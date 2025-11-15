35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), phobias are one of the most common mental disorders in the U.S. Roughly about 9% of people in the country have specific phobias but it’s possible that in reality, this number is even higher because mental disorders are often under-reported in the States due to the stigma surrounding them.
Arachnophobia, or the fear of spiders and other arachnids, is one of the most prevalent phobias. Just the mere sight of a spider can trigger a fear response, and in some cases, even an image of an arachnid or the thought of a spider can lead to feelings of overwhelming fear and panic.
But spiders can creep out regular folks too. Especially when they are caught by surprise.
#1 Spotted A Spider On A Traffic Light The Other Day And Decided To Snap This Cool Pic
#2 This Spider Hiding In My Garden
#3 Perfectly Camouflaged Spider On My Cannabis Plant.
#4 Currently Renovating Our Floors. Seems Everyone Has Come Out Of Hiding
#5 She’s A Model And A Survivor
#6 Took A Photo For Biology Class, Noticed The Spider Sitting On The Seed After School
#7 Glove Full Of Spiders
#8 Play It By Ear
#9 A Spider Walked Along My Copy Of “This Book Is Full Of Spiders”
#10 Heads Up
#11 The Way This Spider Nested In A Beer Glass In My Garage
#12 Went To Brush My Teeth This Morning When…
#13 Got In My Car Last Night, Turned Around And Saw This. Australia’s “Huntsman” Spider. A Big One
#14 There’s A Spider In My AC
#15 My Biggest Fear When Sitting Down On The Toilet…
#16 This Spider On My Back Porch Disguises Itself As A Stick To Fool Prey
#17 Spider In A Snow Globe At Target
#18 Cookie Monster
#19 Have Some Extra Flavor
#20 Thanks I Hate This Cluster
#21 Another Spider In The Car. Passenger Nearly Swung The Door Off
#22 I’m Not Going Into The Kitchen Today! Ask Him To Make You Something
#23 Woman Finds Black Widow Spider In Bag Of Grapes From Troy Walmart
#24 Went To Take A Drink Of Water From My Cup And Saw This
#25 This Huntsman Spider Was Trying To Connect To The Web
#26 Yep. That Is Your Drawer Now. Wolf Spider Is Harmless But He Mentally Kicking My Butt
#27 In Case You Couldn’t Tell How Big The Spider Is
#28 Held Hostage By A Giant Spider…
#29 So I Found A Massive Rain Spider In My Bathroom
#30 They May Be Sans Pepins But They Ain’t Sans Spider
#31 Big Spider Hiding
#32 Sour Grapes
#33 Found A Dead Spider Inside My Orange
#34 Went To Go Take A Sip Of My Tea…
#35 Hello Darkness, My Old Friend
