“Can You Spot The Misspelled Word?”: 20 Tricky Questions Starting With One Everyone Gets Wrong

If you think you’ve got excellent spelling skills, it is time to put your knowledge to the ultimate test. This challenging quiz features 20 tricky questions designed to test your attention to detail.
In each question, one word contains a hidden spelling mistake, but some of these errors are surprisingly difficult to spot. From commonly confused words to tricky spellings that even fluent English speakers get wrong, this challenge will push your vocabulary and spelling skills to the limit.
Can you spot every hidden spelling mistake and prove your English skills? Let’s find out! 👀
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA
Follow Us