50 Picture-Perfect Spring Destinations That Are Best Visited Around This Time

Summer and winter are, hands down, the most popular seasons for traveling. While summer promises sunny weather, winter getaways lure people into running away from the cold into a tropical setting, which, in some of the most beautiful islands in the world, lasts all year round.
Still, spring season travels are very much overlooked. Short (or no) queues to visit the main attractions; the weather is perfect for exploring the city without breaking out in a sweat or freezing your toes off, and prices are usually much lower during the off-season; we only see the benefits! Start checking things off your travel bucket list in the upcoming months by visiting some of the best spring break destinations!
If you have a week or at least a few days in spring that you can spare for travel, do it, because the list of best places to visit in spring is a lengthy one! You would be surprised how many popular tourist destinations are actually better visited in spring. But first comes some travel tips and advice.
When picking where to go in spring, always evaluate the average temperatures this time of the year of the place you want to go to. Certain popular spring break destinations might be better visited in the first half of the spring, while others could be better visited in late April and May.
Also, check the date of any popular events that are taking place in your chosen spring break destination. You would probably be upset arriving in Budapest a day after the Budapest Spring Festival has occurred! Hence, for the best experience, don’t just book the plane tickets on random dates to any of the top places to go in spring; research the best time to do it!
To help with the latter and narrow down your research, below, we’ve compiled some of the most picture-perfect places to visit in spring. Expect destinations with some of the best flora and fauna this time of the year and weather just perfect enough to explore what the area has to offer! Does your spring bucket list include visiting any of these destinations? What are your spring break plans? Let us know in the comments!
#1 Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park, Japan
The most renowned national park in Japan, Fuji-Hakone-Izu, is home to the famous Mount Fuji, volcanic islands, large lakes, hot springs, and waterfalls. While it’s a beautiful place to visit year-round, early spring marks the start of cherry blossom season, with the plum and cherry blossom trees starting to bloom in late February and often continuing until early March. Gazing at beautiful Mount Fuji through the soft lavender and rose-hued foliage in the park, you’ll realize the long journey was more than worth it.
Image source: Sora Sagano
#2 Castelluccio, Umbria, Italy
Nature enthusiasts are drawn to this tiny village because of its mostly hidden, dramatic beauty. It is primarily known as the source of the world’s best lentils. The town is at its finest in spring when the fields are covered in thousands of vibrant, in-bloom flowers, such as bright yellow daffodils, red poppies, purple gentianellas, violets, and many others.
Image source: Julie Ricard
#3 Hitachi Seaside Park, Hitachinaka, Japan
Abounding with flowers all year round, Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, less than two hours from Tokyo, is especially stunning in the spring when nemophila flowers, known as Baby Blue Eyes (adorable name), blossom all over the place. More than 4.5 million of these exquisite flowers bloom in April and May, eliciting what some consider a real heaven on Earth.
Image source: tanoshi_sanpo
#4 Bonn, Germany
In addition to attracting tourists with its top-notch museums and picturesque riverbank location, this laid-back city on the Rhine is well-known for being Ludwig van Beethoven’s birthplace and serves as a fantastic starting point for excursions to the Siebengebirge nature reserve and other nearby sites. Only a five-minute walk from Beethoven’s home, Bonn’s Nordstadt district is transformed by millions of pink cherry blossoms in the spring, which bloom briefly for only two to three weeks each year, creating a spectacular tunnel avenue.
Image source: Bells Mayer
#5 Yosemite National Park, California
The ideal season for seeing Yosemite’s many gorgeous waterfalls is spring, even though it’s typically a little early to see wildflowers in the park. As the snow starts to melt, you’ll see several falls and cascades of various kinds around the Valley, including eminent waterfalls like Yosemite Falls, Bridalveil Fall, Vernal Fall, and a lot of smaller, unnamed waterfalls.
