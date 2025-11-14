This Digital Artist Photoshops Star Wars Characters Into Classical Artworks, Here Are His Best 80 Works

Sydney-based Australian digital artist Scadarts (also known as mandal0re on Reddit) uses Photoshop to insert Star Wars characters into classic works of art such as mosaics or even paintings of Vincent van Gogh. Recently, one of his earlier projects placed familiar Jedi heroes in European military portraits, and though the artist does use other types of pop culture characters, his main forte seems to be Star Wars, as he is a huge fan.
#1 The Creation
#2 Happy Mando Day!
#3 The Scweam
#4 Padme Amidala
#5 Leia. Princeps Noster Sanctus
#6 This Is The Way
#7 Birth Of Princess
#8 Van Binks
#9 ”Looks Like We’ll Have To Travel The Last Stretch With The Windows Down”
#10 A New Hope
#11 Binks With A Pearl Earring
#12 Do You Have A Moment To Talk About Our Lord And Saviour The Child?
#13 Luke Skywalker Dominus Jedi
#14 Hail Vader
#15 The Apartment Garden
#16 Threepio
#17 The Meeting
#18 Hello There!
#19 Kit Fisto
#20 The Last Jedi
#21 “This Is Mandalore!” -The Spartalorian
#22 A Tale Of Two Empires: The Smuggler
#23 Captain Solo
#24 Your Destiny Lies With Me, Skywalker
#25 Dominus Yoda
#26 The Child
#27 The Choice
#28 Return Of The Jedi
#29 Din Djarin
#30 The Holy Mandalorian Trinity
#31 “Would Anyone Care For Some Tea?” – IG-11
#32 Anakin Skywalker
#33 Going Somewhere, Solo?
#34 Ahsoka Tano: The Clone Wars Version
#35 The Chancellor
#36 Mace Windu Matrisfututor
#37 “I Was Once A Jedi Knight The Same As Your Father”
#38 The Jedi Knight
#39 The Boba Lisa
#40 A Winter Far Far Away
#41 Lord Vader Trying Out A Different Twist On Old Paintings
#42 Storia Di Due Imperi (A Tale Of Two Empires)
#43 The Armorer. This Is The Way
#44 “Beep Boop” – R2-D2
#45 Ho Ho Ho Ho There
#46 Death Trooper
#47 Darth Nihlus
#48 Did You Ever Hear The Tragedy Of Darth Plagueis The Wise?
#49 Chewbacca Of Kashyyyk First Of His Name, Protector Of The Realm And Lord Of The Galactic Kingdoms
#50 Veteris Ben Kenobi
#51 “C’mon Baby. Do The Magic Hand Thing” – Greef Karga
#52 I Have Spoken
#53 Happy Birthday Your Highnessness
#54 The Man. The Myth. The Legend
#55 Migs Mayfeld
#56 Centurio Solo
#57 “I Would Like To See The Baby” – The Client
#58 Chewbacca Forti
#59 Vader Unmasked
#60 “Your Swords Will Make A Fine Addition To My Collection” – General Grievous
#61 Bo-Katan Of Clan Kryze
#62 The Dock Worker Ship Repairer And Cable Knit Sweater Guru
#63 Palpatine Aeternum
#64 “The Sarlacc Found Me Somewhat… Indigestible” – Boba Fett
#65 Lord Vader Crossing The Alps
#66 Thou Wert My Brother
#67 A Tale Of Two Empires: The Walker
#68 The Republic Will Be Reorganized Into The First Galactic Empire
#69 The Padawan
#70 Cad Bane. The Preacher And The Gunslinger
#71 Palpatine Dominus Noster
#72 Grand Admiral Thrawnif
#73 A Simple Man
#74 The Empire Needs You. Enlist Today!
#75 General A.T. Walker
#76 Execute Order 66
#77 I Love Scout Troopers
#78 Duel Of The Fates Music Intensifies
#79 A Meeting Of Two Republics: The Patrol
#80 General Plo Koon
