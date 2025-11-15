35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

by

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), phobias are one of the most common mental disorders in the U.S. Roughly about 9% of people in the country have specific phobias but it’s possible that in reality, this number is even higher because mental disorders are often under-reported in the States due to the stigma surrounding them.

Arachnophobia, or the fear of spiders and other arachnids, is one of the most prevalent phobias. Just the mere sight of a spider can trigger a fear response, and in some cases, even an image of an arachnid or the thought of a spider can lead to feelings of overwhelming fear and panic.

But spiders can creep out regular folks too. Especially when they are caught by surprise.

#1 Spotted A Spider On A Traffic Light The Other Day And Decided To Snap This Cool Pic

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: silxvia

#2 This Spider Hiding In My Garden

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: summer_brz

#3 Perfectly Camouflaged Spider On My Cannabis Plant.

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: girlyshroom

#4 Currently Renovating Our Floors. Seems Everyone Has Come Out Of Hiding

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: fingerbus

#5 She’s A Model And A Survivor

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: riibrego

#6 Took A Photo For Biology Class, Noticed The Spider Sitting On The Seed After School

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: Nuclrz

#7 Glove Full Of Spiders

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: shepshep7

#8 Play It By Ear

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source:  BranitFX

#9 A Spider Walked Along My Copy Of “This Book Is Full Of Spiders”

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: RhysToot

#10 Heads Up

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: imgflip

#11 The Way This Spider Nested In A Beer Glass In My Garage

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: _ogg

#12 Went To Brush My Teeth This Morning When…

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: waxpatriot

#13 Got In My Car Last Night, Turned Around And Saw This. Australia’s “Huntsman” Spider. A Big One

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: theblackbeltsurfer

#14 There’s A Spider In My AC

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: Nowits3am

#15 My Biggest Fear When Sitting Down On The Toilet…

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: DerpVaulter

#16 This Spider On My Back Porch Disguises Itself As A Stick To Fool Prey

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: jburna_dnm

#17 Spider In A Snow Globe At Target

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: imgur.com

#18 Cookie Monster

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: ABC7Chicago

#19 Have Some Extra Flavor

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: SinisterCheese

#20 Thanks I Hate This Cluster

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: Acpyrus

#21 Another Spider In The Car. Passenger Nearly Swung The Door Off

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: henobee

#22 I’m Not Going Into The Kitchen Today! Ask Him To Make You Something

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: chicknorris63

#23 Woman Finds Black Widow Spider In Bag Of Grapes From Troy Walmart

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: WXYZ-TV Detroit | Channel 7

#24 Went To Take A Drink Of Water From My Cup And Saw This

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: sadesp

#25 This Huntsman Spider Was Trying To Connect To The Web

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: megustaajo

#26 Yep. That Is Your Drawer Now. Wolf Spider Is Harmless But He Mentally Kicking My Butt

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: Nuclear_Sean

#27 In Case You Couldn’t Tell How Big The Spider Is

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: carlkr

#28 Held Hostage By A Giant Spider…

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: BumpNTheKnight

#29 So I Found A Massive Rain Spider In My Bathroom

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: abitofabuzzkill

#30 They May Be Sans Pepins But They Ain’t Sans Spider

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: llamallamakoala

#31 Big Spider Hiding

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: lendib11

#32 Sour Grapes

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: n30m4u1

#33 Found A Dead Spider Inside My Orange

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: RatedRGamer

#34 Went To Go Take A Sip Of My Tea…

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: GucciCode

#35 Hello Darkness, My Old Friend

35 Spiders That Are Extra Scary Because Of Where They Were Found

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Five Worst Moments At WrestleMania XL
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2024
Undertaker
Why The Undertaker and Cane Appeared on America’s Most Wanted
3 min read
Jul, 6, 2020
A Punky Brewster Sequel is in the Works: Yes, It’s True
3 min read
Jun, 7, 2019
I Made 12 Parenting Comic Strips As A Tired Mom
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Animal Shelter Tries To Make Hilarious Low-Budget Cat Commercial, It Goes Viral Beyond Their Expectations
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Best, The Worst, And The Most Hilarious #TextFails Ever
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.