Image source: Mick Haupt
#6 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Every year, millions of tourists go to Amsterdam. The city is gorgeous in the summer, but April is considerably calmer, more amicable, and less expensive. From April through the end of June, experience Amsterdam like a native and indulge in Amsterdam’s finest, including a stroll along its famous canals, a trip to the Van Gogh Museum, or a 3-hour guided bike tour.
Image source: Tom Podmore
#7 Lisse, Netherlands
The famed Keukenhof park, sometimes called the “Garden of Europe,” is located in Lisse, a city in the bulb-growing area of the Netherlands. Visitors may view millions of hand-planted tulips, hyacinths, and other spring annuals bursting with dazzling flowers from mid-April through the first week of May.
Image source: RobVanDerMeijden
#8 Cornwall, England
Cornwall, located in the far southwest of the United Kingdom, is best visited in the spring when the local gardens are in full bloom. It is the only location in the UK where magnolia trees bloom at this time of year, indicating the advent of spring.
Image source: Klaus Stebani
#9 Sognefjord, Norway
Sognefjord, which stretches for more than 127 miles, is the longest fjord in Europe. Brilliant wildflowers emerge in the spring once the snow has melted. One of the nation’s major fruit production regions is Indre Sogn, where the environment is ideal for growing berries and other fruits. Together with high mountains and breathtakingly craggy peaks, the area is renowned for its stunning waterfalls, azure-colored glaciers, and towering mountains.
Image source: Georg Eiermann
#10 Skagit Valley, Washington
The virtually infinite tulip fields in Skagit Valley draw tourists worldwide, converting the area into one of the most stunning displays of color you’ll ever see. The region’s tulip festival, one of the top spring holiday spots in the world, lasts the entire month of April and is primarily organized as a driving trip through the thousands of variously colored tulips.
Image source: Perry Kibler
#11 Columbia River Gorge, Pacific Northwest, USA
This canyon, which stretches for more than 80 miles along the Columbia River, offers some of the most breathtaking views all year. Still, when the seasons change, hundreds of vivid yellow Oregon sunflowers bloom in March, giving it a wonderland-like appearance. Colorful explosions occur in open Ponderosa woods and sunny hillsides.
Image source: columbiagorgetomthood
#12 Portland, Oregon
If you want to learn why Portland is known as the “City of Roses,” spring is the perfect time to go there. Thanks to Portland’s mild weather, you’ll see and smell myriad roses throughout the landscape, with blooms starting in April and reaching their peak in June. The Portland Rose Festival, a month-long celebration, also happens this time of year. It features breathtaking flower displays, pyrotechnics, parades, exhilarating rides, and live music.
Image source: Alejandro Rdguez
#13 Paris, France
There’s a good reason why the old song “April in Paris” by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong extols the city’s virtues at this time of year. “La Ville-Lumière” (“City of Lights”) is at its most beautiful during this season, with its vibrant hues, pleasant temperatures, and wonderfully gorgeous parks and gardens. After spending a few days admiring the roses, exquisite sculptures, 17th-century fountains, and banana trees tucked away in the lovely corners of Parisian gardens, it’s difficult not to fall in love with the city.
Image source: Melanie Vaz
#14 Bruges, Belgium
Bruges is a beautiful city with vistas that seem to have sprung from a bygone era’s history books. Every corner in this part of Belgium is filled with ancient structures, surreal canals, and cobblestone alleys, and it appears as though nothing has changed there in ages. Spring is certainly the best time to visit if you want to see the main spots without the crowds that come during the busy summer months. With the weather warming up, you can leisurely wander through the medieval town of Bruges’ charming alleyways while indulging in tasty Belgian waffles.
Image source: Heiko
#15 Joshua Tree National Park, California
Spring is also ideal for outdoor excursions in California’s Mojave Desert’s Joshua Tree National Park. With its millions of oddly shaped trees, unique vegetation, and enormous stones that rise hundreds of feet into the sky, this environment has an otherworldly quality that may make you feel as though you are on a different planet. Springtime temperatures are frequently picture-perfect, with highs ranging from 80 to 85 degrees. The area is also covered in vibrant wildflowers.
