Meet The Cast Of “The Gold”

A new dark comedy based on real events is set to premiere on Paramount+ and BBC soon. The show is titled The Gold, and it is inspired by a real-life robbery. Here’s a summary of what the show is about, according to What To Watch: “The Gold tells the story of the infamous Brink’s-Mat robbery. On November 26 1983, six armed robbers set off to carry out what was meant to be “a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery”. However, when they broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near Heathrow airport they found gold bullion worth £26m. The robbers gained access to the warehouse, thanks to a security guard who was in on the crime, then poured petrol on the staff inside and threatened them with a lit match if they didn’t reveal the combination numbers of the vault.” The Gold is written by Neil Forsyth, who had previously worked on Guilt, Eric, and Ernie & Me. It will be directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Aneil Karia as well as Lawrence Gough. In an official article by the BBC talking about the series, Tommy Bulfin, BBC Commissioning Editor, said of the show: “The fact that we have assembled such a talented and exciting ensemble cast is testament to Neil’s incisive interrogation of one of the most infamous robberies in British history and the remarkable events which came in its wake. And to have the brilliant Aneil Karia join fresh from his Oscar win is the icing on the cake. The BBC One audience are in for a real treat when this hits the screen.” The show promises an impressive list of actors ready to breathe life into this intriguing series. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Paramount+ and BBC series The Gold.
Hugh Bonneville
Hugh Bonneville has been tapped to star in the upcoming dark comedy series The Gold. Bonneville is an English actor who is best known for his roles in Downton Abbey and the Paddington films. Bonneville was born in London in 1963. He studied acting at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art, and made his professional debut in 1985. In 2010, he was cast as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham, in the ITV period drama Downton Abbey. The show was a massive success, and Bonneville earned two Emmy nominations for his performance. He also played Mr. Brown in the Paddington films, appearing alongside Ben Whishaw and Nicole Kidman. He most recently reprised his role as Lord Grantham in Downton Abbey: A New Era and is expected to star once more in Paddington 3.
Jack Lowden
Jack Lowden has also been confirmed to star in the upcoming series The Gold. Lowden is a British actor who has appeared in a number of stage and screen productions. He is perhaps best known for his role as Eric Liddell in the 2012 play Chariots of Fire in London. Lowden made his screen debut in the 2014 film ’71 and has since appeared in a number of television programs and films, including the 2016 film Tommy’s Honour. Lowden is a versatile actor who is equally at home in period dramas and contemporary productions. He is currently starring in the series Slow Horses.
Dominic Cooper
Dominic Cooper will be joining the cast of the upcoming series The Gold. Cooper is a British actor. He made his film debut in the 2001 horror film From Hell as Constable Nate Hastings. He has since appeared in such films as The Devil’s Double (2011), Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012), Need for Speed (2014), Warcraft: The Beginning (2016), and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018). Cooper is also known for his television work, having played Jesse Custer on the AMC show Preacher from 2016 to 2018. Cooper was born in Greenwich, London, England. He went on to study at the National Youth Theatre before training at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.
Charlotte Spencer
Charlotte Spencer has been tapped to star in the upcoming TV series The Gold. Spencer is known for her roles in the films The Living and the Dead, Misbehaviour, and Cinderella. She has also appeared in the Helen Mirren movie The Duke. Spencer began her career as a child actress, appearing in a number of stage productions. She made her TV debut in the 2007 drama Five Days. Since then, she has starred in several films and television shows. In 2016, she appeared in the lead role in the BBC series The Living and the Dead. The show was a critical and commercial success. She also appeared as herself in 10 episodes of the TV quiz show Jeopardy.
Tom Cullen
Tom Cullen will also be appearing in the upcoming TV series The Gold. Cullen is a Welsh actor best known for his roles in the television series Downton Abbey and Knightfall. He has also appeared in the films Barbarians and My Son. Born in Aberystwyth, Wales, Cullen began his acting career in 2006 with a role in the short film Mold. He made his television debut in 2010 with a guest appearance on the series Pen Talar. His breakthrough role came in 2010 with the historical drama series Downton Abbey, where he played the role of Viscount Gillingham. In recent years, Cullen has starred as Thomas Seymour in Becoming Elizabeth and Sir Landry in Knightfall.
Emun Elliott
Emun Elliott will be joining the cast of the upcoming TV series The Gold. Elliott is a Scottish actor who has appeared in a number of film and television roles. He is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Dr. Christian King in the medical drama Paradox, as well as Richie in the comedy Threesome. Elliott has also had leading roles in The Paradise and Guilt. His other film credits include Exodus: Gods and Kings and Old. On stage, he has appeared in productions of Fatherland and The Rose Tattoo. Elliott is a versatile actor who has demonstrated his talent for both comedic and dramatic roles.
Other actors
Other performers set to appear in The Gold include Sean Harris, Ellora Torchia Ali, and Stefanie Martini.