

#62 The Dock Worker Ship Repairer And Cable Knit Sweater Guru

Image source: scadarts

#63 Palpatine Aeternum

Image source: scadarts

#64 “The Sarlacc Found Me Somewhat… Indigestible” – Boba Fett

Image source: scadarts

#65 Lord Vader Crossing The Alps

Image source: scadarts

#66 Thou Wert My Brother

Image source: scadarts

#67 A Tale Of Two Empires: The Walker

Image source: scadarts

#68 The Republic Will Be Reorganized Into The First Galactic Empire

Image source: scadarts

#69 The Padawan

Image source: scadarts

#70 Cad Bane. The Preacher And The Gunslinger

Image source: scadarts

#71 Palpatine Dominus Noster

Image source: scadarts

#72 Grand Admiral Thrawnif

Image source: scadarts

#73 A Simple Man

Image source: scadarts

#74 The Empire Needs You. Enlist Today!

Image source: scadarts

#75 General A.T. Walker

Image source: scadarts

#76 Execute Order 66

Image source: scadarts

#77 I Love Scout Troopers

Image source: scadarts

#78 Duel Of The Fates Music Intensifies

Image source: scadarts

#79 A Meeting Of Two Republics: The Patrol

Image source: scadarts

#80 General Plo Koon

Image source: scadarts