Image source: James Lee
#16 Savannah, Georgia
Savannah is well-known for its old cobblestone squares, antebellum architecture, and Spanish moss that shrouds the city in a lush, picture-book haze. You’ll understand why it’s one of the finest old-meets-new cities to visit in the spring when you add the cool designers, humming coffee shops, farm-to-fork eateries, and avant-garde art scene.
Image source: Md Nurunnobi
#17 Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee
Blackberry Farm and Blackberry Mountain are two must-see sibling sites in eastern Tennessee’s blue-toned Great Smoky Mountains for hikers, foodies, and design aficionados. They are still excellent on their own, albeit best appreciated together.
Image source: Garrett Sawyers
#18 Glasgow, Scotland
Visit Glasgow in the spring when the daylight hours are long, and you can take advantage of the lovely weather. The various parks in Glasgow are in full bloom at that time, making it the perfect time to explore them. Visit in March, April, or May, when temps hover in the 60s and tourists haven’t yet flocked to the city.
Image source: Paulina B
#19 Hill Country, Texas
The Texas Hill Country is famous for its stunning landscape, which includes limestone and granite boulders. Still, it’s at its finest in the spring, when the temperature is ideal for lounging by its shimmering lakes, enormous oak trees, and spring-fed creeks. It’s also famed for its vibrant wildflowers at this time of year, particularly bluebonnets, which cover the roadways in miles-long blooms.
Image source: Despair Exiled
#20 Victoria, British Columbia, Canada
Spring is the best season to visit Victoria, the capital of British Columbia. In this garden city, the winter frosts give way to lovely azaleas and cherry blossoms, with some 37,000 cherry trees in full bloom in the spring, lighting up the streets with their vivid bursts of pink. It goes without saying that the famed Butchart Gardens are at their best in the spring when they come alive with some of nature’s most exquisite displays.
Image source: Fyre Mael
#21 Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
Although heavy downpours are expected in March, the archipelago will still maintain a tropical climate, and water temperatures and sunny days are at their highest. For a chance to see marine iguanas foraging for food underwater, visit Camao Islet on Santa Cruz Island or El Arco on Darwin Island, which is well-known for its shark sightings. It’s also turtle-hatching time on land. By the end of March, you might spot the Galapagos albatross, also called waved albatross, though it can only be seen on Espanola Island.
Image source: karen solorzano
#22 Amalfi Coast, Italy
The Amalfi Coast is a picture-perfect portion of Italy bordered by the “road of 1,000 bends,” which links remote villages via a landscape of olive and lemon gardens. Yet, since traffic may block the narrow two-lane road in the summer, spring is a far wiser choice. Also, if you’re not too fond of the heat, March and April are excellent times to trek along the Amalfi Coast. About this time, the ginestra, or the broom flowers, begin to blossom. The yellow blooms add a lot of color contrast to the blue sea and sky.
Image source: Frans van Heerden
#23 Sicily
Go to southern Italy before the summer’s blistering heat so you may explore rather than just laze on the beach! You may joyfully get lost in the centuries-old, winding lanes of Sicily’s medieval cities, such as Syracuse, Noto, and Taormina, which open onto plazas centered on Baroque cathedrals. Or climb Mount Etna without being stuck in a line of tour buses!
Image source: Peter H
#24 Athens, Greece
Athens is a terrific place to visit in spring, whether you have a day or a whole weekend to spend there. The weather will be mostly bright, with typical highs of 15 to 25 degrees Celsius, making it ideal to see the ancient monuments and charming alleys. There are also fewer tourists and cheaper hotel and airfare rates during that period. You may view the army march in Athens’s city center if you are there on March 25, which is Independence Day in Greece.
