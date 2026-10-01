Dermatologist Warns Squeezing Black Spots On Your Nose Is A Serious Mistake Because They’re Not What You Think

For anyone who stands a little too close to the mirror while doing their makeup or skincare, those tiny dark spots on the nose can quickly become impossible to ignore.
For many, including American model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, the immediate reaction is to squeeze, scrub, or reach for a pore strip, hoping to make the stubborn buildup disappear.
According to UK-based dermatologist Dr. Sina Ghadiri, however, that instinct may stem from a common misunderstanding, as the marks are not always blackheads despite their appearance.
Figuring out what is actually hiding inside those pores could therefore change how they should be treated—and Khloé Kardashian may have known that all along.
The dark spots on the nose are not blackheads but a natural feature of the skin
According to an October 1 YouTube Short by Dr. Ghadiri, the dark spots that appear on the nose are sebaceous filaments, a normal part of the skin that helps move natural oil, or sebum, toward the surface.
Unlike blackheads, a form of acne, these can’t be removed with an exfoliant or extraction tool.
Pore strips are marketed as another effective method to get rid of spots on the skin, promising to pull out the buildup, with stars like Teigen incorporating them into their routines.
However, Dr. Ghadiri suggested this approach isn’t a lasting solution either, as it “clears only the top.”
The American model and television personality took great pride in documenting her fascination with pore strips during a 2018 vacation, sharing videos of herself applying the product to her nose and chin before closely examining “each little mountain” that came out.
Dr. Ghadiri explained that whatever the strip pulled from the pores would soon be replaced with more sebum and “block the pores,” causing the spots to resurface.
The same applies to face scrubs, as they mainly clear the surface layer rather than permanently removing sebaceous filaments.
So, is there really no way to make those dark spots less noticeable?
Fortunately, several options can help and are far gentler than the aforementioned methods.
Targeted ingredients such as salicylic acid and retinoids can reduce the appearance of dark spots
Rather than trying to permanently get rid of dark spots, the focus should be on controlling the factors that contribute to their appearance, including excess oil production and the accumulation of expired skin cells, according to Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Director and Co-founder of The Esthetics Clinics.
“Salicylic acid eliminates excessive oil and d**d skin cells that contribute to dark spots,” she told Hindustan Times in a September 9 interview.
“Retinol helps clear pores and supports the skin’s natural renewal process,” she added.
Dr. Kapoor recommended looking for cleansers containing salicylic acid, which can penetrate pores, as well as incorporating retinol-infused creams into a nighttime routine.
Clay and charcoal masks offer a simpler option for those with limited time for daily skincare
For busybodies who reserve skincare for the weekends, clay and charcoal formulas can be convenient options.
Masks containing these substances can be used once a week and are known to absorb excess oil, similar to salicylic acid, leaving the skin feeling cleaner and smoother.
Khloé Kardashian expressed her enthusiasm for clay-based skincare in 2016, revealing that kaolin and bentonite were among her preferred ingredients.
However, these treatments shouldn’t be overused, as too much application can leave the complexion feeling dry or irritated.
Follow the product’s directions, and apply moisturizer afterward to help support the skin’s moisture barrier.
The principle of prevention being better than the cure also applies to dark spots
Preventing buildup can be more effective than trying to address dark spots later.
According to Dr. Kapoor, letting the skin breathe is the first step.
“We know you simply adore makeup, but give your skin a makeup-free day at least once a week,” she said.
“Makeup can sometimes contribute to blackheads when it clogs the pores.”
Dr. Kapoor also advised choosing “non-comedogenic” makeup and skincare products, as they are specifically formulated to help prevent clogged pores.
“It’s my nose, I’ll do what I want,” a netizen said in response to the advice
Follow Us