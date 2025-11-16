Hey Pandas, What Is A Funny Insult In Your Native Language? (Closed)

In German, we call an overly sensitive person a “Warmduscher” = someone who only takes temperate showers
Could you give some funny translations of other insults in different languages?
#1
#2
“May you get cramps while you’re pooping”
#3
Don’t know if its just a thing in the uk but i recently heard of calling people a ‘wet lettuce’ as an insult and i love it 🤣🥬
#4
Some Greek insults (the list is, of course, in no way even close to complete):
The main word that means a-hole literally translates to “masturbator”.
A word that’s stronger than a-hole literally translates is a dirty word version of “period pad”.
Want to rudely tell someone that “hah, you can’t touch me, you can do nothing to me!” when they threaten you to do something and you know they can’t touch you? You can tell them that they’re “gonna fart you a stockyard of balls”. Why? I have no idea, lol!
Words and phrases that can be used in Greek to call someone stupid and synonyms (I went with the more imaginative ones here): Brick, IQ of a chicory, idiot with a helmet, rush (the plant), purple amaranth (it’s just 2 syllables in Greek), booby (the bird), rooster-brained, okra, stucco, untinned bin (where the tin has been removed and is in need of repair), log, ox, pickaxe, adze, bran-brained, a-hole bran, bouzouki brain, davul, baglama, recorder, UFO, cork, halvah, and oh so many others…
Unfortunately there were a number that I couldn’t include here because there is just no translation for that, and for most people here that would just be a group of syllables and their inventiveness or funniness would not be appreciated.
Not an insult, but here’s a bonus because it’s just so random: A way to tell someone in Greek that you’re gonna beat them up is the Greek translation of “you will eat wood”.
#5
pendejo: it means idiot in spanish
#6
Alcornoque. In Spain we sometimes use it to refer to somebody who is dumb, but it is not as used anymore. It means “cork oak”, the tree thar gives us the cork. I have no idea why it is used for a dumb person.
#7
Oelewapper .. means something like: fool
#8
#9
Sussybaka: suspicious idiot
#10
Wanker, it means …
Wanker!
#11
Kak – pronounced kuck. Everytime I hear an American child say “poopoo kaka” I always think; “Oooh she sweared!”