Image source: Alex Azabach
#25 Prague, Czech Republic
Prague is one of the nicest places in Europe to visit in spring. Especially in March and April, it’s the perfect time to hang out at Easter markets and take in seasonal celebrations and activities. During Easter week, you simply must go Easter egg hunting in Prague’s Easter Markets! Also, you can go to a cathedral and participate in choirs and festivities there. The Astronomical Clock Tower, Kinsky Palace, Charles Bridge, and the stunning Prague Castle should also be seen. Compared to the height of the summer, these locations won’t be as crowded.
Image source: Palu Malerba
#26 Budapest, Hungary
Budapest is a beautiful city all year round. Still, spring is especially lovely with its blend of blooms, festivals, and ideal weather. The Cherry Blossom Festival and the Budapest Spring Festival both occur around the end of March and April. The latter is the biggest cultural festival in Hungary, with hundreds of music concerts, dance performances, art exhibitions, and other events during a two-week period. Don’t forget to include Budapest’s famous sites, such as Fisherman’s Bastion, the Great Synagogue, and the Hungarian Parliament Building!
Image source: Zalan Szabo
#27 London, England
One of the loveliest seasons to visit London is spring. Winter’s harshness is left behind, and now it’s the perfect time to enjoy longer days, milder weather, bank holidays, and a city in full bloom. If you manage to visit London in the spring, you must make the most of it because the tourist swarm hasn’t yet engulfed the city. Believe us, they certainly will, nearing summer. After all, London will always rank among Europe’s most charming cities!
Image source: Nicole Reyes
#28 Maldives
There’s a reason why this cluster of islands in the Indian Ocean is so well-liked by the honeymooners: year-round temperatures range in the low 80s, and there isn’t much rain outside of the southwest monsoon season, which usually falls in mid-May to November. The best months, though, are January through March, when the water is at its calmest and the sky is forever sapphire blue.
Image source: Asad Photo Maldives
#29 Cartagena, Colombia
Even though March is one of Cartagena’s hottest and driest months, it’s the perfect time to visit this historic coastal city. It provides a convenient twofer as both a city break and a beach retreat. Squint just a little, and you might imagine yourself inside the pages of a Gabriel Garcia Marquez novel as you walk along a bougainvillea-lined street in the UNESCO-protected Old Town. Afterward, go to Getsemani, a once-derelict district just outside the city walls, for some of the city’s greatest nightlife and a growing street art scene.
Image source: Ariel Foletto
#30 Copenhagen, Denmark
Come to Copenhagen in March, when spring starts to push back against the harsh Scandinavian winter, and you’ll have an easier time getting a seat at upscale eateries than you would in the height of the summer. Still, the flowering of the lovely cherry trees in Copenhagen is arguably the best springtime event. The capital’s many green spaces, such as Langelinie, the Botanical Gardens, Bispebjerg Cemetery, and the Superkilen, are home to lovely and beautiful trees.
Image source: ExplorerBob
#31 Buenos Aires, Argentina
For those from the Northern Hemisphere, Buenos Aires is a popular winter destination, although the humid summers in Porteo may make city exploration less so pleasant. Instead, come in April, around the time fall starts there, and the leaves are just beginning to change, and the days are typically in the 60s and 70s. Bring a light sweater for the cooler evenings, though!
Image source: Brigitte Werner
#32 Loire Valley, France
As springtime rolls around, the picturesque Loire Valley is teeming with peaceful villages that have defrosted from the cold of winter, vineyard buds beginning to burst, and wildflowers sprouting along the riverbanks. Many medieval chateaus, including Chambord and Amboise Castle, the beautiful Chartres Cathedral, and a wide variety and abundance of fauna, make the region especially attractive to tourists.
Image source: Dennis Jarvis
#33 Asheville, North Carolina
Asheville is one of North Carolina’s most picturesque vacation spots in the spring. You may stroll through its quaint downtown to view its assortment of electrical stores, cultural institutions, and historical sites. Take a scenic trip along the Blue Ridge Parkway or visit renowned breweries. Also, you may spend a tranquil day meandering around The North Carolina Arboretum’s gorgeous blooming flowers.
Image source: F. D. Richards
#34 San Diego, California
Sunny San Diego has attracted tourists for a long time because of its taquerias and beaches, which are among the best in the state. You’ll have plenty of time to explore with 12 to 13 hours of spring daylight. Locals shouldn’t miss Tacos El Gordo De Tijuana or the slow-cooked lamb tacos at Aqui es Texcoco. To burn off your dinner, visit Balboa Park or descend into caves at La Jolla Cove, where waves have cut tunnels through sandstone cliffs.
Image source: Zachary Sawchuk
#35 Krk Island, Croatia
With its 78 islands, 524 islets, and 642 reefs, Croatia is hands down one of the most beautiful countries in Europe. Still, the favorite among travelers is the island of Krk. It is a heaven on Earth and is the spot to be in the spring for a memorable vacation. On the island of Krk, there are many different types of landscapes: you may swim in the clear lagoons, go through stunning woods, and marvel at the views and the scale of mountains. There, you may also see rare bird and plant species and eat delicious food the lovely locals have to offer.
Image source: Peter Fazekas
#36 Ljubljana, Slovenia
Travelers from all over the world adore Slovenia’s largest city and capital Ljubljana. With its baroque neighborhoods and Art Nouveau structures, it is not only one of the most charming places in Europe but also one of the most incredible destinations to visit in spring. Ljubljana is a special place on the globe — it is as lovely and wealthy as Vienna and as colorful and welcoming as a Mediterranean city.
Image source: José Barbosa
#37 Washington, D.C
One of the finest times to visit Washington is spring, when thousands of cherry trees bloom with pink flowers, leading to a burst of color. From late March to early April, when the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival takes place, the lovely pink blooms frame the region’s well-known national landmarks. It’s the ideal time of year to visit the city’s landmarks, like the Capitol, the Lincoln Monument, and the National Mall.
Image source: Grant Czerwinski
#38 Charleston, South Carolina
Charleston is fascinating all year round, but it is especially beautiful in the spring when the magnolia trees blossom and the weather is so perfect. You’ll feel as though you’ve walked into heaven as you pass past antebellum plantations and centuries-old houses accented by vivid azaleas, with the delicious scent of wisteria wafting by. The Spring Festival of Houses and Gardens, one of the most eagerly awaited yearly events in the area, allows the public to peep inside some of the most exquisite residences in the historic neighborhood and at the gardens hidden behind grand iron gates.
Image source: acethom
#39 Miami, Palm Beach & Key West, Florida
Miami provides a chic cultural destination and plenty of sun rays for a much-needed dose of vitamin D. In addition to the seven square miles of Miami Beach, this vibrant city is home to several opulent getaways, mouthwatering culinary creations, and an ever-evolving modern art and design culture. A more exclusive, calmer alternative to Miami is Palm Beach. It is situated on a private section of the beach and is fifteen minutes from the town.
Image source: David Mark
#40 Crete, Greece
Crete is one of the most unique Greek islands, not only because it is the biggest but also because it has a distinct culture. Take advantage of historic towns like Spili, one of the most picturesque locations located south of Rethymno, and hike the roughly 10-mile Samaria Gorge in southwest Crete, where local tour operators provide excursions. If you want to avoid crowds and extreme heat, go in the late spring.
Image source: Makalu
#41 Morocco
Spring is the perfect season to travel to Morocco. Unlike the freezing temperatures and snow of winter or the sweltering heat of summer, the weather is mild yet pleasant and stays in the 70s. Visit Marrakech to see the vibrant Bab Doukkala market, the massive Koutoubia Mosque, or simply to have the opportunity to meander around the city’s many alleyways. You can also visit Tangier for a journey more geared toward adults. There, in 1989, The Rolling Stones spent three days recording the song “Continental Drift.”
Image source: Louis Hansel
#42 New York City, NY
A joyful and pleasant feeling permeates the entire city in spring when the parks blossom and snowy weather breaks. Also, it’s a perfect time to go since there are lower travel and hotel costs, fewer queues at the attractions, and daily exciting special events and performances. In spring, average temperatures range from 55 to 70 degrees, making them more than pleasant. Although rain may be expected in New York, having an umbrella and a K-way is always a good idea!
Image source: Vlad Alexandru Popa
#43 Sydney, Australia
No matter the season, Australia’s largest city is a great retreat. However, our favorite is still the fall season (our spring). Not only is fall the best time of year to visit Sidney because of the crisp, clean air, but also because the summer crowds have dispersed, the school break is over, and the weather is still pleasant (albeit a little colder).
Image source: Bernard Spragg. NZ
#44 Manuel Antonio National Park, Costa Rica
This national park, located on the Pacific coast south of Quepos, features broad white sand beaches bordered by a lush tropical rainforest which is home to more than 100 different kinds of animals and about 200 different bird species. Sometimes, whales and dolphins can be seen near offshore. By going in the spring, you may dodge the busiest times of the year and the height of the rainy and dry seasons.
Image source: Jake Marsee
#45 Oman
Every March, as the Damask roses that cover Jebel Akhdar, also called the Green Mountain, start blossoming, the Sultanate of Oman bursts into the shade of pink. The rose bushes are grown exclusively on close to 100 farms in this region because they are highly sought after by perfume makers.
Image source: Andries3
#46 Glacier Bay, Alaska
Glacier Bay’s fauna is astir in spring as the first vegetation emerges on the mountain slopes and valleys. During this time of the year, mountain goats descend to lower altitudes for food, bears emerge from their winter caves, and migratory fish return to the streams to reproduce. Spring is also feeding season for the whales that swarm the more than three million-acre national park just outside Juneau. The gray whales arrive first in late April, followed by minkes, orcas, and humpback whales in May. Spring is an incredible time for viewing wildlife if you are ever in Glacier Bay!
Image source: Kayti Coonjohn
#47 Chengdu, China
Average temperatures in Chengdu during spring range from 50 to 70 degrees, making it an enjoyable middle ground for your spring travels. Fun fact, the entrance to China’s untamed west, Chengdu, is sometimes compared to San Francisco of China. Other than that, spring is one of the best times to see giant pandas! In fact, spring is the “falling in love” season for pandas.
Image source: junoyjl
#48 São Paulo, Brazil
The South American fall, which begins in March, is the best season to visit São Paulo because of the lower humidity, more sunny days, and temperatures that average in the mid-60s and 70s. In fact, the world-famous music festival Lollapalooza also takes place in São Paulo in spring! This year, Lollapalooza is planned to go ahead from 24–26th March. Also, if you are there in May, don’t miss Virada Cultural, a free 24-hour festival all over the city!
Image source: sergio souza
#49 Nepal
In Nepal, the spring season begins in March and lasts until May. The national flower of Nepal, the rhododendron, magnolia trees, and other wildflowers may all be seen blossoming at this time of year. However, the best weather for outdoor adventures at any altitude can be enjoyed in April, which is probably Nepal’s most popular tourism month. Hence, you must make reservations well in advance to guarantee a position on the trail when the most popular hiking routes are at their best and, unfortunately, their busiest!
Image source: Jake Young
#50 Dubai, UAE
Sunny, but not too hot, September and April are the best months to visit Dubai. During this time, the city still has bright skies and warm temperatures, despite much of the Northern Hemisphere being bundled up for winter. The Dubai Zoo, a desert safari, or a swim in one of the city’s numerous pools are some of the fun things to do in Dubai in the spring.
Image source: stinne24
Follow Us